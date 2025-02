Angleterre - France : Matthieu Jalibert a rendez-vous avec lui-même

LONG READ Scotland keen to rubbish falsehoods about misguided hubris with tub thumping victory over Ireland Gregor Townsend is yet to taste the sweet tears of victory over Ireland after eight years and the hex must be broken

LONG READ Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe? If Andy Farrell opts to take only one specialist left wing to Australia, Sunday's 'contest within a contest' may prove pivotal.