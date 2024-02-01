Tomorrow
Six Nations

Andy Farrell explique ce qu'il attend des jeunes Irlandais

Par RugbyPass
Faro, Portugal - 29 janvier 2024 : Jack Crowley lors d'une séance d'entraînement de l'équipe d'Irlande de rugby au Campus de Quinta da Lago, au Portugal. (Photo par Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Andy Farrell a exhorté l’Irlande à faire preuve de courage lorsqu’elle affrontera la France, redoutable favorite du Tournoi des Six Nations, dans le cadre d’une rencontre « alléchante » en guise de lever de rideau.

Les champions du Grand Chelem en titre tenteront de renouer avec la victoire vendredi soir à Marseille, après avoir été éliminés en quart de finale de la Coupe du monde par la Nouvelle-Zélande (28-24).

Un match difficile pour commencer

Bien que les Bleus soient privés de leur star Antoine Dupont pour le Tournoi de cette année, la défense du titre de l’Irlande dans l’ère post-Johnny Sexton n’aurait pas pu commencer par un match plus difficile.

Le sélectionneur Andy Farrell, dont les quatre changements par rapport à la défaite contre les All Blacks le 14 octobre comprennent des titularisations pour les recrues Joe McCarthy, Calvin Nash et Jack Crowley, souhaite que ses joueurs relèvent le défi au Stade Vélodrome.

« Nous sommes tous conscients que c’est un match énorme. C’est alléchant, n’est-ce pas ? », a confié l’Anglais à plusieurs journalistes.

« Le stade, l’ambiance, le fait que ce soit le premier match du Tournoi des Six Nations après une Coupe du monde… Si ça ne suscite pas chez vous de l’enthousiasme, vous n’avez peut-être rien à faire là-bas. »

Être à la hauteur des attentes

« En ce qui nous concerne, il s’agit juste d’être à la hauteur de nos propres attentes, nous nous attendons à être performants sur la grande scène et il n’y a pas vraiment de plus grande scène que celle-là », a poursuivi le coach renouvelé dans ses fonctions.

« La chose la plus excitante pour moi est de voir si nous avons assez de courage, si nous avons assez de courage pour aller faire ce que nous avons dit que nous allions faire et, évidemment, nous jouons contre une équipe de classe mondiale.

« Si vous voulez être le meilleur, vous devez vous mesurer aux meilleurs. Et les sites comme celui-ci vous donnent la chance de le faire.

« Nous devons savourer ce genre d’occasions et les saisir. »

La confiance aux jeunes

Farrell a choisi le deuxième-ligne du Leinster, McCarthy, âgé de 22 ans, plutôt que les expérimentés James Ryan et Iain Henderson, tandis que l’ailier du Munster, Nash, 26 ans, fera également ses débuts dans le Tournoi des Six Nations, à la place de Mack Hansen, blessé.

Par ailleurs, le numéro 10 du Munster, Jack Crowley, 24 ans, sera titulaire pour la première fois dans le Tournoi suite au départ à la retraite de l’ancien capitaine Sexton.

« Jack est un jeune joueur plein de confiance », a déclaré Farrell, qui a choisi Ciaran Frawley du Leinster comme demi d’ouverture en couverture.

« C’est particulièrement difficile pour les jeunes, surtout lorsqu’ils assument des responsabilités à des postes clés, mais il se sent très à l’aise pour le faire.

« La manière dont vous gérez la semaine est cruciale, en vous assurant que le reste de l’équipe sent que vous avez la situation en main. Il a clairement beaucoup appris de Johnny à cet égard.

« Mais à la fin, la seule chose qui compte, c’est la performance, n’est-ce pas ? Il s’agit de prendre cette préparation – qui a été bonne, voire excellente, au camp – et de la traduire en une performance que nous souhaitons tous voir. »

Robbie Henshaw, le trois-quarts centre, remplace son coéquipier du Leinster, Garry Ringrose, qui est indisponible en raison d’un problème à l’épaule.

