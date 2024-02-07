U20 Trophy : quand le monde entier se retrouve à jouer en Ecosse
L’Écosse accueillera le World Rugby U20 Trophy pour la première fois en juillet 2024 et visera une promotion dans le Championnat U20 devant ses propres supporters.
Le sélectionneur Kenny Murray et ses joueurs espèrent pouvoir profiter du confort du Hive Stadium d’Édimbourg après avoir terminé à la troisième place au Kenya l’année dernière.
Le Japon, Hongkong China et les Samoa ou les Tonga seront les adversaires de l’Écosse dans la poule A, mais ce n’est évidemment pas la première fois qu’un tournoi international est organisé dans le pays en juillet.
Coupe du Monde de Rugby 1991
En 1991, Murrayfield a accueilli cinq matchs, dont un quart de finale et une demi-finale, alors que la Coupe du Monde de Rugby s’est déroulée pour la première fois dans l’hémisphère nord.
L’Écosse a battu le Japon, le Zimbabwe et surtout l’Irlande dans son stade national dans la poule 2 pour s’assurer un quart de finale contre les Samoa occidentales à Édimbourg.
Deux essais de John Jeffrey ont permis à l’Ecosse de s’imposer 28 à 6 et de se qualifier pour une demi-finale au même endroit contre son vieil ennemi, l’Angleterre. L’Ecosse avait alors pris une avance de 6-0 en l’espace de 30 minutes, mais s’était inclinée de façon atroce, 9-6, sur un drop goal de Rob Andrew.
L’Écosse perdit ensuite la finale de bronze 13 à 6 contre la Nouvelle-Zélande à l’Arms Park de Cardiff, tandis que l’Australie battait l’Angleterre 12 à 6 en finale à Twickenham et se saisissait du Trophée Webb Ellis pour la première fois.
Coupe du Monde de rugby à Sept 1993
Le rugby à sept ayant vu le jour à Melrose, l’Écosse a également une longue histoire dans l’organisation de grands tournois dans le format le plus court du rugby.
La première Coupe du Monde de Rugby à Sept s’est en effet tenue à Murrayfield en 1993. L’équipe d’Angleterre composée de Lawrence Dallaglio, Matt Dawson et Tim Rodber a remporté la victoire en battant l’Australie 21-17 en finale.
Coupe du Monde de Rugby Féminin 1994
Trois ans plus tard, un groupe d’amies écossaises prit l’initiative d’organiser la deuxième Coupe du Monde du Rugby Féminin avec un préavis de trois mois seulement, après le désistement des Pays-Bas.
Cette fois-là, l’Écosse a été éliminée par le Pays de Galles en quart de finale après une défaite 8-0 à Melrose. L’Angleterre mettra la main sur le trophée pour la première fois, prenant sa revanche sur les États-Unis après leur défaite dans le match décisif trois ans plus tôt.
Jane Mitchell, Jacquie Edwards et Gill Burns ont marqué des essais lors de la victoire 38-23 à Raeburn Place – qui avait également été le théâtre du premier match international de l’histoire en 1871.
Coupe du Monde de Rugby 1999
Murrayfield a de nouveau accueilli des matchs lors de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 1999, tandis que Hampden Park à Glasgow et Netherdale à Galashiels se sont ajoutés à la liste des sites de la poule A. Les champions en titre, l’Afrique du Sud, ont remporté la première place du classement.
L’Afrique du Sud, championne en titre, a pris la tête de la poule, après avoir inscrit six essais pour battre l’Écosse 46-29 lors du premier match des équipes à Murrayfield.
L’Écosse a terminé deuxième et s’est qualifiée pour les quarts de finale, au cours desquels elle a battu les Samoa 35-20 à Murrayfield avant que le tournoi ne s’achève au même endroit. Tana Umaga (deux fois), Jeff Wilson et Jonah Lomu ont aplati lors de la victoire 30-18 des All Blacks, vêtus de blanc, à Édimbourg.
Sept jours plus tard, la Nouvelle-Zélande était battue par la France lors d’une demi-finale épique à Twickenham, avant que les Bleus ne s’inclinent face à l’Australie en finale au Millennium Stadium.
Championnat du Monde des Moins de 21 ans en 2004
Il y a vingt ans, six sites répartis entre Édimbourg, Galashiels et Glasgow ont accueilli 12 équipes pour le Championnat du monde des moins de 21 ans.
L’Écosse avait entamé sa campagne par une défaite 69-15 contre l’Afrique du Sud, au cours de laquelle les futurs Springboks Luke Watson et Wynand Olivier marquèrent les deux premiers des 10 essais de leur équipe.
Les hôtes s’étaient ensuite inclinés face à l’Angleterre 25-14, avec 12 points de Delon Armitage, avant de quitter la phase de poule par une victoire 29-17 face à la Russie.
Une courte défaite 18-17 contre les Tonga – scellée par une pénalité de Brian Archibald à la dernière minute – avait suivi, mais l’Écosse termina son tournoi à domicile à la 10e place, en s’inclinant lors du barrage pour la 9e place. L’Italie marqua ce jour-là trois essais à New Anniesland pour s’imposer 27-16.
La finale, qui se tenait à Hughenden, à Glasgow, opposa la Nouvelle-Zélande, championne en titre, à l’Irlande. Les Néo-Zélandais remportèrent leur deuxième titre consécutif en s’imposant 47 à 19.
Là-bas, Anthony Koonwaiyou inscrivit un triplé, le futur All Black Hosea Gear marqua le sixième et dernier essai de son équipe et Luke McAlister – qui reviendrait en Écosse lors de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2007 – marqua 17 points.
Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2007
Murrayfield, dans l’ombre duquel le Hive Stadium a été construit, a accueilli deux matchs de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2007.
Allister Hogg a franchi la ligne d’en-but à trois reprises lors du premier match, tandis que Chris Paterson a marqué 17 points lors de la victoire de l’Écosse sur la Roumanie (42-0).
Cinq jours plus tard, les All Blacks, dont McAlister portait le maillot numéro 12, se sont imposés 40-0. Dan Carter a terminé le match avec 15 points.
Jeux du Commonwealth 2014
En 2014, quant à lui, l’emblématique stade Ibrox de Glasgow a servi de cadre au tournoi de rugby à sept des Jeux du Commonwealth.
Seabelo Senatla (deux) et Cecil Afrika, la légende du rugby à sept, ont marqué les matchs de l’Afrique du Sud, tandis que les Blitzboks ont battu la Nouvelle-Zélande 17 à 12 dans un match à suspense pour la médaille d’or.
