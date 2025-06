Stade Toulousain : éviter le piège du faux rythme

LONG READ Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king From 16-year-old analyst to the top of the Premiership, this is the unique, fascinating and powerful tale of Bath's meticulous supremo.

LONG READ Dave Kilcoyne: ‘These days, you can’t really throw a punch because you’ll be caught on the drone footage!’ The retiring Munster legend reminisces about the good old days in what has been a hugely successful career