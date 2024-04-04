Sevens : l'étape de Hong Kong promet d'être énorme

Alors que sa place pour la Grande Finale de Madrid est déjà assurée, l’Argentine, leader des HSBC SVNS 2024, est en lice pour décrocher son premier titre sur le tournoi de Hong Kong du circuit de rugby à VII, alors qu’il restera encore une compétition à disputer après l’étape asiatique.

Pour cela, les Pumas doivent maintenir les vingt points d’avance qui les séparent de leur poursuivant. Il leur faut faire mieux qu’à Los Angeles, début mars, où ils avaient pris la 5e place. Ensuite, ils devront défier l’histoire du Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens.

L’Argentine n’a en effet jamais gagné à Hong Kong. Elle a atteint une fois la finale, il y a vingt ans, perdue face à l’Angleterre (24-12). Pablo Gómez Cora, le frère ainé du sélectionneur actuel Santiago Gómez Cora, était alors sur le terrain.

Les Sud-Américains aimeraient ajouter un 4e titre cette saison, après Le Cap, Perth et Vancouver, afin de conserver son avance de 20 points sur l’Irlande. Elle s’est rendue en Asie avec une équipe expérimentée, qui ne présente qu’un seul changement par rapport à Los Angeles. Alfonso Latorre est de retour dans le groupe des 13 pour sa troisième participation au tournoi, en remplacement de Santiago Alvarez.

En la personne de Marcos Moneta, l’Argentine peut se targuer de posséder dans ses rangs le meilleur marqueur d’essais du circuit. Celui qui fut désigné Meilleur joueur au monde de rugby à VII en 2021 a déjà franchi la ligne d’en-but adverse à 29 reprises. Elle compte aussi le joueur actuel le plus capé : Gastón Revol va ajouter une unité à son record en disputant ce week-end son 104e tournoi !

Retour d’un trio de choc pour les États-Unis

L’Argentine se trouve dans la poule B aux côtés de la Nouvelle-Zélande, des États-Unis et de la Grande-Bretagne et entamera sa campagne lors du troisième match de la journée d’ouverture, vendredi, contre les Eagles Sevens (coup d’envoi à 12h48 heure locale, 6h48 en France).

Les États-Unis comptent dans leurs rangs Maceo Brown et Faitala Talapusi pour la première fois cette saison, tandis que Pita Vi est prêt à faire sa première apparition depuis Dubaï et Le Cap.

L’équipe de Mike Friday n’a pas répondu aux attentes à Los Angeles, alors qu’elle évoluait à domicile. Les six petits points glanés lui ont tout juste permis de rester dans le top 8. La semaine précédente, les Américains avaient réussi leur meilleure performance de la saison, à savoir une quatrième place à Vancouver.

Les États-Unis débarquent à Hong Kong avec un seul point d’avance sur les places de barragistes, et le sélectionneur compte sur une meilleure performance de ces troupes ce week-end.

« On connait tous le défi qui nous attend dans ce tournoi si on peut progresser. On s’est penchés sur les domaines qui ont bien fonctionné à Vancouver et LA, et on s’est rendu compte qu’il y avait beaucoup de positif des deux côtés du terrain », apprécie Friday.

« On va chercher à construire là-dessus, et amener un peu plus de précision et de cohérence sur certains ‘skills’ particuliers et la mise en place de la tactique, afin d’être en mesure de contrôler les changements de dynamique. On voit que la différence entre une victoire et une défaite se joue souvent sur ces détails. »

Les tenants du titre néo-zélandais n’ont jamais été en mesure cette année de se battre pour la gagne. Ils se traînent actuellement à la 6e place, à 37 points des Pumas. Mais le nouveau format de la compétition a tendance à récompenser les équipes en forme au moment le plus important de la saison, et le nouveau sélectionneur Tomasi Cama espère avoir à faire à l’équipe de Nouvelle-Zélande qui a pris la médaille d’argent à Vancouver, et non celle qui a terminé 10e à Los Angeles.

Le vétéran du circuit Dylan Collier est de retour de blessure, et il voudra brandir le trophée décerné à Hong Kong, comme cela avait été le cas l’an dernier.

« J’ai joué pas mal de tournois ici. Je pense que c’est mon sixième, et je n’ai gagné qu’une fois », rembobine Collier auprès de RugbyPass, après avoir pris la pose pour la photo du capitaine au Hong Kong Stadium, mercredi.

« Gagner ici amène des sensations différentes. Il y a le poids de l’histoire, c’est ici que le rugby à VII a commencé. »

Le retour de Collier s’accompagne du retour d’un autre joueur d’expérience, Regan Ware. Sam Dickson est l’un des grands absents de ce groupe qui compte quatre changements par rapport à Los Angeles. Tong Ng Shiu et Moses Leo sont les autres nouveaux venus.

En plus de Dickson, Team USA devra se débrouiller sans les nommés au titre de meilleur joueur de l’année 2023, Leroy Carter et Akuila Rokolisoa, tout comme du vétéran Tim Mikkelson.

Les Néo-Zélandais démarreront leur tournoi face au Royaume Uni, vendredi. Coup d’envoi 13h11 heure locale (7h11 en France).

Du côté britannique, Max McFarland à la place d’Austin Emens constitue le seul changement, l’Écossais célébrant à cette occasion sa 40e apparition sur un tournoi du circuit mondial.

L’Irlande sans Conroy ni Dardis

Le plus sérieux rival de l’Argentine se trouve dans la poule C, et c’est l’Irlande. Elle sera confrontée à des équipes qui joueront les barrages pour ne pas être relégué, les Samoa et l’Espagne. L’Afrique du Sud est le 4e larron du groupe et voudrait valider sa place dans le top 8.

L’équipe de James Topping a décroché son deuxième podium en trois tournois avec le bronze à Los Angeles, tandis que le capitaine Harry McNulty a été retenu pour faire partie de la LA Sevens Dream Team.

« Nous sommes fiers de grimper sur le podium cette année », a salué le meilleur marqueur d’essais irlandais, Jordan Conroy, absent ce week-end. « Le fait d’avoir réussi à décrocher deux troisièmes places montre à quel point nous avons travaillé dur, en présaison et au cours des deux derniers mois. »

Billy Dardis, un autre joueur clé de cette équipe, est également absent de la liste de l’Irlande.

Pour sa première rencontre, l’Irlande affronte les Blitzboks, qui ont un nouvel entraîneur intérimaire en la personne de Philip Snyman.

Snyman, qui occupera le poste jusqu’en juillet, est chargé de redonner vie à cette équipe peu performante jusqu’à maintenant, mais qui peut encore assurer sa place dans le HSBC SVNS 2025 et aux Jeux olympiques de Paris cet été.

Christie Grobbelaar, Ronald Brown, Dewald Human et Quewin Nortje étaient tous absents lors de la récente étape nord-américaine, mais ils sont de retour dans le groupe des Blitzboks pour cette étape déterminante en Asie du Sud-Est, pour aider leur équipe à relever la tête.

Deux joueurs présents à Los Angeles, David Brits et Rosko Specman, ont déclaré forfait après s’être blessés à l’entraînement récemment, tandis que Tristan Leyds et James Murphy n’ont pas été retenus.

L’Espagne et les Samoa auront l’honneur d’ouvrir le bal dans le premier match de la journée, dont le coup d’envoi sera donné à 11h16 (5h16 à Paris). Un bon résultat à Hong Kong augmenterait les chances des deux équipes d’éviter le barrage de relégation avant la dernière étape de la série régulière, du 3 au 5 mai à Singapour.

Muliagatele Fata Brian Lima a effectué quatre changements dans le squad des Samoa, dont les débuts de Jeff Levy, en plus des retours de Tuna Tuitama, Malakesi Masefau et Paul Eti Alesana-Slater.

Quatre changements aussi du côté de l’Espagne, qui évoluera sans Juan Ramos, son meilleur réalisateur cette saison.

Hooper fait ses débuts, Ravouvou son retour

La poule A promet d’être âprement disputée puisqu’elle comprend trois des cinq meilleures équipes au monde, tandis que le Canada luttera pour sa survie.

Les Fidji, 3es, défieront l’Australie, 5e, à 17h30 (11h30 en France), rencontre suivie par un duel entre la France, vainqueur en Californie, et les Nord-Américains.

Les Flying Fijians sont comme chez eux à Hong Kong : ils ont remporté cette levée 19 fois, un record.

Le tout nouveau sélectionneur Osea Kolinisau dispose d’une équipe qui déborde de talent pour son premier tournoi. Il pourra notamment compter sur le champion olympique Vatemo Ravouvou.

Manueli Maisamoa et Rubeni Kabu font également leur retour après avoir manqué les trois derniers tournois et Joji Nasova fera ses débuts sur le circuit.

« On s’est entraînés de manière très sérieuse ces deux dernières semaines, on veut que les gars soient à leur top niveau pour cette étape déterminante », confie Kolinisau.

“Leur envie d’en découdre sautait aux yeux, leur motivation est extrême. »

L’info dont tout le monde parle en provenance du camp australien, c’est bien sûr l’arrivée de Michael Hooper, 3e wallaby le plus capé de l’histoire.

Du haut de ses 125 sélections à XV, Hooper tient enfin l’occasion d’accrocher une place dans la sélection olympique australienne en vue de Paris 2024. Son arrivée chez les septistes aurait dû se produire plus tôt, mais avait été retardée par une blessure.

Outre Hooper, l’autre nouveauté côté australien concerne Maurice Longbottom. De retour après une blessure au mollet, il constitue un atout majeur pour l’équipe de John Manenti, qui n’a récolté que 11 points au cours des deux derniers événements.

« On est super contents de revenir à Hong Kong, c’est un lieu où on a obtenu pas mal de bons résultats ces derniers temps », se réjouit Manenti optimiste.

« Ce qu’on a fait à LA figure parmi nos meilleures performances de la saison, et on a l’occasion de faire encore mieux ce week-end.

« On retrouve Maurice Longbottom, qui va amener son énergie au centre du terrain, et pour la première fois on va voir Michael Hooper avec le maillot australien de Sevens.

« ‘Hoops’ a bossé dur pour se faire une place dans le groupe, et on est ravis d’accueillir un ‘débutant’ comme lui.

« Comme pour n’importe quel nouveau joueur, il s’agira pour lui d’engranger de l’expérience et d’un point de départ potentiel vers Paris. »

Portée par Antoine Dupont, la France a pris 36 points sur les deux derniers tournois, et s’attellera à garder cette dynamique à Hong Kong, où ils n’ont jamais atteint la finale.

Mais ils devront faire sans Dupont. Celui qui portait le N.25 avec les Bleus du Sevens est rentré au Stade Toulousain, en attendant de peut-être revenir pour les finales de Madrid. Hooper a en tout cas un exemple tout trouvé de transition réussie de XV à VII.

L’absence de Dupont, remplacé par Jonathan Laugel, est l’un des trois changements apportés au groupe Bleu.

La France commencera son tournoi face au Canada, qui alignera trois nouveaux joueurs : Jack McCarthy, Jesse Kilgour and Morgan Di Nardo. D’Shawn Bowen, lui, fait son retour sur le circuit mondial de Sevens après avoir passé l’année 2023 en MLR, aux Toronto Arrows.