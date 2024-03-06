Qui se soucie de qui va gagner le Tournoi des Six Nations cette année ?
Par Gavin Mortimer
Schalk Burger estime que la France a été « démasquée » sur le plan tactique lors des trois premières journées du Tournoi des Six Nations. Elle s’est fait surprendre et a été dépassée, en l’état actuel des choses.
L’ancien troisième-ligne des Springboks a également pointé du doigt le manque « d’intensité » des Bleus jusqu’à présent dans le Tournoi, opposant leur léthargie à leur performance pleine de bruit et de fureur contre l’Afrique du Sud en quart de finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby.
On peut penser que si les Springboks avaient joué semaine après semaine depuis la mi-novembre, ils pourraient être eux aussi fatigués. Les champions du monde et le reste des nations de l’hémisphère sud ont profité d’une longue pause à Noël, et ils sont encore en train de se remettre au travail quatre mois après la Coupe du monde.
Le premier test de l’Afrique du Sud en 2024 se déroulera contre l’Irlande le 6 juillet, le même mois où les All Blacks, l’Australie et l’Argentine joueront leurs premiers matchs internationaux de l’année.
Les Pumas accueillent la France dans une série de deux tests en juillet, à condition qu’il y ait des joueurs français encore debout. S’ils sont effondrés aujourd’hui, imaginez ce qu’ils seront dans quatre mois, une fois que le Top 14 et la Champions Cup seront terminés !
Si Fabien Galthié a un peu de bon sens, il laissera ses mondialistes au repos. Allez à la plage, les gars, ne faites rien de plus énergique cet été que de construire un château de sable !
Ce sera l’occasion pour Galthié d’observer les jeunes pousses qui font leur trou dans le Top 14 : les trois-quarts Nicolas Depoortère (centre), Léo Barré (ouvreur) et Emilien Gailleton (centre), les deuxièmes-lignes Emmanuel Meafou et Posolo Tuilagi, et les troisièmes-lignes prometteurs comme le trio toulousain Mathis Castro-Ferreira, Léo Banos et Théo Ntamack.
Ces joueurs ont profité de l’absence de leurs coéquipiers internationaux en club cette saison, absents pendant la Coupe du monde, puis revenus pour quelques semaines avant de repartir pour le Tournoi des Six Nations.
Au total, il ne s’est écoulé que 97 jours entre la finale de la Coupe du monde et le match d’ouverture du Tournoi des Six Nations 2024. Ce qui soulève la question suivante : devrait-il y avoir un Tournoi des Six Nations l’année suivant une Coupe du Monde de Rugby ? Les fédérations ont besoin d’argent, mais les joueurs ont besoin de repos, et la santé des joueurs doit être plus importante que de gentilles promesses.
En l’état actuel des choses, ce Tournoi des Six Nations n’a pas grand-chose à voir avec la réalité. L’Irlande est en route pour un nouveau Grand Chelem – amplement mérité – mais même son supporter le plus fanatique se sentira un peu en manque si elle réalise le Grand Chelem le 16 mars. L’Irlande a raté le coche en octobre, en s’inclinant face à la Nouvelle-Zélande en quart de finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby, prolongeant ainsi son incroyable record de ne jamais avoir atteint le dernier carré de la compétition. Les Irlandais peuvent remporter autant de tournois du Grand Chelem qu’ils le souhaitent, ils n’auront aucune valeur s’ils ne parviennent pas à percer leur plafond de verre à la Coupe du Monde.
L’Angleterre, quant à elle, est en train d’acquérir la réputation d’être brouillonne dans le Tournoi des Six Nations, mais intelligente en Coupe du Monde de Rugby. Le Pays de Galles et l’Irlande ont remporté plus de Grands Chelems que l’Angleterre au cours de ce siècle (respectivement quatre, trois et deux), mais l’Angleterre a participé à trois finales de Coupe du Monde de Rugby, dont une fois en tant que vainqueur. En octobre dernier, elle a bien failli en disputer une quatrième, en passant tout près de l’Afrique du Sud en demi-finale.
Lorsque Clive Woodward a été désigné comme sélectionneur de l’Angleterre en 1997, il a déclaré à la presse qu’il voulait être jugé sur ses résultats en Coupe du Monde. La première, en 1999, est arrivée un peu trop tôt pour lui, mais son équipe était physiquement et mentalement au sommet de sa forme en 2003. C’est également l’année où l’Angleterre a remporté son seul Grand Chelem sous la direction de Woodward. Un seul Grand Chelem en sept tentatives pourrait être considéré comme une contre-performance, mais quel supporter de l’Angleterre s’en soucie alors qu’elle est toujours la seule nation de l’hémisphère nord à avoir remporté la Coupe du monde ?
Eddie Jones, qui a été désigné sélectionneur de l’Angleterre après la désastreuse campagne de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby en 2015 (la seule fois où les Anglais n’ont pas atteint les quarts de finale), était d’un avis similaire à celui de Woodward concernant ses priorités. « Bien sûr, le prochain match est important, personne ne dit jamais qu’il ne l’est pas », disait-il en 2022. « Mais la Coupe du monde est le trophée ultime. »
Ce point de vue n’était pas partagé par le patron de Jones à la RFU, Bill Sweeney, qui était plutôt d’avis qu’« il faut être compétitif dans le Tournoi des Six Nations, pas seulement tous les quatre ans lors d’une Coupe du monde ».
En fait, Jones et Sweeney ont tous les deux raison. La Coupe du monde est le Saint-Graal, mais le Tournoi des Six Nations est une voie importante vers cet objectif. Mais pas le tournoi qui suit immédiatement la Coupe du monde.
Jusqu’à présent, dans le Tournoi de cette année, l’Angleterre est revenue à son modèle, l’Irlande à son meilleur niveau et l’Écosse et le Pays de Galles sont toujours aussi frustrants d’inconsistance. Ce sont les Français qui ont pris tout le monde par surprise, y compris leurs propres médias. Le Midi Olympique titrait dernièrement Anatomie d’une chute, en référence au film primé qui connait le succès en salle en ce moment.
Dans son analyse des problèmes rencontrés par la France dans le Tournoi, avec une seule victoire lors de ses trois premiers matchs, le Midol décrit Galthié comme souffrant d’une forme sportive de stress post-traumatique. Galthié a lui-même utilisé le mot « traumatisme » pour expliquer à quel point la défaite en quart de finale contre l’Afrique du Sud avait été difficile à digérer. « J’ai vécu une longue période d’introspection », avait-il confié au début de l’année. Lui et son staff avaient-ils la motivation et l’envie de continuer ? Il a été discuté et décidé que oui.
Néanmoins, des émotions aussi fortes ne s’évanouissent pas d’une semaine à l’autre. Il faudra plusieurs mois, peut-être pas avant la saison prochaine, pour que les joueurs et le staff soient totalement rétablis.
Dans son excellent livre publié récemment, The Boys of Winter, Lawrence Dallaglio décrit ce qu’a ressenti l’Angleterre à son retour au pays après avoir remporté la Coupe du Monde en Australie en 2003. L’euphorie a été de courte durée, et quand elle s’est dissipée, l’épuisement a pris le dessus.
La plupart des joueurs étaient de retour dans leur club au bout de quinze jours et, lors du Tournoi des Six Nations 2004, l’Angleterre était loin du compte. Elle s’est inclinée à domicile face à l’Irlande – sa première défaite à Twickenham depuis cinq ans – puis face à la France, sa première défaite consécutive dans le Tournoi des Six Nations depuis 11 ans. Qu’est-ce que l’été a apporté ? « Un crétin a eu une idée de génie », écrit Dallaglio. « Nous jouions au rugby depuis presque trois ans et maintenant nous allions jouer deux tests contre les All Blacks et un contre l’Australie… Je vous dis où nous aurions dû aller : nous aurions dû aller sur une plage quelque part. »
Galthié a donné une semaine de repos à son groupe après le match nul contre l’Italie. Ce n’est pas encore le temps de la plage dans le sud de la France, mais le repos aura fait du bien aux joueurs. Pourtant, le vrai repos doit venir cet été. Si la France a chuté lors du Tournoi des Six Nations, elle se relèvera l’année prochaine, à condition qu’on lui laisse le temps de se remettre.
