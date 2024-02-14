29 - 24
FT
16 - 20
FT
16 - 14
FT
36 - 0
FT
Vendredi
14h35
Vendredi
14h35
Samedi
8h00
Samedi
10h00
Samedi
10h05
Samedi
12h15
Samedi
14h35
Super Rugby Pacific

Pour voir la prochaine recrue du LOU, ne manquez pas le Super Rugby

Par Finn Morton
(Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

Le pilier des Maori All Blacks et des All Blacks XV, Jermaine Ainsley (1,81m, 125 kg), quittera la Nouvelle-Zélande à la fin de la saison du Super Rugby Pacific après avoir signé un contrat pour deux saisons avec le LOU Rugby. Il sera amené à remplacer Demba Bamba (en partance pour le Racing 92) et espère trouver un club qui se sera maintenu en Top 14 l’année prochaine malgré sa 12e place actuelle (à deux points du relégable).

Âgé de 28 ans, Ainsley a débuté 13 des 14 matchs des Highlanders (équipe avec laquelle il joue depuis 2021) la saison dernière au poste de pilier droit. Le percutant numéro 3 n’a pris place sur le banc que lors d’un match à l’extérieur contre les Brumbies.

Top 14

P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
Stade Francais
14
9
4
1
41
2
Toulouse
14
9
5
0
41
3
Bordeaux
14
9
5
0
41
4
Racing 92
14
8
6
0
40
5
Toulon
14
8
6
0
37
6
Clermont
14
7
6
1
35
7
Castres
14
7
7
0
35
8
La Rochelle
14
7
7
0
35
9
Pau
14
7
7
0
32
10
Bayonne
14
6
8
0
28
11
Perpignan
14
6
8
0
26
12
Lyon
14
5
9
0
24
13
Oyonnax
14
5
9
0
22
14
Montpellier
14
4
10
0
20

Trois sélections avec l’Australie

Après une saison impressionnante au niveau du Super Rugby, Ainsley a été appelé à jouer avec les All Blacks XV et a débuté les matchs contre un XV japonais et les Brave Blossoms en juillet 2023.

Point culminant de sa saison, il a également fait partie du groupe de préparation des All Blacks pour la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023, mais sans être retenu dans la sélection finale. Il compte trois sélections internationales… avec l’Australie de Michael Cheika (à chaque fois comme remplaçant) qui remonte à 2018 (Rugby Championship et tests d’automne en Europe).

Mais à la fin de la saison 2024, le Néo-Zélandais – qui a également joué pour la Western Force et les Melbourne Rebels – partira à l’étranger pour saisir une opportunité avec Lyon, soufflée, selon Le Progrès, par Kenny Lynn, ancien entraîneur du LOU et actuel responsable de l’attaque des Highlanders.

Les Highlanders sont aussi à la peine

« À la fin de la saison 2024, je partirai en France pour rejoindre le LOU », a déclaré Ainsley dans un communiqué cette semaine.

« J’ai beaucoup apprécié mon séjour au pays au cours des trois dernières années et ça a toujours été un rêve d’enfant de jouer pour les Highlanders. »

La décision d’Ainsley de quitter les Highlanders est un coup dur pour le club de Dunedin, qui aura à cœur de redresser la barre cette saison et au-delà.

Les Highlanders ont été la seule équipe néo-zélandaise à ne pas participer aux playoffs la dernière fois, la franchise ayant été éliminée à la différence de points par les Queensland Reds.

Mais après une étonnante victoire 52-19 sur les Hurricanes à Dunedin le week-end dernier, les Highlanders d’Ainsley se sentent confiants pour la campagne à venir.

Les Highlanders entament leur saison à domicile en affrontant Moana Pasifika au Forsyth Barr Stadium de Dunedin le 24 février.

Le Super Rugby Pacific commence le 23 février

La saison 2024 du Super Rugby Pacific est prête à démarrer le vendredi 23 février avec un premier choc entre les Crusaders et les Chiefs.

How England are adopting the Springbok defensive structure | Beyond 80

