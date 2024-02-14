Pour voir la prochaine recrue du LOU, ne manquez pas le Super Rugby
Le pilier des Maori All Blacks et des All Blacks XV, Jermaine Ainsley (1,81m, 125 kg), quittera la Nouvelle-Zélande à la fin de la saison du Super Rugby Pacific après avoir signé un contrat pour deux saisons avec le LOU Rugby. Il sera amené à remplacer Demba Bamba (en partance pour le Racing 92) et espère trouver un club qui se sera maintenu en Top 14 l’année prochaine malgré sa 12e place actuelle (à deux points du relégable).
Âgé de 28 ans, Ainsley a débuté 13 des 14 matchs des Highlanders (équipe avec laquelle il joue depuis 2021) la saison dernière au poste de pilier droit. Le percutant numéro 3 n’a pris place sur le banc que lors d’un match à l’extérieur contre les Brumbies.
Trois sélections avec l’Australie
Après une saison impressionnante au niveau du Super Rugby, Ainsley a été appelé à jouer avec les All Blacks XV et a débuté les matchs contre un XV japonais et les Brave Blossoms en juillet 2023.
Point culminant de sa saison, il a également fait partie du groupe de préparation des All Blacks pour la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023, mais sans être retenu dans la sélection finale. Il compte trois sélections internationales… avec l’Australie de Michael Cheika (à chaque fois comme remplaçant) qui remonte à 2018 (Rugby Championship et tests d’automne en Europe).
Mais à la fin de la saison 2024, le Néo-Zélandais – qui a également joué pour la Western Force et les Melbourne Rebels – partira à l’étranger pour saisir une opportunité avec Lyon, soufflée, selon Le Progrès, par Kenny Lynn, ancien entraîneur du LOU et actuel responsable de l’attaque des Highlanders.
Les Highlanders sont aussi à la peine
« À la fin de la saison 2024, je partirai en France pour rejoindre le LOU », a déclaré Ainsley dans un communiqué cette semaine.
« J’ai beaucoup apprécié mon séjour au pays au cours des trois dernières années et ça a toujours été un rêve d’enfant de jouer pour les Highlanders. »
La décision d’Ainsley de quitter les Highlanders est un coup dur pour le club de Dunedin, qui aura à cœur de redresser la barre cette saison et au-delà.
Les Highlanders ont été la seule équipe néo-zélandaise à ne pas participer aux playoffs la dernière fois, la franchise ayant été éliminée à la différence de points par les Queensland Reds.
Mais après une étonnante victoire 52-19 sur les Hurricanes à Dunedin le week-end dernier, les Highlanders d’Ainsley se sentent confiants pour la campagne à venir.
Les Highlanders entament leur saison à domicile en affrontant Moana Pasifika au Forsyth Barr Stadium de Dunedin le 24 février.
Comments on RugbyPass
“in the face of $20 million in debts and with only $17,300 in the bank….” Well it’s not all doom and gloom. All they need to do is find a horse running with odds of 1155/1 or better, put their remaining 17.3k on him to win and, bingo, debt covered! On a more pragmatic front, perhaps trying to run a rugby franchise in Victoria, that hasn’t the slightest interest in, or clue about, rugby wasn’t the brightest commercial idea. Might as well try selling ice creams on the moon.1 Go to comments
En 1992, il me semble l’essai est passé à 5 points et la transformation est restée à 2, c’est lorsque l’essai est passé à 3 points en 1891 qu’il a dépassé la transformation. Et si l’on interdit la charge pourquoi ne pas faciliter encore la tâche du buteur en supprimant aussi la transformation comme sur l’essai de pénalité. Cessons de tripoter la règle et profitons de sa singulière et inévitable injustice1 Go to comments
“Pepper… has been tipped to win a full cap sooner rather than later” well, we know Borthwick really rates Tom Curry, and Sam Underhill probably has 7 nailed down for the time being. Tom Pearson is unlikely to be out of the squad anytime soon, and Ben Earl might soon be switched to 7 to make room for Barbeary, Fisilau, or Cunningham-South at 8. Add to that, Henry Pollock is very likely to come into the team at some point before the next world cup. I hope Pepper gets his chance, but honestly he’s going to struggle to get any minutes!2 Go to comments
Wish him very well. England badly need a proper openside, unfortunately Underhill does not have the rippig, running,carrying speed of am International 7. Willis does. of course, but PRL and England have shot themselves in the foot. Hope to see Curry up and about in the future.1 Go to comments
Anyway England team is solid, can adapt is game plan to their opponent’s tactic too ( As in the second half against Italy). For sure is not as fun as AB or Ireland but, hey SA is much more boring.5 Go to comments
Seriously who writes this shit, don’t we hear this every year….12 Go to comments
Christ alive this writer is delusional. England is no where close to being the team you describe here. Scraping a win against Ireland and Wales means absolutely f all. England certainly can't go toe to toe with any team in the world lol.5 Go to comments
Didn’t miss much, a record drubbing and a lost Final 😉1 Go to comments
Since when was Samasoni a leading figure of the ABs rejuvenated front row? Answer: never. And I don’t think a prop smashing Foley justifies a strongman rating does it? Especially when rated by Powder Puff Paddy no less.2 Go to comments
I have to ask as someone new to the sport (starter watching in 2017) why do wings get replaced so often and quickly in not just rugby union but on the international stage? Does it depend on the nation they play for and the wealth of talent at thier disposal if they are primarily a rugby playing nation like Ireland, SA, or NZ? Just thought I would ask it’s so rare you see a wing maintain thier place in a side for only more then a few years.1 Go to comments
#CrusadeOn ❤️🖤1 Go to comments
Terribly uninformed article, Tahs with all their talent will be trash again. Reds will be much better.12 Go to comments
Early days .the season hasn't started yet..the Blues have looked good in pre season games before and then been shite in the comp proper..the Crudaders can never be written of..they have a winning culture whoever plays will step up..the Chiefs are the team that will be up for it..they need to make up for last seasons disappointment Aussie sides will continue to struggle until they get rid of the Rebels.12 Go to comments
For goodness sake there are only a limited certainties in life! 1THE ONLY Ausralian team anywhere close to winning Super Rugby Final is The Brumbies.2 The Crusaders can lose games & still win Super Rugby,{Already proven)3 As long as we have the lure of quick easy money in Japan & Europe then Super Rugby is on slippery Slope. 4 The whole competition is long overdue for an overhaul.5 You can almost already predict your top 4 & bottom 4,even before season begins.5 Western Force,Moana Pacifica,Rebels already bottom 4.If I am wrong PLEASE tell me what will change12 Go to comments
What hog wash about the Crusaders , they simply have for years brought on the next army - The Blues will crash, the Chiefs will be there abouts but again haven’t the structured play, Hurricans will be worse and up & down ,& the Highlanders will still be in a development mode with some success. The AB’s will finally have a leader that is first pick in his position and is a Crusader, the half back will certainly be Roygard first pick, Blackadder will be in the team, first five is a nightmare12 Go to comments
Because it was England15 Go to comments
Leave the charge down. It adds spice to the game . And rewards another skillset . It was not by chance that Kolbe effected the charge down vs France. Springboks apparently practiced charge downs and hard work in that department paid off . Refs today have benefit of technology to assist them.15 Go to comments
Pepper is already under contract for next season, so are you saying Bath are buying him out of this?2 Go to comments
If, and it is a big “if” we are going to rely on the “TMO” so heavily (I am not in favour) - then the referees view on the pitch is irrelevant. Quite simply allow the TMO to make the call without additional pressure from the referee on the pitch - generally speaking, the “No Try” decision on the pitch is as a result of the referee NOT seeing something - how can you justifiably influence a decision on a blind guess?? Aside from this, the reliance on the TMO is becoming silly - the referee no longer has to referee the game, as the eyes in the car park are doing most of the heavy lifting where influential decisions are concerned. We appear to be obsessed with making a physical, imperfect game perfect. Not very appealing I am afraid.8 Go to comments
Drop the Charge Down completely and allow players to recover in the time window. Reduce the shot clock to 45 seconds from the second a shot is called by the referee - this will stop time wasting, and increase pressure on the kicker without affecting player recovery - hopefully leading to a more intense game of rugby.15 Go to comments