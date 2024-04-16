Officiel - Mick Byrne nommé nouvel entraîneur des Fidji

Les Fidji ont nommé Mick Byrne comme nouveau sélectionneur, mettant ainsi fin à un long processus de sélection pour trouver le successeur de Simon Raiwalui.

Les Fidji étaient sans entraîneur depuis la fin de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023, après que Raiwalui eut démissionné de son poste, mais Byrne est arrivé en tête d’une longue liste de candidats.

Sa nomination était conditionnée à l’obtention d’un permis de travail sur le long terme, ce qui lui a été justement accordé lundi 15 avril par le ministère de l’Immigration.

Byrne, australien de naissance, a été préféré au Fidjien Senirusi Seruvakula, actuellement en intérim à la tête des Flying Fijians, ainsi qu’au Français Franck Boivert, un ressortissant catalan français, ancien trois-quarts perpignanais qui vit aux Fidji depuis 27 ans, ancien directeur technique de l’équipe fidjienne de rugby et responsable de la détection de talents de la province de Nadroga pour l’ASM Clermont.

Un Australien de 65 ans

Le nouveau sélectionneur des Fidji est l’actuel entraîneur en chef de l’équipe de Fijian Drua dans le Super Rugby Pacific et il continuera à l’être jusqu’à la fin de la saison. En parallèle, il préparera la sélection nationale pour ses premiers tests post-Coupe du monde, contre les Barbarians puis les All Blacks le 21 juillet à San Diego. D’autres tests sont déjà annoncés pour l’automne contre les Samoa et les Tonga.

Âgé de 65 ans, Byrne apporte avec lui une grande expérience de la scène internationale, ayant travaillé comme entraîneur adjoint avec l’Écosse, les All Blacks (lors des Coupes du Monde 2011 et 2015) et l’Australie.

« Tout le monde ici à la Drua est ravi que Mick ait été désigné à la tête de l’équipe nationale. Il a fait un travail formidable ici à la Fijian Drua, et nous sommes sûrs qu’il en fera de même pour les Flying Fijians », a déclaré Mark Evans, directeur général de la Fijian Drua.

« Nous sommes également convaincus qu’il se concentrera entièrement sur le reste de la saison tant qu’il est encore avec nous. Une fois qu’il aura terminé, en juin si possible, il pourra se consacrer entièrement à l’équipe nationale.

« La Fijian Drua va maintenant entreprendre un processus de désignation du remplaçant de Mick dans les mois à venir. »

Mick Byrne devrait prendre la parole jeudi 18 avril.

Lobbying pour intégrer le Championnat des Nations

Dans le communiqué d’officialisation publié mardi 16 avril, Fiji Rugby a précisé que Mick Byrne avait été désigné à l’issue d’un « processus de sélection et de négociation approfondi et rigoureux » mené entre Fiji Rugby, des ministres du gouvernement fidjien, des responsables sportifs et World Rugby.

Cette nomination arrive également à un moment où les Fidji veulent s’inviter à la table des plus grands et ne pas manquer ainsi l’opportunité du « Championnat des Nations » annoncé par World Rugby le 24 octobre 2023.

Lancée à partir de 2026, cette nouvelle compétition internationale organisée deux fois par an (juillet et novembre pour donner du sens et du piment aux fenêtres internationales) devrait comprendre une première division composée de 12 équipes (celles participant au Six-Nations, celles de la SANZAAR et deux autres fédérations sélectionnables via un processus géré par la SANZAAR) et une deuxième division également composée de 12 équipes, gérée par World Rugby avec promotion et relégation à partir de 2030.

L’objectif de Fiji Rugby est de ne pas concourir dans la deuxième division, mais dans la première avec les meilleures équipes du monde. Une opération de lobbying a commencé en ce sens.

« World Rugby a indiqué que les performances et le classement des Fidji lors de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023 en France les plaçaient en bonne position pour participer au Championnat des Nations de 2026 à 2030 », s’est enflammé Fiji Rugby dans le communiqué.

De nouveaux investissements

Par ailleurs, il apparaît en parallèle que World Rugby devrait consentir à des investissements supplémentaires dans la filière de haute performance des Fidji et dans les programmes qui aideront le pays à se préparer pour les futures échéances.

« L’importance de cette opportunité pour Fiji Rugby, le gouvernement fidjien et tous les Fidjiens est astronomique », a insisté Fiji Rugby.

« Elle garantit de s’engager dans une compétition de haut niveau et d’accueillir potentiellement cinq à six tests contre des nations de niveau 1 chaque année entre 2026 et 2030.

« En outre, les discussions ont également porté sur le développement de tous les entraîneurs fidjiens pour des rôles à l’international, à la fois dans les environnements à XV et à 7. Le Conseil d’administration de Fiji Rugby et World Rugby se sont engagés à soutenir un programme de développement des entraîneurs visant à augmenter le nombre d’entraîneurs fidjiens capables d’assumer de telles fonctions, et à exposer ces entraîneurs à différentes opportunités, soit aux Fidji par le biais de l’éducation et du développement, soit à l’étranger avec d’autres fédérations et clubs à haut niveau de performance. »