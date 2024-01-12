Today
Six Nations

Maxime Lucu, prêt à se dégager de l’ombre d’Antoine Dupont

Par RugbyPass
DUPONT SUB

Le Tournoi des Six Nations sera intéressant cette année avec un bon nombre d’absents que ce soit sur blessure – Thibaud Flament, dernier en date – mais aussi en raison de la mise en retrait de certains – Owen Farrell, Jonathan Sexton, Stuart Hogg, Alun Wyn Jones.

En France, un autre grand du rugby manquera cruellement à l’appel, même si, dans le cas d’Antoine Dupont, il sera de retour en 2025. Le capitaine et demi de mêlée de l’équipe de France – Joueur du Tournoi en 2020, 2022 et 2023 – est en congé sabbatique international pour les neuf prochains mois.

Le verre à moitié plein

Dupont concentrera ses talents sur le rugby à sept, dans l’espoir d’aider la France à remporter une médaille aux Jeux olympiques de Paris en juillet.

Le joueur le plus susceptible de remplacer Dupont est le demi de mêlée bordelais Maxime Lucu. La façon dont il abordera le défi dépendra de son tempérament : « verre à moitié plein » ou « verre à moitié vide ».

Dans ce dernier cas, Lucu saura qu’il ne fait que garder le maillot au chaud jusqu’au retour du petit génie pour les tests de novembre. S’il a une vision plus positive, ce qui est plus vraisemblablement son cas, Lucu verra l’absence de Dupont comme une formidable opportunité de s’imposer parmi les titulaires.

Si les rumeurs sont fondées et que Dupont s’est lancé dans le projet à sept sans le consentement du sélectionneur Galthié, ce dernier, réputé pour sa liberté d’esprit, risque de lui donner du fil à retordre pour qu’il revienne dans l’équipe. Comment pourrait-il justifier la mise à l’écart de Lucu s’il joue pour la France comme il l’a fait pour Bordeaux l’année dernière ?

Il n’a jamais connu la défaite

Contrairement à Antoine Dupont, qui a fait ses débuts internationaux à l’âge de 19 ans, Maxime Lucu a été révélé sur le tard, remportant sa première cape contre la Géorgie en 2021, à l’âge de 29 ans. Il a récolté 17 autres sélections et n’a jamais perdu un test-match.

S’il était entré en jeu comme remplaçant lors de la défaite en quarts de finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023 contre l’Afrique du Sud en octobre dernier, cette série de victoires aurait été brisée. Mais Galthié a gardé Dupont pendant les 80 minutes, une décision discutable étant donné que le demi de mêlée n’était manifestement pas à 100 % après sa fracture maxillo-zygomatique lors du match de poule contre la Namibie.

Lucu avait remplacé Dupont lors du dernier match de poule de la France contre l’Italie et s’était montré aussi impeccable que d’habitude. Solide en défense, doté de gestes rapides et d’un bon jeu au pied de dégagement, Lucu a rarement laissé tomber ses équipes.

« Monsieur Propre » fait son trou

Il a fait l’objet d’un article dans Midi Olympique cette semaine, sous le titre « Monsieur Propre ». Si l’on peut compter sur « Mr Propre » pour enlever les taches tenaces, alors on peut faire confiance à Lucu pour toujours donner le meilleur de lui-même sur le terrain.

Le président de l’Union Bordeaux-Bègles Laurent Marti avait commencé à recruter des demis de mêlée au début de la saison 2018-19. Il avait déjà un neuf accompli en la personne de Baptiste Serin, mais il pressentait qu’il serait probablement débauché.

À l’époque, Serin était en concurrence avec Dupont pour être le demi de mêlée titulaire de l’équipe de France. Dupont remporta le duel et Serin donna raison à Marti en signant à Toulon. Le président bordelais tenta alors de convaincre Lucu de quitter Biarritz pour rejoindre la côte atlantique, à 125 km de là.

Lucu est arrivé au moment où Christophe Urios a été désigné entraîneur de Bordeaux. Celui-ci a fait savoir à Marti qu’il n’aurait pas fait signer le demi de mêlée, mais quelques semaines plus tard, il s’était ravisé.

« C’est l’histoire de sa carrière, ça », raconte Ximun Lucu, le frère aîné de Maxime, qui a joué avec lui à Biarritz. « Pour sa première saison au BO, on lui avait dit qu’il serait le troisième numéro 9. Il n’a rien laissé paraître, mais il s’est dit en son for intérieur ‘on va bien voir’ ». Il s’est fixé un défi personnel, il l’a atteint en répondant présent sur le terrain, jusqu’à devenir le capitaine de l’équipe. »

Galthié se reconnaît en Lucu

C’est Galthié qui a donné à Lucu sa chance au niveau international. En tant qu’ancien demi de mêlée, il s’est reconnu en Lucu : ils ont un style similaire, soumis à leur demi d’ouverture plutôt que de diriger le jeu à la Dupont. « Je lis souvent, ici ou là, que le fait de porter le ballon n’est pas mon point fort, ce qui est sûrement vrai », a souri Maxime Lucu récemment. « Mais c’est aussi quelque chose que j’essaie de travailler. »

Et comme Lucu, Galthié a dû se battre pour chacune de ses 64 sélections.  Capé pour la première fois en 1991, Galthié a lutté pendant des années pour s’imposer dans le XV de France ; entre 1993 et 1998, il n’a fait que 12 apparitions, devenant finalement titulaire lors de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 1999.

Les deux hommes ont du cran et du sang, ils sont tous deux des combattants. Lucu a survécu à Urios à Bordeaux (l’entraîneur a été remercié en 2022) et est passé devant Serin en équipe de France. Désormais, son plus proche adversaire pour le maillot n°9 en l’absence de Dupont est le Lyonnais Baptiste Couilloud.

Une bonne charnière avec Jalibert

Maxime Lucu a deux avantages qui le distinguent. Premièrement, ses coups de pied au but – lors de la récente victoire 40-35 à Clermont, Lucu a marqué 20 points depuis le tee. Deuxièmement, le fait que le demi d’ouverture de son club est Matthieu Jalibert, qui jouera au poste de 10 pour la France lors du Tournoi des Six Nations en l’absence de Romain Ntamack, qui se remet toujours de sa blessure au genou survenue à la veille de la Coupe du monde.

Jalibert – « Jalib » pour ses coéquipiers – est le buteur n°1 de Bordeaux, mais en cas de blessure ou de perte de confiance, c’est Lucu qui prend le relais. « Il est déjà arrivé que Matthieu ne le sente pas à l’échauffement et à ce moment-là Max prend le relais sans problème », explique le frère de Maxime au Midi Olympique. « En toutes circonstances, il sait mettre son ego de côté et c’est sa force : il sait s’adapter. »

Il sait mettre son ego de côté

Le fantasque Jalibert profite du caractère imperturbable de Lucu, mais aussi de la précision de son jeu. « Lorsqu’il évolue avec Jalib’, il sait qu’il doit avant tout se concentrer sur la vitesse d’éjection des ballons. La seule chose qui l’intéresse, c’est le bien de l’équipe », poursuit Ximun Lucu à propos de son frère.

Lucu n’a pas peur d’être celui qui, dans le Tournoi des Six Nations par exemple, n’est que la doublure de Dupont, celui qui garde au chaud le maillot du plus grand joueur de sa génération. Pourquoi s’attarder sur de telles pensées mesquines alors que le tournoi le plus vénérable du rugby se profile à l’horizon ?

Il y aura bien de l’envie le 2 février prochain, lorsque la France accueillera l’Irlande à Marseille pour le match d’ouverture de l’édition 2024. Ce sera sans Dupont qui verra Lucu porter le maillot qu’il devra désormais s’efforcer de reconquérir.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nickers 56 minutes ago
The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

France and Ireland are quite clearly the best and most consistent teams and will finish ranked 1 and 2. They both have outstanding depth, young teams, and the experienced players they are losing are on the decline with obvious and well tested replacements coming through. Both teams coaching teams are continuing as well so more of the same is the most likely outcome. None of that is true for the ABs. Lack of locks and loose forwards combined with promising players who can’t go a season without significant injury lay offs will make this a painful year. Come game time the lack of depth and injuries will see a number of players no one has really heard of and are probably a few years away from being ready for international rugby being asked to make significant contributions for the ABs. SA are not a consistent team at all and will have a similar record over the next few years playing incredibly one week, then failing to get up the next, beat the ABs but then lose to Wales.

28 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hours ago
Report: Scotland in talks to poach All Black prospect from the Crusaders

This would suck. How about unions have to pay transfer fees to reflect the time and cost of developing a player up to professional standard only to have no return on that in the future? This would put a huge amount of funding into P.I and NZ coffers. I’m not sure how it would work though. When players turn 18 they sign a 10 year commitment to their national union if they want to play professionally in that country or at U20 representative level?

5 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
Five players in line for a change in national allegiance in 2024

Surprise! NZ swapping players with the Pacific Islands…aka business as usual

11 Go to comments
J
John 4 hours ago
Prepare for the Springboks' wheels to fall off

South Africa looks like a team managed / coached to peak at the right time. If winning the 2027 RWC is the goal, I would expect Rassie to blood some new / younger boks and take some losses. Squad depth is key and a fair few of the bok starters are 30+ so it makes sense. I don’t think that is the same as falling off the cliff. As for winning the Rugby Championship consistently, I don’t think that happens unless the boks become structurally better than ABs and maintain that consistency. This would require a lot more development in the backs and a more robust domestic union I think.

42 Go to comments
J
Jon 5 hours ago
The end of the golden era? The big questions for the Crusaders to answer in 2024

Top article. Great example of an interesting read without the need for opinion!

1 Go to comments
H
Henrik 6 hours ago
The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

on paper, France look like the team with most talent (despite Mr. Dupond switching for personal glory to 7s this season) …. I would still include England in the Top5, RWC2019 & 2023 proved, they do deliver, when needed (somewhat the opposite of IRE) …. so end 2024: 1. FRA, 2. NZL, 3. RSA, 4. IRE, 5. ENG

28 Go to comments
J
Jen 6 hours ago
Prepare for the Springboks' wheels to fall off

I don’t really enjoy reading stories predicting that any team is apparently ‘doomed’, no matter who it is. And this headline seems a bit miserable for a team that just won another RWC. It’s going to be a really interesting year from so many angles - and certainly not just for the Boks. The global player churn continues as usual and there is rebuilding in some way for all teams. I just hope we all get some excellent games and a few unexpected results.

42 Go to comments
J
Jon 6 hours ago
Julian Savea reveals he was 'very close' to joining Samoa at World Cup

Both Savea boys are great rolemodels. Jules came back to the Hurricanes when, i’m assuming, he wasn’t able to regain his form in France, and came back to his roots when I’d imagine there’d be far better playing options elsewhere. Put in the hard yakka to regain his spot. It’s not just rugby mate, you should expect much better from your own club. To be expected from a club like the Hurricanes really though, they’ve never cared much for the provinces outside Wellington so when theres a none Wellington coach it’s not surprising theres not that loyalty to the player, unlike a club like the Chiefs with McMillian. Savea never regained his pre 2015(13/14 really) mojo despite his best efforts i felt though. He’d not make my Samoa side but if Samoa wants to run with the big boys they’re going to have to look past that if they play at big venues like Twickenham or Aviva, he’d still be a crowd drawer/pleaser, and money is what they need. They can’t keep going on paying their players pittance.

1 Go to comments
J
John 6 hours ago
Report: Scotland in talks to poach All Black prospect from the Crusaders

Why Fergus Burke? Is he even eligible to play for Scotland ?

5 Go to comments
P
Pecos 8 hours ago
British and Irish Lions to send women’s team on New Zealand tour – reports

Bunting had better do a better job preparing the BFs for battle than he did for the WXV. Those performances against France & England were embarrassing at times. Low physicality & too much airy fairy hit & mostly miss, rubbish. We have to earn the right to chuck it around, beat the opposition up first. We’ve gone backwards at a fast rate of knots from where Smithy & Cronny had us. Even the Wallaroos looked spectacular compared to us when they were bashing up the French. Sort it out & start with getting some actual steel & go forward in the tight 5. Otherwise you’ll get belted.

6 Go to comments
P
Pecos 8 hours ago
Can they go one better? The big questions for the Chiefs to answer in 2024

The Chiefs will definitely be fine. A class outfit with heart. Some of those guys will also be immense for the ABs, potentially. I doubt Cane will be missed that much though. Did he even start much last year? Cost them the final too with his mindless yellow at the 70 minute mark. One thing though. The Chiefs didn’t “control the ball” for the last three minutes. The Crusaders defended them backwards from their 10 metre line to inside their 22 where the final penalty was awarded, & kicked. See you in the SRP - and remember, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. UP DA SAYDARRRRRRRRSSS . . .

1 Go to comments
A
Andrew 9 hours ago
Report: Scotland in talks to poach All Black prospect from the Crusaders

What a joke…

5 Go to comments
F
Frank 10 hours ago
Prepare for the Springboks' wheels to fall off

I suppose it’s your wish the wheels comes off? But let me warn you, you will be facing a much bigger shitstorm comes 2027 RWC

42 Go to comments
J
Jon 10 hours ago
Matt Williams details the possible flaw in Ireland's World Cup strategy

Ireland were fine. I think they were only trying to get past the quarter, so playing the team each was probably the best way to do it. It’s not like they had a to play through to the final, and come up against a side who’s forwards had only played half a game each week. Personally, I think they should have tried to achieve more and made mistakes in how they prepared for SA, but it was essentially irrelevant in the end. Poignantly, this article had an ad video of their 6Ns victory. They looked like they won the World Cup. I think this attitude that 6N is their pinnacle for NH teams, given they can have very little success on the world stage, is what they will need to pass. I think both Ireland and France will now have gone a long way towards doing that for 2027 (and hopefully Ireland aren’t unlucky to be sucked into a poor mindset by - comprehensively - beating an atrociously coached AB team again).

54 Go to comments
R
Rugby 10 hours ago
All Blacks Sevens drawn in Perth SVNS pool of death with rivals Fiji

Oh yah, Fiji A v Fiji B. Go the pacific Lions. I have seen many times young Fijian boys playing 7’s style on the side of the road, in the rain. I just stop and watch in wonder the skills are wonderful to see. the steps, goose-steps, moves that have no names yet. Go for gold Fiji. Bula.

2 Go to comments
W
Witkant 10 hours ago
Prepare for the Springboks' wheels to fall off

So ja I can see we’re still butt hurt we won again.

42 Go to comments
P
Pecos 11 hours ago
All Blacks Sevens drawn in Perth SVNS pool of death with rivals Fiji

Too much overhyping. There’s only 3 pools. Every pool’s a pool of death. The plan is to make Top 8 & peak for the Madrid GF weekend in July & then for the Paris Olympics a month later.

2 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 11 hours ago
Prepare for the Springboks' wheels to fall off

“wheel fall off the LOTTO winners” ? the numbers cant drop every time. An average team sprinkled with 1-2 World class players (PSTD, Kolbe), it doesnt take much for the wheels to fall off.

42 Go to comments
R
Reuben 12 hours ago
The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

South Africa will finish 5th or 6th. They shouldn't have made it past the quarters at the RWC NZ France Australia Ireland South Africa or England

28 Go to comments
D
Diarmid 13 hours ago
'I know Australia': Andy Farrell insists Lions wary of Wallabies 'psyche'

I think Cai Evans should be fullback and Owen Farrell fly half.

1 Go to comments
