Maxime Lucu, prêt à se dégager de l’ombre d’Antoine Dupont
Le Tournoi des Six Nations sera intéressant cette année avec un bon nombre d’absents que ce soit sur blessure – Thibaud Flament, dernier en date – mais aussi en raison de la mise en retrait de certains – Owen Farrell, Jonathan Sexton, Stuart Hogg, Alun Wyn Jones.
En France, un autre grand du rugby manquera cruellement à l’appel, même si, dans le cas d’Antoine Dupont, il sera de retour en 2025. Le capitaine et demi de mêlée de l’équipe de France – Joueur du Tournoi en 2020, 2022 et 2023 – est en congé sabbatique international pour les neuf prochains mois.
Le verre à moitié plein
Dupont concentrera ses talents sur le rugby à sept, dans l’espoir d’aider la France à remporter une médaille aux Jeux olympiques de Paris en juillet.
Le joueur le plus susceptible de remplacer Dupont est le demi de mêlée bordelais Maxime Lucu. La façon dont il abordera le défi dépendra de son tempérament : « verre à moitié plein » ou « verre à moitié vide ».
Dans ce dernier cas, Lucu saura qu’il ne fait que garder le maillot au chaud jusqu’au retour du petit génie pour les tests de novembre. S’il a une vision plus positive, ce qui est plus vraisemblablement son cas, Lucu verra l’absence de Dupont comme une formidable opportunité de s’imposer parmi les titulaires.
Si les rumeurs sont fondées et que Dupont s’est lancé dans le projet à sept sans le consentement du sélectionneur Galthié, ce dernier, réputé pour sa liberté d’esprit, risque de lui donner du fil à retordre pour qu’il revienne dans l’équipe. Comment pourrait-il justifier la mise à l’écart de Lucu s’il joue pour la France comme il l’a fait pour Bordeaux l’année dernière ?
Il n’a jamais connu la défaite
Contrairement à Antoine Dupont, qui a fait ses débuts internationaux à l’âge de 19 ans, Maxime Lucu a été révélé sur le tard, remportant sa première cape contre la Géorgie en 2021, à l’âge de 29 ans. Il a récolté 17 autres sélections et n’a jamais perdu un test-match.
S’il était entré en jeu comme remplaçant lors de la défaite en quarts de finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023 contre l’Afrique du Sud en octobre dernier, cette série de victoires aurait été brisée. Mais Galthié a gardé Dupont pendant les 80 minutes, une décision discutable étant donné que le demi de mêlée n’était manifestement pas à 100 % après sa fracture maxillo-zygomatique lors du match de poule contre la Namibie.
Lucu avait remplacé Dupont lors du dernier match de poule de la France contre l’Italie et s’était montré aussi impeccable que d’habitude. Solide en défense, doté de gestes rapides et d’un bon jeu au pied de dégagement, Lucu a rarement laissé tomber ses équipes.
« Monsieur Propre » fait son trou
Il a fait l’objet d’un article dans Midi Olympique cette semaine, sous le titre « Monsieur Propre ». Si l’on peut compter sur « Mr Propre » pour enlever les taches tenaces, alors on peut faire confiance à Lucu pour toujours donner le meilleur de lui-même sur le terrain.
Le président de l’Union Bordeaux-Bègles Laurent Marti avait commencé à recruter des demis de mêlée au début de la saison 2018-19. Il avait déjà un neuf accompli en la personne de Baptiste Serin, mais il pressentait qu’il serait probablement débauché.
À l’époque, Serin était en concurrence avec Dupont pour être le demi de mêlée titulaire de l’équipe de France. Dupont remporta le duel et Serin donna raison à Marti en signant à Toulon. Le président bordelais tenta alors de convaincre Lucu de quitter Biarritz pour rejoindre la côte atlantique, à 125 km de là.
Lucu est arrivé au moment où Christophe Urios a été désigné entraîneur de Bordeaux. Celui-ci a fait savoir à Marti qu’il n’aurait pas fait signer le demi de mêlée, mais quelques semaines plus tard, il s’était ravisé.
« C’est l’histoire de sa carrière, ça », raconte Ximun Lucu, le frère aîné de Maxime, qui a joué avec lui à Biarritz. « Pour sa première saison au BO, on lui avait dit qu’il serait le troisième numéro 9. Il n’a rien laissé paraître, mais il s’est dit en son for intérieur ‘on va bien voir’ ». Il s’est fixé un défi personnel, il l’a atteint en répondant présent sur le terrain, jusqu’à devenir le capitaine de l’équipe. »
Galthié se reconnaît en Lucu
C’est Galthié qui a donné à Lucu sa chance au niveau international. En tant qu’ancien demi de mêlée, il s’est reconnu en Lucu : ils ont un style similaire, soumis à leur demi d’ouverture plutôt que de diriger le jeu à la Dupont. « Je lis souvent, ici ou là, que le fait de porter le ballon n’est pas mon point fort, ce qui est sûrement vrai », a souri Maxime Lucu récemment. « Mais c’est aussi quelque chose que j’essaie de travailler. »
Et comme Lucu, Galthié a dû se battre pour chacune de ses 64 sélections. Capé pour la première fois en 1991, Galthié a lutté pendant des années pour s’imposer dans le XV de France ; entre 1993 et 1998, il n’a fait que 12 apparitions, devenant finalement titulaire lors de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 1999.
Les deux hommes ont du cran et du sang, ils sont tous deux des combattants. Lucu a survécu à Urios à Bordeaux (l’entraîneur a été remercié en 2022) et est passé devant Serin en équipe de France. Désormais, son plus proche adversaire pour le maillot n°9 en l’absence de Dupont est le Lyonnais Baptiste Couilloud.
Une bonne charnière avec Jalibert
Maxime Lucu a deux avantages qui le distinguent. Premièrement, ses coups de pied au but – lors de la récente victoire 40-35 à Clermont, Lucu a marqué 20 points depuis le tee. Deuxièmement, le fait que le demi d’ouverture de son club est Matthieu Jalibert, qui jouera au poste de 10 pour la France lors du Tournoi des Six Nations en l’absence de Romain Ntamack, qui se remet toujours de sa blessure au genou survenue à la veille de la Coupe du monde.
Jalibert – « Jalib » pour ses coéquipiers – est le buteur n°1 de Bordeaux, mais en cas de blessure ou de perte de confiance, c’est Lucu qui prend le relais. « Il est déjà arrivé que Matthieu ne le sente pas à l’échauffement et à ce moment-là Max prend le relais sans problème », explique le frère de Maxime au Midi Olympique. « En toutes circonstances, il sait mettre son ego de côté et c’est sa force : il sait s’adapter. »
Il sait mettre son ego de côté
Le fantasque Jalibert profite du caractère imperturbable de Lucu, mais aussi de la précision de son jeu. « Lorsqu’il évolue avec Jalib’, il sait qu’il doit avant tout se concentrer sur la vitesse d’éjection des ballons. La seule chose qui l’intéresse, c’est le bien de l’équipe », poursuit Ximun Lucu à propos de son frère.
Lucu n’a pas peur d’être celui qui, dans le Tournoi des Six Nations par exemple, n’est que la doublure de Dupont, celui qui garde au chaud le maillot du plus grand joueur de sa génération. Pourquoi s’attarder sur de telles pensées mesquines alors que le tournoi le plus vénérable du rugby se profile à l’horizon ?
Il y aura bien de l’envie le 2 février prochain, lorsque la France accueillera l’Irlande à Marseille pour le match d’ouverture de l’édition 2024. Ce sera sans Dupont qui verra Lucu porter le maillot qu’il devra désormais s’efforcer de reconquérir.
