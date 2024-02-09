L’Italie retrouve Capuozzo pour aller défier l’Irlande
L’Italie répond à sa défaite contre l’Angleterre en nommant une équipe qui ne comporte que quatre changements pour affronter l’Irlande dimanche 11 février à Dublin.
Les Italiens menaient 17-14 à la mi-temps avant de s’incliner 24-27 à Rome. Leur nouveau sélectionneur, Gonzalo Quesada, a annoncé une composition avec deux changements dans les lignes arrières et deux autres dans le pack pour la deuxième journée du Tournoi des Six Nations.
Ange Capuozzo, indisponible la semaine dernière, débutera à l’arrière, Tommaso Allan sera laissé sur le banc et Stephen Varney, le demi de mêlée remplaçant du week-end dernier, prendra la place d’Alessandro Garbisi, absent, tandis que Martin Page-Relo sera nommé remplaçant.
Dans le pack, Alessandro Izekor, également remplaçant contre l’Angleterre, prend place sur le côté fermé en raison de la blessure de Sebastian Negri, tandis que Manual Zuliani est promu côté ouvert à la place de Lorenzo Cannone, le numéro 8 de la semaine dernière. Le capitaine Michele Lamaro passe par conséquent de 7 à 8 pour s’adapter à la sélection de Zuliani.
L’avant d’Exeter Ross Vintcent, qui n’a pas encore été sélectionné, est appelé sur le banc, avec une répartition 5-3 qui diffère du 6-2 du premier tour. Une stratégie également adoptée par l’Irlande.
Composition de l’Italie (face à l’Irlande)
- Danilo Fischetti
- Gianmarco Lucchesi
- Pietro Ceccarelli
- Niccolò Cannone
- Federico Ruzza
- Alessandro Izekor
- Manuel Zuliani
- Michele Lamaro (capitaine)
- Stephen Varney
- Paolo Garbisi
- Monty Ioane
- Tommaso Menoncello
- Juan Ignacio Brex
- Lorenzo Pani
- Ange CapuozzoRemplaçants :
- Giacomo Nicotera
- Mirco Spagnolo
- Giosuè Zilocchi
- 19 Andrea Zambonin
- 20 Ross Vintcent
- 21 Martin Page-Relo
- Tommaso Allan
- 23 Federico Mori
Comments on RugbyPass
In the 90 odd caps Ford has somehow been given one cannot say he has been a standout game changer . Argentina game excepted . He did one of two things he knows . He kicked the ball. Very very well . For years England have failed time after time to raise above the very average . Recently Ford has spoken about running the ball and exciting the supporters . But did anyone see it much against Italy. They were the worst team at converting possession in the 22. Marcus would have demanded the ball and hey presto . Lets see if his talk is just that against Wales .1 Go to comments
South Africa didn't have a great four years before 2019 and won the World Cup. Ireland and France conquered the world for four years before 2023 and went out in the QFs. The World Cup cycle is a silly thing to think about.11 Go to comments
“We had the best defence at the World Cup,” …. well if that’s the attitude paired with selfishness (à voir the interview with Ntamack) and the typical french fondling of their “superstars”, it comes as little surprise to me, we see Les Bleues underachieving (as compared to the talent they have within their team)1 Go to comments
I smell rat sh1t3 Go to comments
Super Rugby averaged 8 tries/game in 2023 & so far this season the GP is averaging 6 tries/game. So I’m not sure about the GP showing “the way for rugby”. More like waking up. Heck, I even remember when SH refs were being criticised by the North for allowing matches to “flow”. Sounds all positive though. I thought the RWC knockouts showcased Rugby at its finest. Two of the QFs were epic & the final worthy of the arm wrestles of the preceding five RWCs. The Boks are being too harshly criticised in my opinion. Their 4 tries to 3 tries QF win & their win in the Final displayed what really wins tight tests. Character. As for the NFL & NBA, to be fair, both these sports evolved in real time under a professional sporting lens to be marketed as entertainment. For NFL over 100 years, for NBA, about 70. So regularly upgrading their product has always been based on marketing & profit. Rugby went pro in 1996 after being amateur for 100 years. Rugby has yet to decide what it’s product actually is. We cry out for greater flow, less stopages, & more open play. And then reference NFL which is a 60min game that takes 3 hours to complete & has the ball in play for 11 minutes/game. Or the NBA where the clock is stopped to ensure the ball is in play for 100% & data is based instead on individual & team usage rates. We need to be careful what we wish for. Rugby is the only full contact sport in the world. Unlike League or NFL, every scrum, lineout, maul, ruck, tackle, is a multi-phase physical contest. By mitigating any of these areas, we risk trying to make Rugby something that it is not. For example, the Professor favours getting rid of the attacking rolling maul. Joe Moody spoke on behalf of all fatties & told him to “go away”. Nigel Owens says the goal line dropout hasn’t worked as pick & goes haven’t decreased & defenders are now merely focussed on getting under the ball. So this law needs to be dropkicked itself. In my opinion, Rugby is what it is. An attacking mindset needs no further law changes. Just do it.14 Go to comments
Farrell dosen't want to see a dip occurring in the teams standards. It’s simply a psychology thing. And to put It behind them and to concentrate on the games in-between world cups. All the hype will return closer to the next tournament 2027.11 Go to comments
Also hear a lot about teams being inconsistent between world cups. I’d rather consistently peak and win the World Cup than consistently peak between and not.11 Go to comments
Brilliant article, said what needed to be said and it will obviously get push back from certain fans. The rugby world cup is the crescendo of this sport and anyone who dismisses that is simply deluding themselves.11 Go to comments
4 years is a long time, players will retire, form will drop, new players will emerge. Ireland played well at the RWC, beat the eventual champions and came within a whisker of beating the runner up so wholesale changes aren’t needed. England have had a number of retirements, players injured or no longer eligible, despite finishing 3rd they also didn’t really perform so its hardly a fair comparison. Ireland can continue to perform and dominate for 4 years and then go into a world cup, it’s true that there is no need to ‘cycle’.11 Go to comments
When Paddy Jackson played for Ulster Rugby and Ireland he was a Great player but It was a disgrace When Ulster Rugby and Ireland dropped him1 Go to comments
Everyone is so keen to tear down this Irish team and are constantly giving out about “arrogant” fans on all forums I see but the reality is that over the last 15 years we have transformed as a team and a nation from timid underdogs to nervous high achievers to expected high achievers. It’s only natural that when you move so far away from your past rivalries and start heavily challenging teams that used to look down on you as nothing more than whipping boys that they feel the need to lash out and put you down. No sensible Irish fan is under any illusions about our team and we are constantly crying out for changes we feel need to be made like player rotation or tactical changes. We don’t see ourselves as best in the world but we believe we have the tools and the quality of players to be the best if given the chance to prove it. Are Kiwis and South Africans not the same, were the English not the same so long ago? Many Irish fans went into last weeks match reckoning we’d either lose by 2 or by 20 so naturally after winning like that we’d be ecstatic, are only perennial losers allowed to celebrate their wins?11 Go to comments
Excellent…!1 Go to comments
To be fair, Ireland has been a better team.than the Boks for years now. Now that their clear MVP Barnes is gone, nowhere to go for the inferior SH teams but down to the level they clearly deserve.3 Go to comments
After reading this I’m not sure it’s the Irish who are bitter. You might want to have a close look in the mirror.11 Go to comments
Why is the EQP bar set so ridiculously low anyway? It’s an RFU league so why aren’t they insisting on at least 17 or 18 EQP out of 23? If Leicester and Sale can’t even manage 13 they deserve kicking out. Ditto the men’s Premiership… if they want the RFU to bail them out with millions, EQP levels should be much higher than 15. Sort yourself out Sweeney!1 Go to comments
That’s actually a bigger pack than the one picked last week with a back five of very big carriers. Would like to have seen Frawley getting more time off the bench as I’m not a fan of Byrne’s, but looking forward to seeing how Casey fares and seeing Larmour off the bench. Porter really needs to sort out his scrummaging, even if I think at the moment that he’s getting pinged on reputation a lot of the time. I thought Atonio at times last week was engaging at an angle with Porter forced to follow him inside, but even if I’m right he needs to work out how to get straight and show the refs a better picture.1 Go to comments
I think a good few taffs will regret selling the slate off their roof to fund the trip to Twickenham come final whistle tomorrow. They’re going to kop a pasting…1 Go to comments
You meant to say the FORMER Argentine coach, Cheika. Felipe was already named HC.14 Go to comments
Can’t wait for US private equity to screw up Springbok rugby….hello 200US$ tickets and 150US$ jerseys3 Go to comments
The whiff of treachery will hang around the England bench at Twickenham.3 Go to comments