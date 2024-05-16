Les Coupes du Monde de Rugby 2027 et 2029 en Australie exonérées d’impôt
Dans le projet de budget 2024 présenté cette semaine en Australie, le gouvernement travailliste prévoit de fortes exonérations fiscales en vue des Coupes du Monde de Rugby 2027 (hommes) et 2029 (femmes).
Dans le cadre de la présentation de son budget, le gouvernement australien a clarifié les incitations fiscales pour World Rugby et les entités liées aux deux évènements.
Exonération de 2023 à 2031
« Suite à la mesure Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2027 (masculin) et Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2029 (féminin) annoncée dans le budget de mars 2022-23, le gouvernement accordera des exonérations d’impôt sur le revenu à World Rugby et/ou aux entités liées pour les revenus tirés des tournois de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2027 (masculin) et de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2029 (féminin) », est-il indiqué dans le projet de loi de finances.
« Les exonérations s’appliqueront aux revenus réalisés en relation avec les tournois de la Coupe Monde de Rugby pour les fiscales 2023-24 à 2030-31 (incluses). Le gouvernement accordera également une exonération des obligations de retenue à la source sur les intérêts, les dividendes et les redevances découlant des paiements liés aux tournois de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby. »
France 2023 déjà exonérée d’impôts
Cette mesure n’est pas unique à l’Australie puisque la France y avait déjà eu recours. En 2014, l’introduction d’un « régime fiscal des grands événements sportifs » exonérait pratiquement les organisateurs de tout impôt, à l’exception de la TVA.
« La lettre du 29 mars 2017 signée du ministre de l’Économie et des finances confirme l’éligibilité de la Monde de Rugby 2023 aux exonérations de la quasi-totalité des impôts sur les bénéfices, des taxes sur les salaires des personnels du comité d’organisation, et des impositions perçues au titre des collectivités locales prévues à l’article 1655 septies du code général des impôts », était-il spécifié dans un rapport de l’Inspection générale des finances en mars 2018.
« Le décret d’inscription de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby de 2023 dans ce dispositif a reçu un avis favorable du comité des finances locales le 22 février 2018. La seule taxe prise en compte dans le projet de budget, du fait de sa nature sociale et non fiscale, est la contribution sociale de solidarité des sociétés. »
Cet avantage constituait un argument important dans les dossiers de candidature pour accueillir des événements à l’échelle mondiale et pour bénéficier de fortes retombées économiques. L’UEFA en avait bénéficié pour l’Euro 2016 de football, de même que la Coupe du Monde de Rugby en 2023 et les Jeux olympiques de Paris 2024.
Ce principe avait été prolongé et pérennisé dans le projet de budget 2023 pour l’accueil d’autres évènements sportifs d’envergure internationale.
