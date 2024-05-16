26 - 61
FT
Tomorrow
3h05
Tomorrow
5h35
Tomorrow
14h35
Tomorrow
14h35
Tomorrow
22h05
Samedi
0h35
Samedi
3h05
Samedi
5h35
Samedi
8h00
Samedi
10h00
Samedi
10h05
Samedi
10h05
Samedi
10h05
Samedi
10h05
Samedi
10h05
Samedi
10h05
Samedi
12h05
Samedi
12h15
Samedi
14h35
Dimanche
10h00
Rugby World Cup

Les Coupes du Monde de Rugby 2027 et 2029 en Australie exonérées d’impôt

Par Willy Billiard
Le Harbour Bridge est illuminé pour marquer le dernier jour de la campagne de l'Australie pour accueillir la Coupe du Monde du Rugby masculin et féminin en 2027 et 2029, à Sydney le 12 mai 2022, avant le vote final du Conseil de World Rugby à Dublin. - (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Dans le projet de budget 2024 présenté cette semaine en Australie, le gouvernement travailliste prévoit de fortes exonérations fiscales en vue des Coupes du Monde de Rugby 2027 (hommes) et 2029 (femmes).

ADVERTISEMENT

Dans le cadre de la présentation de son budget, le gouvernement australien a clarifié les incitations fiscales pour World Rugby et les entités liées aux deux évènements.

Exonération de 2023 à 2031

« Suite à la mesure Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2027 (masculin) et Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2029 (féminin) annoncée dans le budget de mars 2022-23, le gouvernement accordera des exonérations d’impôt sur le revenu à World Rugby et/ou aux entités liées pour les revenus tirés des tournois de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2027 (masculin) et de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2029 (féminin) », est-il indiqué dans le projet de loi de finances.

« Les exonérations s’appliqueront aux revenus réalisés en relation avec les tournois de la Coupe Monde de Rugby pour les fiscales 2023-24 à 2030-31 (incluses). Le gouvernement accordera également une exonération des obligations de retenue à la source sur les intérêts, les dividendes et les redevances découlant des paiements liés aux tournois de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby. »

France 2023 déjà exonérée d’impôts

Cette mesure n’est pas unique à l’Australie puisque la France y avait déjà eu recours. En 2014, l’introduction d’un « régime fiscal des grands événements sportifs » exonérait pratiquement les organisateurs de tout impôt, à l’exception de la TVA.

« La lettre du 29 mars 2017 signée du ministre de l’Économie et des finances confirme l’éligibilité de la Monde de Rugby 2023 aux exonérations de la quasi-totalité des impôts sur les bénéfices, des taxes sur les salaires des personnels du comité d’organisation, et des impositions perçues au titre des collectivités locales prévues à l’article 1655 septies du code général des impôts », était-il spécifié dans un rapport de l’Inspection générale des finances en mars 2018.

« Le décret d’inscription de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby de 2023 dans ce dispositif a reçu un avis favorable du comité des finances locales le 22 février 2018. La seule taxe prise en compte dans le projet de budget, du fait de sa nature sociale et non fiscale, est la contribution sociale de solidarité des sociétés. »

Cet avantage constituait un argument important dans les dossiers de candidature pour accueillir des événements à l’échelle mondiale et pour bénéficier de fortes retombées économiques. L’UEFA en avait bénéficié pour l’Euro 2016 de football, de même que la Coupe du Monde de Rugby en 2023 et les Jeux olympiques de Paris 2024.

Ce principe avait été prolongé et pérennisé dans le projet de budget 2023 pour l’accueil d’autres évènements sportifs d’envergure internationale.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Montpellier « humilié » doit-il changer de propriétaire ?

2

La réponse irlandaise à Etzebeth

3

150 mètres : l'interminable tunnel du stade Chaban-Delmas à Bordeaux

4

L'avenir de Dan Biggar à Toulon ? « On verra » dit Bernard Lemaître

5

Trois nouvelles règles en place dès le mois de juillet

6

Van der Merwe ne veut pas de vacances d'été

7

Pieter-Steph Du Toit : « La fois où mon père m’a donné son tendon »

8

Matthew Carley sera l’arbitre de la finale de la Champions Cup entre le Leinster et Toulouse

Commentaires

Inscrivez-vous gratuitement et dites-nous ce que vous en pensez vraiment !

Inscription gratuite
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Wyn Jones: 'I feel fitter now than at any time since the Lions tour.'

The British and Irish Lion has seen his long stay at the Scarlets end and he is looking for a new opportunity

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'How difficult must it be to be a Glaws fan and keep frustrations in check?'

The shellacking dished out by Northampton has been defended by head coach George Skivington after his high-stakes selection gamble

FEATURE

Why iron-willed Owen Farrell is still one of the world's best

The Saracen may soon be lost to England duty, but remains a bristling string-puller at the highest level.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JD Kiwi 10 minutes ago
The Chiefs breakout No.8 who was named after Braveheart

Thank goodness he wasn't born in Scotland, he'd have been a great candidate for the Scottish Barbarians. I wouldn't put it past them to push for a “where the player was conceived” rule 😂

1 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 1 hours ago
Why iron-willed Owen Farrell is still one of the world's best

Owen Farrell is one of the most polarising figures in the game. His entire attitude on the field (and sometimes off of it) smacks of arrogance and he is about as brash as Donald Trump in a political debate. Yet behind that facade is a calculating, determined and powerful leader who drives any team forward with an Iron will. You are right in that he gets better in the heat of battle and in the face of overwhelming odds. He develops a narrow focus and he delivers his best in a way that few others can. He is one of Englands great performers who sacrificed alot for the team and who often bears the weight of responsibility of leadership alone on the field and in front of the media. Despite what many think of him he is a fantastic game manager with a good rugby brain. He will be sorely missed from the international stage

13 Go to comments
M
MattJH 5 hours ago
All Black Sam Cane reveals if World Cup loss influenced Test retirement

Always proud of the effort, Sam. The All blacks never stop fighting, never just roll over. He didn’t get anywhere near the respect he earned, but that’s due to results, not commitment to the cause. Have fun dominating in Japan!

1 Go to comments
P
Pete 6 hours ago
All Black backs Ardie Savea to succeed Sam Cane as New Zealand captain

Not sure why Papali’i thinks Scott Robertson needs his help to select the next All Black Captain. In my view, Papali’i would be well advised to have a good hard look at his own game, and to reflect on how fortunate he is to even wear the black jersey. Rather than shouting at his team mates at every set piece, standing in the mid-field pointing and holding his arms out and flopping to the ground at the back of every second or third ruck, may I suggest he would be far better employed actually doing something on the field. Seriously, watch him for 10 minutes during a game - not much happens. When was the last time he was first to a breakdown, or actually made a turnover? If Robertson is half the Coach I think he is, Papali’i will not be anywhere near the AB’s this season.

11 Go to comments
A
Andrew 7 hours ago
Brumbies bring back top performers to face Crusaders on title anniversary

Hiding coming up for Saders.

1 Go to comments
A
Andrew 7 hours ago
Ex-All Black tables conspiracy theory over Sam Cane's retirement

Dagg really does go down some rabbit holes doesnt he? In the name I guess.

6 Go to comments
B
Bill 7 hours ago
Flood of back three talent highlights Australia’s folly in pursuing league stars

Hey Brett I’m one who is looking forward to seeing JS back on the rugby field. I was under the impression that a large portion of his contract was via a third party so RA isn’t having to foot the bill My big concern is around the Tahs and what is happening there, why are so many players bailing. Is it the program, the coaches or the culture. Joe Schmidt recently said he had been at the Tahs all week and DC is a good coach. Something doesn’t gel , 10 front row forwards in a season that’s not bad luck

13 Go to comments
B
BigMaul 10 hours ago
The non-Springbok Ben Tameifuna labels one of world's best scrummagers

Incorrect title. He hasn’t said Furlong is one of the best scrummagers. He said he is one of the best props.

1 Go to comments
A
Ace 10 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

“_It seems like a crazy thing that he was counting them_“ Are you stupid, mate? Anyone with more than half a brain understands that he meant “a lot” or something similar. Do you really think he was counting? “*Goode*: Told you, Jim!“ No, you banana. You said, explicitly, that the Irish players didn’t say what EE said they did. Even though you weren’t there. Even though you didn’t hear a word they said. M0r0n.

110 Go to comments
S
Scott 11 hours ago
Ex-All Black tables conspiracy theory over Sam Cane's retirement

I am sure that Scott Robertson did do the courtesy of telling Sam Cane that he was not in his All Black plans and NZR would support him if he wished to sign a lucrative pension playing out his career in the cream puff rugby that is Japan’s Top League. I fail to see this as a negative as Israel Dagg is trying to spin it. Razor allowed Cane to leave with dignity rather than being unceremoniously dumped as was Buck Shelford.

6 Go to comments
S
Sao 12 hours ago
Exeter Chiefs vs Harlequins | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Hey rugbypass can I also get involved with writing rugby articles?

1 Go to comments
S
Sao 12 hours ago
Leinster vs Ospreys | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Hey rugbypass can I also get involved with writing rugby articles?

1 Go to comments
c
craig 13 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

AT THE END OF THE DAY THE TEAM WITH 4 WORLD CUPS WILL ALWAYS GET TO TELL THE OTHER NATION TO SUCK MY BALLS. THIS IS A SCIENTIFIC AND IRREFUTABLE FACT.

110 Go to comments
T
Turlough 13 hours ago
Sam Cane leaves immense legacy and opportunity in All Blacks wake

Wish him and his family the best in his retirement from International rugby and into the future.

1 Go to comments
J
JPM 18 hours ago
EPCR name referees for Leinster-Toulouse, Sharks-Gloucester finals

Self proclaimed expert/pundit Andy Goode and his very personal views on referees…Why recalling them in such an article as if he were an undisputed authority on the subject ? Only because fellow writer ?

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 20 hours ago
Ernst van Rhyn: 'I was a late bloomer in rugby, flying planes is my passion'

Late growth spurts are a common problem over here. I’m well over 30, and I just started having a growth spurt too. Could be a world class prop soon.

1 Go to comments
f
finn 20 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'How difficult must it be to be a Glaws fan and keep frustrations in check?'

as much as the challenge cup is a bit of a nothing competition, winning it would still mean something. last year it was won by toulon, who are now something like 4th in the top 14? The year before it was won by Lyon a season before they finished 3rd in the league. The year before that the final was contested by Montpellier and Leicester - 12 months before they both became domestic champions. That should give Gloucester fans some hope.

1 Go to comments
f
finn 20 hours ago
Why iron-willed Owen Farrell is still one of the world's best

great article - although I can’t help wonder whether the more relevant debate over coming years will be between Ford and Fin Smith!

13 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 20 hours ago
'All I can say…’: Scott Robertson remains coy about new All Blacks captain

Making Scott Barrett captain might be a masterstroke….will calm him down & stop brain fades and also take pressure off Ardie, so he can just play his natural monster game. Lets see how that all pans out🧐

8 Go to comments
f
finn 20 hours ago
Duhan van der Merwe lays bare his British & Irish Lions ambitions

I’m surprised Scotland are planning to rest key players this summer - I don’t think any other tier 1 nation will be doing the same?

3 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Wyn Jones: 'I feel fitter now than at any time since the Lions tour.' Wyn Jones: 'I feel fitter now than at any time since the Lions tour.'
Search