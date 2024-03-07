L'Ecosse change trois joueurs pour l'Italie avec un 6-2 sur le banc
Gregor Townsend a effectué trois changements par rapport au XV qui a remporté la Calcutta Cup pour le match du Tournoi des Six Nations contre l’Italie samedi 9 mars.
De retour titulaire pour la Calcutta Cup contre l’Angleterre, l’ancien capitaine Jamie Ritchie est cette fois relégué sur le banc, tandis qu’Andy Christie est titularisé au poste de numéro 6. Le banc est composé de six avants et deux arrières, Ali Price et Kyle Rowe étant les seuls trois-quarts.
Ali Price fait son retour dans l’équipe à la place de Ben White, qui avait été titularisé lors de la victoire contre l’Angleterre. George Horne débutera au Stadio Olimpico après être entré en jeu lors de la troisième journée.
Le dernier changement concerne Cameron Redpath qui revient trois-quarts centre à la place de Sione Tuipulotu, qui manquera le reste du Tournoi en raison d’une blessure au genou.
Equipe d’Ecosse (contre l’Italie)
- Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (29)
- George Turner – Glasgow Warriors (43)
- Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (65)
- Grant Gilchrist – Vice-capitaine – Edinburgh Rugby (70)
- Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors (36)
- Andy Christie – Saracens (6)
- Rory Darge – Co-capitaine – Glasgow Warriors (17)
- Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors (18)
- George Horne – Glasgow Warriors (28)
- Finn Russell – Co-capitaine – Bath Rugby (78)
- Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby (37)
- Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby (12)
- Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors (46)
- Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors (17)
- Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse (51)
Remplaçants :
- Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (15)
- Alec Hepburn – Exeter Chiefs (3)
- Elliot Millar-Mills – Northampton Saints (2)
- Sam Skinner – Edinburgh Rugby (33)
- Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby (48)
- Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (42)
- Ali Price – Edinburgh Rugby (66)
- Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors (3)
