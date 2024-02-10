L’Angleterre maintient son invincibilité face au Pays de Galles à Twickenham
L’Angleterre a remporté sa huitième rencontre d’affilée 16-14 avec le Pays de Galles à Twickenham (en remontant à la défaite 28-25 lors de la Coupe Monde de Rugby 2015) dans le cadre de la deuxième journée du Tournoi des Six Nations.
Lors de la première journée une semaine auparavant, l’Angleterre avait remporté une victoire difficile en Italie, tandis que les Gallois avaient subi une défaite à domicile contre les Écossais, battus par les Français en ouverture de la deuxième journée.
Les deux équipes avaient donc à cœur de se refaire dans cette rencontre à guichets fermés à Twickenham.
Comme pour les huit dernières rencontres entre les deux équipes, le score est resté serré et incertain jusqu’au bout.
Une première période galloise
Dès le début du match, les Anglais mettent la main sur le ballon et empêchent les Gallois de développer leur jeu. Le rythme du match est intense dès le départ, certains joueurs montrant des signes de fatigue nécessitant des pauses.
À la 12e minute, le deuxième-ligne Ollie Chessum reçoit un carton jaune pour un plaquage haut sur un joueur gallois, réduisant temporairement l’effectif anglais sur le terrain. Une touche à cinq mètres, un ballon capté en fond de touche, une forte poussée des Gallois et un essai de pénalité est accordée à la 17e minute, conséquence du maul écroulé par les Anglais près de la ligne d’en-but.
Double-peine, le troisième-ligne anglais Ethan Roots écope également d’un carton jaune, laissant son équipe en difficulté numérique. Cependant, malgré ce handicap, les Anglais réussissent à répliquer par un essai de Ben Earl à la 20e minute, portant le score à 5-7 en faveur de l’Angleterre.
Les Gallois reprennent alors progressivement le contrôle du jeu mais sont confrontés à une défense agressive. Malgré les efforts défensifs des Gallois, les Anglais continuent à pousser, mais de nouvelles fautes les stoppent dans leur élan. Les Gallois saisissent cette opportunité pour marquer un deuxième essai par Alex Mann à la 38e minute, prenant ainsi l’avantage avec un score de 5-14 à la mi-temps.
Avec aucune pénalité concédée et 68% de possession en première période, les Gallois reprennent le jeu avec confiance.
Une seconde période anglaise
Mais progressivement, l’Angleterre va revenir. À la 48e minute, George Ford passe une pénalité, portant le score à 8-14 en faveur de l’Angleterre. Malgré cette avance, les Gallois sont de nouveau pénalisés en mêlée fermée.
À la 63e minute, les Anglais parviennent à capitaliser en marquant un essai par Fraser Dingwall après une conquête réussie en touche, réduisant l’écart à 13-14. Les Anglais ne tardent pas à reprendre l’initiative en exerçant une pression constante dans le camp gallois.
À la 71e minute, Ford fait preuve de précision en occupant magnifiquement le terrain avec un coup de pied à 50-22, offrant un lancer en touche aux Anglais. Dans un tournant crucial du match à moins de dix minutes du terme, les Anglais assurent la conquête et tentent de développer leur jeu.
C’est alors que Mason Grady, trois-quarts centre gallois, reçoit un carton jaune pour une tentative d’interception, offrant ainsi une nouvelle opportunité à Ford de marquer une pénalité à 20 mètres face aux perches. Cette réussite permet à l’Angleterre de prendre l’avantage pour la première fois du match (16-14).
Malgré les charges persistantes des Gallois dans le camp anglais, la défense anglaise reste solide, repoussant les assauts gallois et empêchant toute progression significative. Les Anglais maintiennent leur avance pour remporter une victoire serrée de 16-14. Pour le Pays de Galles, cette défaite constitue la sixième contre l’Angleterre à Twickenham dans le Six Nations.
Un aspect notable de cette rencontre était la nomination de l’arbitre écossaise Hollie Davidson, devenant ainsi la première femme à officier sur le terrain lors d’un match du Tournoi des Six Nations masculin, marquant ainsi une avancée historique dans la compétition qui, depuis l’introduction de l’Italie en 2000, a toujours été dirigée par des arbitres masculins.
Comments on RugbyPass
Who cares about rankings, the NH maybe, the SH care about winning world cups.6 Go to comments
Stop whining. The evidence was not enough to overturn the on-field decision. Nothing controversial here. 💩 happens. Get over it. And, next time, make sure you don’t need a four minute TMO review to win the match.2 Go to comments
I think that TMOs are probably scared making these calls at this point because of all the backlash they get from the public when it’s perceived to be the wrong decision. I think in this case it was pretty obvious the ball was on the ground, though. Dunno how it can be made easier to get to the right decision.2 Go to comments
The try definitely should have been allowed, everyone knows it. Sorry stuff, rugby lost.1 Go to comments
“Oh so near” …. the Scots a bit on the unlucky side …. and to those who are of the belief, Les Blues should be holders of the Webb Ellis 🏆, Marseille and Edinburgh offered very little to support such claim2 Go to comments
In the universe of decisions going the right or wrong way on the day - France are even now. Scotland will feel very unlucky. But to be fair, Scotland let the game go again. Allowed the French back in. That 10 minutes of kicking tennis was a waste of valuable time that should have been used in putting another score on France who didn’t look dangerous at all today. Galthie lives to fight another day.4 Go to comments
Scotland were absolutely, 100% definitively robbed there. I’m not the least bit of a Scotland supporter, couldn’t be further from it (I support England), but my goodness, Scotland was robbed plain as day. That ball was down and I’d call those angles as conclusive as you could get.4 Go to comments
“*Don’t react, just ignore the trolls”* This should be Borthwicks response to ppl telling him to rapidly transition to a more attacking attacking style of play1 Go to comments
This risks being a real low ebb for England. Last week Italy found holes in England’s defence despite having gone into the match without knowing what they would face. Since then Wales will have prepared for it specifically, but England won't be close to ironing out all the flaws.1 Go to comments
I think he just doesn’t know it but it’s not a good idea to call Japanese Jap. It’s an offensive term like calling black people with n word. Unless you mean to offend Japanese you want to refrain from using it.6 Go to comments
What do you mean, the tour got off to a “rocky start”? It was a preseason hitout for a D team of rookies & new combos. And it was a good game of footy, the difference being a missed conversion. And don’t hype up this match either. Both teams played a load of rookies. A great occasion for young players to get some game time. Hopefully this can be a regular fixture for us.1 Go to comments
So much for how Cool it would be to play for the ABs. This indicates he had no genuine interest at all.5 Go to comments
There is one glaringly obvious bit of detail missing from the analysis of Irelands failure at the 2023 RWC. Our linout failed miserably. It was ranked 14th out of 20. No way we could ever have won the tournament with that lineout. Maybe it wouldn’t have mattered as much to other teams, but it did to Ireland. Evidence of this fact lies in our victory in Marseille. All 5 tries came directly from lineout starter plays. 2 of them were maul tries. Andy Farrells Ireland have built an attack that rely's on a strong lineout as a cornerstone. Unfortunately, POC mislaid it in June or July and only found it again before Christmas!!19 Go to comments
In the 90 odd caps Ford has somehow been given one cannot say he has been a standout game changer . Argentina game excepted . He did one of two things he knows . He kicked the ball. Very very well . For years England have failed time after time to raise above the very average . Recently Ford has spoken about running the ball and exciting the supporters . But did anyone see it much against Italy. They were the worst team at converting possession in the 22. Marcus would have demanded the ball and hey presto . Lets see if his talk is just that against Wales .1 Go to comments
South Africa didn't have a great four years before 2019 and won the World Cup. Ireland and France conquered the world for four years before 2023 and went out in the QFs. The World Cup cycle is a silly thing to think about.19 Go to comments
“We had the best defence at the World Cup,” …. well if that’s the attitude paired with selfishness (à voir the interview with Ntamack) and the typical french fondling of their “superstars”, it comes as little surprise to me, we see Les Bleues underachieving (as compared to the talent they have within their team)1 Go to comments
I smell rat sh1t6 Go to comments
Super Rugby averaged 8 tries/game in 2023 & so far this season the GP is averaging 6 tries/game. So I’m not sure about the GP showing “the way for rugby”. More like waking up. Heck, I even remember when SH refs were being criticised by the North for allowing matches to “flow”. Sounds all positive though. I thought the RWC23 knockouts showcased Rugby at its finest. Two of the QFs were epic & the Final worthy of the arm wrestles of the preceding five RWC Finals. The Boks are being too harshly criticised in my opinion. Their 4 tries to 3 tries QF win & their win in the Final displayed what really wins tight tests. Character. As for the NFL & NBA, to be fair, both these sports evolved in real time through a commercial lens to be marketed as entertainment. For the NFL, pro over 100 years, for the NBA, about 70. So regularly upgrading their product based on marketing & profit is systemically embedded. Rugby went pro in 1996 after being amateur for 100 years. Now in its 28th year In the pro era, Rugby still seems to be uncertain as to what its product actually is. We cry out for greater flow, less stopages, & more “ball in play” time. And then reference the NFL which is actually the opposite. A 60min game that takes 3 hours to complete & has the “ball in play” for 11 minutes/game. Or the NBA where the clock is stopped to ensure the ball is in play for 100% with data analysis based instead on individual & team usage rates. We need to be careful what we wish for. Rugby is the only full contact team sport in the world. Unlike League or NFL, every scrum, lineout, maul, ruck, tackle, is a multi-phase physical contest. By mitigating any of these areas, we risk making Rugby something that it is not. Let’s not forget that Rugby's unique selling point is its multi phase physicality on both sides of the ball. It’s ingrained. For example, the Professor favours getting rid of the attacking rolling maul. Joe Moody spoke on behalf of all fatties & told him to “go away”. Nigel Owens says the goal line dropout hasn’t worked as pick & goes haven’t decreased & defenders are now merely focussed on getting under the ball. Hence, as it seems that pick and goes aren’t picking & going anywhere anytime soon, for Owens this law needs to be dropkicked itself. We need to accept that Rugby is what it is & that a rolling maul try is as “attacking” as a full field counterattack try. The IREvNZL & FRAvRSA QFs at RWC23 are full of physicality & attacking intent. There’s no need to debate that we need an attacking mindset. We just all need to get on with it.20 Go to comments
Farrell dosen't want to see a dip occurring in the teams standards. It’s simply a psychology thing. And to put It behind them and to concentrate on the games in-between world cups. All the hype will return closer to the next tournament 2027.19 Go to comments
Also hear a lot about teams being inconsistent between world cups. I’d rather consistently peak and win the World Cup than consistently peak between and not.19 Go to comments