Six Nations

La deuxième-ligne française en crise, Taofifenua out pour l'Ecosse

Par Josh Raisey
Romain Taofifenua (France) déprimé après la défaite de son équipe dans le match de quart de finale de la Coupe Monde Rugby 2023 entre la France et l'Afrique du Sud au Stade de France, le 15 octobre 2023 à Paris, France. (Photo par Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

L’équipe de France a confirmé que le deuxième-ligne Romain Taofifenua manquera le match de samedi 10 février contre l’Écosse à Murrayfield, car il ne s’est pas remis d’une infection à la jambe.

Le Midi Olympique a rapporté lundi 5 février que l’entraîneur adjoint de l’équipe de France, William Servat, a confirmé que le deuxième-ligne de 136 kg ne ferait pas le voyage à Édimbourg.

Rencontre
Six Nations
Scotland
09:15
10 Fév 24
France
Toutes les stats et les données

Le joueur de 33 ans avait été initialement sélectionné pour affronter l’Irlande lors de la première journée du Tournoi des Six Nations à Marseille, mais il a dû déclarer forfait pour cause de maladie, ce qui a permis à Posolo Tuilagi, 19 ans, de faire ses débuts au Stade Vélodrome.

Après avoir débuté sur le banc contre l’Irlande, Tuilagi pourrait maintenant être promu dans le XV de départ pour accompagner Paul Gabrillagues contre l’Écosse, suite au carton rouge reçu par le deuxième-ligne Paul Willemse, bien que Cameron Woki reste l’option la plus probable.

La combinaison de la blessure de Taofifenua et du carton rouge de Willemse ne fait qu’aggraver la crise de la deuxième-ligne française. Fabien Galthié avait déjà perdu Emmanuel Meafou avant le début du tournoi et n’avait même pas sélectionné Thibaud Flament en raison d’une blessure.

Même si la France a été obligée de puiser dans ses réserves de deuxième-ligne, cela ne fait qu’illustrer le manque de profondeur dont elle dispose à ce poste.

Servat a ajouté que la France réfléchit à la possibilité de rappeler un autre joueur dans le groupe pour pallier cette crise, ce qui interviendrait alors que sept joueurs ont été rappelés dans le groupe cette semaine à la suite de la défaite contre l’Irlande.

Quel que soit le titulaire dans la cage à Édimbourg, il voudra avoir un impact sur les Bleus, qui chercheront à remettre leur Tournoi des Six Nations sur les rails après une défaite record face à l’Irlande.

L’Écosse, quant à elle, cherchera à s’appuyer sur sa victoire contre le Pays de Galles au Principality Stadium lors de la première journée, notamment pour rebondir après sa performance en deuxième mi-temps, où elle a failli gâcher une avance de 27 points.

Six Nations

P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
Ireland
1
1
0
0
5
2
England
1
1
0
0
4
3
Scotland
1
1
0
0
4
4
Wales
1
0
1
0
2
5
Italy
1
0
1
0
1
6
France
1
0
1
0
0
Comments on RugbyPass

P
Pecos 10 minutes ago
All Blacks lock Tuipulotu flown home to NZ and facing weeks on sideline

Powder puff paddy what else is new?

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 13 minutes ago
‘All Blacks would be pretty cool’: NRL’s Joseph Manu weighing up code switch

A custom built #12 with a rugby pedigree. Why not?

4 Go to comments
B
Brian 32 minutes ago
French misery compounded by Antoine Dupont masterclass for Toulouse

Opinions of Dupont not the most complimentary here in our village just north of Toulouse. The word égoïste, selfish, being used quite often.

1 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 39 minutes ago
‘All Blacks would be pretty cool’: NRL’s Joseph Manu weighing up code switch

A quality player who I think would make it in Union if given the right environment. WOuld have been a vg player if he had stayed in Union from the get go.

4 Go to comments
P
Pecos 2 hours ago
‘Setting the standard’: Australian halfback's praise for All Black Cam Roigard

Too much hype for my liking. There’s a reason why he wasn’t used during the three knockout finals tests at RWC. Too jittery at this early stage of his career. Really looking forward to the competition for the ABs #9 jersey & this guy looks like he’ll be somewhere near the pointy end. But let’s not get too carried away for now.

2 Go to comments
A
Andrew 3 hours ago
‘All Blacks would be pretty cool’: NRL’s Joseph Manu weighing up code switch

Dont stuff around. Just get on and return. If the fire is in your belly it will happen….if it’s just”cool” it doesnt sound like you’re serious. If you do, avoud any Auckland side. It will only end in tears. The Chiefs or Crusaders will get ypu back up to speed the best.

4 Go to comments
D
David 5 hours ago
‘An honour’: Super Rugby champion signs on with Western Force for 2024

thats great to see he will be playing super rugby in australia

2 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 5 hours ago
‘An honour’: Super Rugby champion signs on with Western Force for 2024

A good solid worker as a player. he will be great for the younger guys to see his work ethic.

2 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 5 hours ago
‘Setting the standard’: Australian halfback's praise for All Black Cam Roigard

Wow a nice rugby story with no headline grabbing title and no controversy. Whats it doing on here? I wish we had more player stories instead of the usual stuff. I watched the NZ cricket match between rugby and cricket and the stories out of that were great. Lara was great and seemed to really enjoy his role and JT from NRL was great too and had a ball. More of these very enjoyable stories please.

2 Go to comments
J
Jonathan Gil 7 hours ago
‘All Blacks would be pretty cool’: NRL’s Joseph Manu weighing up code switch

Interesting. Let’s hope that, if he makes the switch, he doesn’t get Rogered — ie slotted, as RTS was, into the wrong position. Though in his case, second-five might be just the trick: he’s a big unit (6’4”), but also has the requisite agility and kicking skills.

4 Go to comments
j
john 11 hours ago
Six Nations: How Big Joe McCarthy destroyed the French juggernaut

Imagine how good the Irish could be if they had an Irish coach they could believe in. I can’t wait to see this guy get stuck in to the All Blacks.

15 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 13 hours ago
Six Nations: How Big Joe McCarthy destroyed the French juggernaut

Good size and power from the young lock. He did impress me and I did notice him when he played against the Maori back in 2022. Ireland have 4 quality internal locks which contrasts to what NZ has now. In regards to the French, I’ve seen them give rubbish ball to Du Pont before but the physical strength of him has saved them. I would imagine also that Shaun Edwards will be a little worried by the tries conceded.

15 Go to comments
C
Clive 13 hours ago
Lewis Ludlam the first of a Toulon double-header

How many more before the RFU realises it has to live in the 21st Century?

2 Go to comments
T
Turlough 14 hours ago
Faz, Fabien and a fabled Friday night

What is really encouraging is what Ireland has learned from the world cup. We have taken on other teams strenghts (our defense an more like Springboks in certain areas) as well as addressed some of our errors. The two maul tries were accurate and unmistakable. Zero chance of being held up. Defense up a few notches too. I heard pundits like SIR Kirwan saying Ireland needs to rebuild, that we wouldn’t get over the NZ loss. Ireland’s philosophy of constant improvement means evolution and being realistic about a big loss without letting it hurt the team. Looking forward to the rest of the 6Ns and taking on other rivals such as the World Champs in SA twice. The NZ match in Dublin will be interesting…💣

12 Go to comments
R
Rugby 15 hours ago
Six Nations: How Big Joe McCarthy destroyed the French juggernaut

Outstanding article, once again. Hah, Joe McCarthy from Wisconsin, his mother was from Tipperary and father also had Irish roots. Nice link. Big Joe was abrasive but he did not fully live up to McCarthyism and the persecution of left-wing. He stayed in the ruck. I did wonder if Paul Willemse aggression (poorly executed -twice) was in response to big Joe and others? Ireland had that plan when they picked Big Joe, the French should have seen it coming when he was named in the starting 15. Your third clip shows it perfectly. The Irish we using their forwards to run back into where the ruck was, but further up field, rather than spreading it wide, they pulled the French back in and would run at flat footed French. Antoine Dupont was missed he is like an extra loose forward and a good tackler. By going back in it allowed the Irish to set up their phase play in the backs, sometimes the forwards broke through to score - which was a good reward but I think it was just meant to create space and position for the backs. As it turned out the French lost Willemse so it became easier. By the time O’Mahony was off game was under control. Maybe France could have brought their subs on 10 mins earlier? and Charles Ollivon should have moved to no 2 in lineout. French Lineout and decisions around the breakdown and half back were the problems for the French team, Both can be fixed.

15 Go to comments
R
Rugby 15 hours ago
Leigh Halfpenny starts as Crusaders name team for Munster clash

Pecos and Graham go make you own blog or vlog where you can flog your log all day. Go make your Cant’erbury fan page. Rugby Pass is an International Rugby discussion site not a red and black stool fan club.

13 Go to comments
R
Rugby 15 hours ago
Faz, Fabien and a fabled Friday night

The French were disappointing, too many mistakes and too many incorrect rugby decisions on the field. For example, who kicks directly to James Lowe (4 times maybe more) ? that would be like kicking to Frans Steyn, you will always loose ground. Half back did not have his best game. And Willemse come on that was dumb play. Lineouts were an issue but it can be fixed. The Irish No 2 ranked team in the world, picked up a massive 1.54 ranking points (the maximum) from that game. They played very very well. Except last quarter where they chose to sit and protect their lead. Giving penalties away to stop tries. This is negative play. It reminds me of the AB’s (aka the Pacific Lions) that’s what they do, 5-10 meters out they give penalties via foul play rather than concede a well constructed try to the opposition even when they have a good lead.

12 Go to comments
E
Een twee drie 16 hours ago
'Wales should have been ahead in the first half': Hope for Gatland

Would be nice if the video actually explained how “expected points” are tallied. Because to be quite frank - it looks and sounds like a load of bollocks. Why can’t we just have the good old fashioned biased pundit tell us who should have won? Imagine if they’d had this tool at the World Cup. Ireland would have won the games they weren’t even playing in. And of course the World Cup.

2 Go to comments
E
Een twee drie 17 hours ago
Faz, Fabien and a fabled Friday night

The Irish were very good on Friday. No argument. France were soundly beaten. Congrats to Ireland. But I love this confidence. While we’re at it - let’s just say Ireland are favourites to win the World Cup. Let’s get totally carried away because of one win at the beginning of the season.

12 Go to comments
M
Marie 18 hours ago
Faz, Fabien and a fabled Friday night

Yes, you forgot Hodnett and soon Brian Gleeson

12 Go to comments
