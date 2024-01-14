La Belgique termine 5e du Challenger 2024 de Dubaï
La Chine de Lu Zhuan a décroché sa place en finale du tournoi féminin du HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 de Dubaï grâce à une confortable victoire 45-5 contre l’Ouganda en demi-finale dimanche 14 janvier, avant de prendre sa revanche contre le Kenya – qui l’avait battue lors de la phase de poule – cette fois en finale. Yan Meiling, Dou Xinrong et Chen Keyi ont chacune marqué pour confirmer la victoire 19-5.
Cette finale, la Belgique en a rêvé. C’est l’équipe de Emiel Vermote qui aurait pu se retrouver à la place de l’Ouganda en demi-finale face à la Chine et qui sait ce qui se serait passé ensuite ?
Une chute en quart ruine tout espoir
Mais l’équipe féminine de rugby à sept de Belgique a échoué en quart de finale face aux Lady Cranes (12-17) ; défaite imputable en grande partie à son indiscipline sur le terrain après avoir écopé de trois cartons jaunes et d’un carton rouge en quatorze minutes de rencontres. Les Belges ont été réduites à six joueuses, voire cinq pendant deux minutes, plus de la moitié du temps.
Après un samedi à oublier, le dimanche a redonné de l’espoir aux Belges avec une victoire 10-5 contre la Pologne (essais de Hanne Swiers et de Margaux Lalli) qui leur permet de finir à la 5e place du tournoi d’ouverture à Dubaï.
La prochaine étape du circuit féminin aura lieu à l’Estadio Charrúa de Montevideo, en Uruguay, du 8 au 10 mars, avant la dernière qui est prévue au Henryk Reyman’s Municipal Stadium de Cracovie, en Pologne, les 18 et 19 mai.
Avec 12 points suite à ce premier tournoi de la saison, la Belgique espère toujours finir dans le Top 4 du Challenger 2024, ce qui lui offrirait la possibilité de participer au tournoi de promotion-relégation de Madrid du 31 mai au 2 juin face aux quatre dernières équipes du HSBC SVNS pour espérer monter au niveau supérieur la saison prochaine.
