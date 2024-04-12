Joueuse et maman : le documentaire évènement sur RugbyPassTV
La présence de la petite Nina (2 ans, 0 sélection) au Centre National du Rugby à Marcoussis avec sa maman Agathe Sochat (28 ans, 49 sélections) juste avant que ne débute le Tournoi des Six Nations 2024 a mis encore plus en valeur le défi que pouvaient rencontrer les mamans joueuses professionnelles de rugby, obligées de jongler avec leurs multiples vies.
Un nouveau documentaire inédit disponible gratuitement sur RugbyPass TV à partir de ce vendredi 12 avril 2024 suit Abbie Ward, la deuxième-ligne anglaise, dans son parcours à travers la grossesse, le début de sa vie de mère et son retour sur le terrain après la naissance de sa fille Hallie.
Abbie Ward a joué et scoré pour les Bristol Bears Women seulement 17 semaines après avoir donné naissance à Hallie, contribuant à la victoire de son équipe 48-5 contre Sale Sharks à Ashton Gate lors de la première journée de la saison 2023-24 de Premiership Rugby féminin.
« Je veux être une joueuse de classe mondiale et je veux être une mère de classe mondiale », affirme l’internationale anglaise dans le documentaire Abbie Ward: Bump in the Road qui lui est consacré. « Le défi est de savoir si l’on peut être les deux à la fois.
Dave, le mari d’Abbie et entraîneur en chef du club, apparaît dans le documentaire. « Hallie a grandi dans un environnement où les femmes font des choses extraordinaires dans le sport, c’est formidable », dit-il.
26 semaines de congé maternité avec un salaire complet
L’année dernière, Abbie Ward a été la première joueuse à profiter de la nouvelle politique de congé maternité de la Rugby Football Union, qui lui accorde 26 semaines de congé avec un salaire complet.
Cette politique a donné à la deuxième-ligne des Bears le soutien nécessaire pour faire ce que peu de mères joueuses de rugby d’élite ont fait par le passé et viser un retour au stade international dès le début de sa grossesse.
« Je ne pense pas qu’il y ait eu beaucoup de joueuses de rugby qui aient eu des enfants avec l’intention de revenir jouer au niveau international », remarque Simi Pam, sa coéquipière dans le documentaire. « Abbie fait partie des pionnières. »
Une remarque qui rappelle ce que disait il y a quelques semaines Marine Ménager, l’une ces cadres du XV de France féminin.
« Nous, on a peu construit notre carrière en se disant : ‘ma fin de carrière sera le jour où j’ai envie d’avoir un enfant et je n’ai pas d’autre option’ », expliquait-elle.
« Aujourd’hui pour les jeunes qui viennent d’intégrer le XV de France, peut-être qu’elles ne vont pas se fermer cette porte-là et se dire qu’elles peuvent jouer jusqu’à 35 ans parce que leur corps le permet, leurs performances le permettent et en plus aujourd’hui elles peuvent se permettre d’avoir un enfant sans que ça les pénalise sur la vie personnelle et la vie de sportive car les deux vont ensemble. »
Suivre son exemple
Abbie Ward, qui a participé à deux Coupes du Monde Rugby féminin et compte 63 sélections avec l’Angleterre, a fait son retour dans l’équipe des Red Roses au début du Tournoi des Six Nations féminin 2024.
Elle sera titulaire sur le match de la troisième journée contre l’Écosse dans un Hive Stadium à guichets fermés samedi 13 avril.
« Le plus important pour moi est que mon histoire puisse servir d’exemple aux futures sportives. J’espère pouvoir être un cas d’école pour montrer ce qui est possible pour les athlètes féminines lorsqu’elles bénéficient d’un grand soutien pendant et après la grossesse », dit-elle.
« Le monde du sport féminin évolue rapidement et le fait de permettre aux athlètes professionnelles de continuer à concourir en tant que mères est une autre étape importante. »
Pour la réalisatrice Sue Anstiss MBE, « c’est fantastique de voir aujourd’hui des athlètes féminines d’élite combiner leur carrière sportive et leur maternité, en particulier dans des sports comme le tennis, l’athlétisme et le cyclisme.
« Mais il est plus rare de voir des femmes sportives jouer dans des sports d’équipe. La nature exigeante du rugby, avec ses contacts physiques et ses impacts, rend d’autant plus remarquable le fait qu’Abbie ait essayé de reprendre le sport de manière professionnelle, si peu de temps après avoir eu son bébé.
« Je crois que ce film va aller au-delà du monde du sport et toucher un large public à travers le monde, notamment les femmes qui font face au défi de concilier carrière et maternité dans la société. »
Comments on RugbyPass
Jacques. You’re my boy. You’re my boy, Blue!2 Go to comments
is rugbypass being paid by investec?1 Go to comments
I’m confused as to why the first Cokayne yellow card was given at all. Lifting the leg is foul play, but neither the laws nor WR’s interpretation guidance make any mention of it being an automatic YC (and there was a Scottish tackle that took an England player past horizontal later in the game that wasn’t even penalised). The ref and TMO agreed that it wasn’t dangerous play, Gallagher was returned to the ground safely and there was a mitigating factor of a second player involved. Given all that, I am struggling to see how it justified a YC. The second YC was justified - but would likely have stayed at yellow. It didn’t change the outcome of the game, but it’s the sort of decision that could have changed the outcome of a closer match.1 Go to comments
Leinster to take this one. And can someone take a photo of Hastoy?2 Go to comments
What will it say of the competitiveness of the competition if the Bulls win?9 Go to comments
England could really regret not keeping Dan Kelly in the squad. This six nations saw two caps at 12 for Dingwall, and one off the bench for Tuilagi. In general Borthwick has proven to be an extremely astute selector, but at 12 he seems to have shat the bed a little bit.1 Go to comments
£160,000 for a guy who doesn’t have a springbok cap? R3.2 million rand a season. Where do you pull these figures from surely that is inaccurate or the Sharks really don’t know how to spend their money3 Go to comments
Well its unfortunate but sides also have to be realistic and set targets and thats what the Bulls are doing. They know the deck is stacked against them. They have to prioritise one comp and they are choosing the URC where they have 4 in a row at home now. They need to win all 4 to secure a home quarter and semi and maybe a home final if Leinster send a weakened team and lose 2 in SA. The Bulls unfortunately have the logistical difficulties of travelling to Europe and back and that makes good prep very difficult. If the Champions cup was not sandwiched between so many big URC games perhaps they would have made a different decision. Unfortunately the Bulls are hosting Munster and other quality teams after these rounds so they made the most logical choice14 Go to comments
I wonder if the problem of some teams not taking it that seriously would be helped by making performance in the champions cup count towards qualification and/or seeding in the following year’s competition. Eg. top four seeds would be winners of the URC, premiership, and top 14, plus best performing team in the previous year’s CC who have not otherwise qualified. Doing that the seedings for this years comp. would have been: Tier one: Saracens - Munster - Toulouse - la Rochelle Tier two: Sale - Stormers - Racing 92 - Leinster Tier three: Leicester - Connacht - Bordeaux - Exeter Tier four: Northampton - Ulster - Lyon - Sharks Tier five: Harlequins - Glasgow - Stade Francais - Edinburgh Tier six: Bath - Bulls - Toulon - Ospreys The competition would probably work better with fewer teams, so I’d probably favour only the first 4 tiers being invited, and then going straight to a quarter final without a round of 16. On the one hand this would possibly incentivise teams to take the champions cup seriously, and on the other it would mean that the latter stages would be more likely to involve teams that have demonstrated a willingness to take the competition seriously. The main differences between my proposed system and the actual draw is that mine would give la Rochelle a fairly easy ride to the quarters, and would either exclude the Bulls entirely or would give then an insurmountably difficult draw. As it happened Exeter got quite an easy pool draw but that was a bit of a fluke. My system would reward Exeter for being one of the teams that demonstrably devote a lot of attention to the CC by guaranteeing them a good draw.14 Go to comments
For once, Andy Goode is entirely on the money. Unfortunately stuff like this is only going to become more and more common as fixture lists become increasingly bloated. If you think our competitions are being devalued currently, then just you wait for a few years time when we also have a club world cup; & increased travel time in the summer window as a result of the world league thing. I am surprised more South African fans aren’t demanding scheduling changes to mitigate this happening again. It is extremely unfair, given the travel demands, that the Bulls have only had one week to prepare for a quarter final, but trying to get South African players to show up for things like this is only going to get harder when they their international season gets more congested in 2026.14 Go to comments
the SA sides have budgets probably 50% of the european clubs. Plus semi stipulated it has to be in europe. SA sides will push for big home playoffs in the URC. Not saying its right but probably the best they can do in terms of their squads and for their fans. Right or wrong no matter how much its is said that Champions Cup is the best tournament, in SA they will believe it when they see it. The pool games were a joke, Lyon sent a c-team to last 16 and the Stormers came within an inch of knocking la Rochelle out. Maybe the competition needs to look at itself14 Go to comments
This game will be a cracker. Showdown between two talented teams, each with lots to prove.1 Go to comments
So .. it’s the “best team we can field”, and also “rotation”. Nope. It can’t be both. If it’s your best available team then just say that. But we all know it is not your best available team. It is missing 10 or 11 of your first choice players. Jake has gone with A and B teams, rather than two compromised B+ teams, which is smart. But the protestations that he is not doing so are feeble.1 Go to comments
Yay! Click bait... the seething hate for the Springboks sells66 Go to comments
Bulls B Team - away from home - by 5. Smith and Goosen. Twins. Good thing Goosen was left at home.1 Go to comments
This is interesting. This is a great move for the Wallabies. Interestingly pushed by a Kiwi - who just served in the NZRU where they have appeared somewhat stuck up about issue. Is his a break with what NZ holds onto as policy a signal of what will come In NZ? Will razor get what he wants? Or will NZ hold out? Foolish if they do. The best outcome for NZ in the near future would be to join forces with Japan (a new SR championship). Allow All Blacks to play abroad (I.e. Japan). Japans club competition already has the money and international flavor to it to make the pacific competition a rival for the Europe’s “premier” club competition status. Bring in the other Pasific teams, Australia. Allow the movement of players. Boom. I’d even wake up at 7am, crack my first beer, and watch a game or two.9 Go to comments
With respect to Tahs it was more of The Crusaders finding a way to lose rather than The Tahs winning.Niether team based on form so far are SR Champions & Tahs have a tough run home.The Crusaders are playing some great rugby in games but are inconsistent.I still believe The Crusaders will be in Top 8.But The Crusaders will improve.4 Go to comments
One only needs to look at the Wallaby talent playing in the Champions Cap quarter finals to realize this is a no brainer. With these players the Wallabies can legitimately challenge for the Bledisloe: Pete Samu, Adam Coleman Kane Douglas, Tawera Kerr-Barlow *Will Skelton* Tolu Latu Angus Scott-Young Richie Arnold Scott Sio9 Go to comments
“Blackadder was good without being great” just like his Dad. Ethan's star has risen even higher since being injured. Crusaders best loose forward was on the bench. The Tahs loose forwards were dominant. Langi Gleeson is not the biggest 8 but he packs a punch as a ball carrier. Fun game for a neutral.4 Go to comments
Great stuff9 Go to comments