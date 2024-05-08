Jérémy Rozier, arbitre aux JO de Paris 2024 : « essayer d’être la meilleure équipe sur le terrain »

L’arbitre français Jérémy Rozier a été sélectionné pour être l’un des arbitres au tournoi de rugby à sept aux Jeux olympiques de Paris 2024, du 24 au 30 juillet. En exclusivité pour RugbyPass, il confie l’émotion qu’il ressent à l’approche de l’échéance.

Quel sentiment éprouvez-vous en devenant arbitre aux Jeux olympiques ?

Pour moi, c’est vrai que c’est une grande joie et un honneur. Être sélectionné pour une compétition telle que les Jeux olympiques, c’est toujours incroyable, qu’on soit joueur ou qu’on soit arbitre. Ça a toujours un caractère spécial.

Et puis encore plus depuis ma blessure aux ligaments croisés qui est survenue alors que j’avais été sélectionné pour les Jeux olympiques de Tokyo. Ça avait été dur de revenir. Ça a été un moment très important pour moi parce que j’ai dû revenir d’une tristesse d’avoir été blessé. Revenir après une grosse blessure et d’avoir la chance d’être à Paris, en France, c’est pour moi une énorme opportunité d’être arbitre sur cette compétition.

Se retrouver en plus au Stade de France va décupler les émotions, n’est-ce pas ?

Oui, on a vu ça pendant la Coupe du Monde de Rugby à XV à Paris. L’atmosphère était grandiose, les supporters français sont passionnés. D’être au Stade de France pour les Jeux olympiques, surtout quand on est Français, ça revêt un caractère extraordinaire. J’attends avec impatience de sentir cette atmosphère française dont je n’ai pas trop l’habitude au rugby à sept. Ca va être un moment spécial pour moi. Il y a beaucoup d’énergie qui va se dégager de là. J’espère qu’avec toute mon équipe on va profiter de cette énergie pour être au niveau de la compétition et d’être une des meilleures équipes.

Vous faites partie d’une équipe de 23 officiels de match et vous vous préparez comme toutes les équipes…

Exactement. On est une équipe et cette équipe-là s’est construite au fur et à mesure des trois ans qui ont succédé aux précédents Jeux olympiques de Tokyo. On est 23 qui viennent d’horizons complètement différents, sur les cinq continents. C’est quelque chose qui, pour moi, est fondamental parce qu’on se nourrit de la culture des uns et des autres. Toute cette culture-là, tout ce qu’on est arrivé à construire jusqu’à présent autour des valeurs qui nous caractérisent – comme le respect – ça nous permet de viser l’excellence en équipe et d’aller à Paris en essayant d’être la meilleure équipe sur le terrain, c’est-à-dire qu’on n’entende pas trop parler de nous et qu’on prenne les meilleures décisions pour que le jeu soit le meilleur possible lors des Jeux olympiques.