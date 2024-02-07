Ils sont passés des U20 à international en quelques mois
Plus de 950 joueurs ont profité du Championnat U20 World Rugby comme d’un tremplin vers le plus haut niveau international avec leur équipe respective depuis la première édition du tournoi en 2008.
Par exemple, neuf membres du XV de départ des Springboks pour la finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023 masculine contre la Nouvelle-Zélande avaient emprunté cette voie, ce qui porte à 32 le nombre total de joueurs issus de la filière U20 ayant soulevé la Coupe Webb-Ellis.
L’Afrique du Sud accueillera le Championnat U20 pour la deuxième année consécutive entre le 29 juin et le 19 juillet et nombreux sont les talents en devenir à encore pouvoir se montrer à cette occasion.
Le premier week-end de février, trois joueurs ayant participé au Championnat du monde des moins de 20 ans 2023 au Cap-Occidental ont fait leurs débuts dans le Tournoi des Six Nations, tandis que la Géorgie a inclus quatre anciens U20 pour disputer son match d’ouverture du Rugby Europe Championship masculin contre l’Allemagne.
Posolo Tuilagi est devenu le premier français du Championnat des moins de 20 ans 2023 à participer au Tournoi des Six Nations de cette année en en entrant en jeu lors de la défaite de la France face à l’Irlande à Marseille.
Dernier membre de la famille Tuilagi à jouer au rugby international, Posolo avait débuté quatre matchs lors du Championnat du monde des moins de 20 ans de l’année dernière, notamment lors de la victoire finale 50-14 contre l’Irlande, justement.
Vendredi 2 février à Marseille, il a remplacé Paul Gabrillagues dans la deuxième-ligne de l’équipe de France à un peu moins de 30 minutes de la fin de la rencontre et a fait bon usage de son temps sur le terrain.
Tuilagi a effectué trois courses avec ballon, toutes efficaces, pour 15,4 mètres parcourus, tout en réussissant cinq de ses six plaquages en défense. Il n’a cependant pas pu empêcher les Bleus de s’incliner 38-17 face à l’Irlande.
Le lendemain, le troisième-ligne Chandler Cunningham-South a suivi les traces de Tuilagi en sortant du banc de l’Angleterre lors de la victoire 27-24 contre l’Italie à Rome.
En un peu moins de 15 minutes sur la pelouse du Stadio Olimpico, Cunningham-South a effectué deux courses avec ballon pour 23,2 mètres et a percé la ligne défensive des Azzurri à une occasion.
Selon l’ancien capitaine du Pays de Galles et des British and Irish Lions, Sam Warburton, une référence parmi les troisième-lignes, le numéro huit des Harlequins est un « athlète sérieux » promis à un grand avenir.
« Je pense qu’il pourrait devenir un grand joueur pour l’Angleterre dans quelques temps », a fait observer Warburton ce week-end. « Je pense que Cunningham-South pourrait être une vraie valeur sûre. »
Un autre joueur qui a marqué le week-end d’ouverture des Six Nations est l’arrière gallois Cameron Winnett.
Le jeune joueur de Cardiff Rugby a porté le numéro 15 lors des trois matchs de la poule A du Pays de Galles au Championnat du monde des moins de 20 ans 2023, notamment lors de la victoire 27-26 contre la Nouvelle-Zélande et la défaite contre la France qui les a privés d’une place en demi-finale.
Samedi 3 février à Cardiff, Winnett a été l’un des meilleurs joueurs d’une équipe du Pays de Galles qui s’est relevée après avoir été menée 27-0 en début de deuxième mi-temps pour se rapprocher à un point d’une remontée gagnante historique.
Il a parcouru 138,8 mètres en 15 courses et a réussi 100 % de ses quatre plaquages. Pas mal pour un joueur qui n’avait disputé que 15 matchs sous les couleurs de Cardiff avant d’être appelé dans l’équipe senior du Pays de Galles.
La Géorgie, quant à elle, a disputé son premier match sous la houlette de son nouveau sélectionneur Richard Cockerill dimanche 4 février, et a entamé la défense de son Rugby Europe Championship en battant l’Allemagne 28 à 17.
Le pilier droit Irakli Aptsiauri, qui a participé à cinq rencontres du Championnat du monde des moins de 20 ans en 2023 et a fait ses débuts internationaux lors de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023, a été titularisé pour la première fois avec les Lelos à Dessau, tandis que l’arrière Luka Tsirekidze a obtenu sa première cape.
Giorgi Mamaiashvili, autre partenaire d’Aptsiauri dans le pack, est entré en jeu pour ses débuts en test en seconde période, tout comme le demi de mêlée remplaçant Davit Khuroshvili. Les quatre joueurs ont débuté l’impressionnante victoire 20-0 de leur pays contre l’Argentine lors du Championnat du monde des moins de 20 ans 2023.
