Hongkong s’apprête à dire aurevoir à son stade mythique

Par Rupert Cox

Melrose a été pionnier, Dubaï est peut-être aujourd’hui le plus grand, mais Hong Kong demeure l’épicentre du rugby à sept. C’est le tournoi que les joueurs aspirent à remporter et le voyage que tout passionné de rugby se doit de faire au moins une fois dans sa vie.

Cette année, le Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens sera un peu différent – marquant à la fois un adieu émouvant alors que le long partenariat entre le tournoi emblématique et un lieu de renommée mondiale arrive à son terme, mais également un nouveau départ.

L’année 2024 marque le 30e anniversaire du tournoi au Hong Kong Stadium, et c’est également la dernière fois qu’il se déroulera dans cette enceinte emblématique avant que la grande dame de So Kon Po ne soit mise hors service. Le rugby à sept prendra ensuite ses quartiers de l’autre côté de la baie, dans le tout nouveau et ultramoderne Kai Tak Sports Park.

Le déménagement du tournoi s’accompagne d’un autre changement majeur : Robbie McRobbie, directeur général de Hong Kong Rugby et patron du tournoi, passera la main après avoir dirigé l’organisation pendant 20 ans. Bien que son nom soit peut-être moins connu des amateurs de rugby et des habitués de Hong Kong que ceux de Waisele Serevei, Perry Baker ou d’autres légendes du terrain, McRobbie a joué un rôle aussi crucial pour le rugby à sept que la tribune sud – d’ailleurs, c’est cette tribune Sud qui l’a introduit pour la première fois dans le monde du rugby à sept.

Depuis les tribunes

« Je suis arrivé à Hong Kong en 1992 pour rejoindre la police royale de Hong Kong. Mon premier contact avec le rugby à sept s’est donc fait en tant que simple spectateur », raconte-t-il. « J’ai ensuite rejoint la fédération de rugby de Hong Kong, et en raison de mon expérience dans la police, j’ai été chargé de la sécurité de la tribune Sud. »

La sécurité de la tribune Sud. Tous ceux qui ont eu la chance de participer à la South Stand ou de la regarder depuis leur canapé savent qu’il s’agit de la fête la plus déchaînée du monde du rugby : trois jours de déguisements et de folie qui rendraient jalouse n’importe quelle soirée d’enterrement de vie de garçon à Glasgow. Dès 7h30 le samedi matin, bien avant que les caméras ne commencent à tourner ou qu’un ballon ne soit lancé, la tribune Sud est déjà pleine à craquer, et la file d’attente pour entrer ne cesse de s’allonger.

« Il n’y avait pas d’entrée automatique dans la tribune Sud », se souvient McRobbie. « Il n’y avait qu’une entrée et une sortie, et cette énorme file d’attente s’étendait sous la tribune principale jusqu’à la porte d’entrée.

« On installait de grands panneaux indiquant “Deux heures d’ici à la tribune Sud”, “Trois heures d’ici à la tribune Sud”, et j’arpentais le hall pour demander aux gens déguisés, avec des bières à la main, d’où ils venaient : “Angleterre, Afrique du Sud, Australie”, qu’ils disaient. Et je leur disais : “C’est super, mais vous vous rendez compte qu’il faut quatre heures d’attente à partir d’ici pour entrer ? Vous pouvez vous asseoir n’importe où dans le stade. Et ils me répondaient : ‘Non, bravo, j’ai fait la moitié du tour du monde pour rester dans cette file d’attente’. »

Au fur et à mesure que les supporters se rendaient dans la tribune Sud, Hongkong s’est rendu compte qu’il ne suffisait pas de mettre en place une file d’attente bien réglée, mais qu’il fallait aussi faire la fête : c’est ainsi qu’il est devenu le premier événement du circuit du rugby à sept à engager des groupes musicaux internationaux. Et quels artistes !

Qui pourrait oublier David “The Hoff” Hasselhoff dans son maillot rouge, chantant le thème de Alerte à Malibu dans la tribune Sud ? Ou encore les Proclaimers qui ont interprété 500 Miles devant 40 000 personnes ? La star française du rugby, Sébastien Chabal, a voulu participer à l’événement en se déguisant en homme des cavernes et en chantant sa propre version de 500 Miles dans la tribune Sud. Pourquoi ? Qui sait ! Cela n’avait pas beaucoup de sens, mais c’était tout à fait inimitable et ça faisait très Hongkong.

Non content de cette liste de héros kitsch très appréciée, McRobbie a relevé le défi en 2007 en faisant appel aux Beach Boys. Comment a-t-il réussi ?

« L’ancien directeur de Cathay Pacific était un Américain et un grand fan des Beach Boys. Un ami m’a invité à dîner avec lui un soir, et l’instant d’après, on m’a proposé les Beach Boys !

« Nous n’avions pas les moyens de nous les offrir – pensez au coût des vols en première classe ! Mais il s’est avéré qu’un 747 flambant neuf arrivait à Hongkong cette semaine-là. L’avion était complètement vide, alors le patron a tiré quelques ficelles et s’est arrangé pour que les Beach Boys soient du voyage. »

Ainsi, le Hong Kong Sevens a réussi non seulement à offrir un voyage de luxe aux superstars, mais aussi un tout nouveau Boeing. Une fois débarqués et entrés sur la scène du rugby à sept, comment ont-ils été ?

« Brillants », se souvient encore McRobbie. « Incroyables ! »

Là où Jonah Lomu est né

Comme l’a fait remarquer un fan du rugby à sept de Hongkong, « si vous vous ennuyez, vous pouvez toujours vous retourner et regarder le match ».

Ah, oui. Le rugby. Commençons par Jonah Lomu. Le monde du rugby n’avait jamais rien vu de tel. Il allait devenir le joueur le plus célèbre de la planète, mais c’est Hongkong qui l’a vu pour la première fois sous le maillot des All Blacks : il a remporté trois finales de Cup, dont la première à 18 ans, en 1994, alors qu’il pesait 115 kg et qu’il était déchaîné. D’autres grands joueurs kiwis ont également commencé leur carrière à Hongkong : Christian Cullen a battu le record de points marqués lors d’un tournoi avec 18 essais, dont sept en un seul match.

La Nouvelle-Zélande a beau éblouir, ce sont les Fidji, bien sûr, qui sont les chouchous du stade de Hongkong. Le rugby à sept est leur sport national et Hongkong est devenu leur deuxième maison. Aucun Fidjien ne l’est plus que Waisale Serevi, l’homme que l’on surnomme tout simplement « The King ». Il a mené les Fidji à huit finales de Cup à Hongkong, dont deux Coupes du monde.

Lors de la demi-finale de 2007, Serevi a porté le ballon sur le bout de ses doigts, comme un serveur français portant élégamment un plateau d’argent, et a couru jusqu’à la ligne d’essai pour assurer la victoire contre la Nouvelle-Zélande. Les Néo-Zélandais n’ont peut-être pas apprécié cette démonstration, mais le stade s’en est délecté et ce moment est entré dans l’histoire de Hongkong. Des années plus tard, la star des USA Eagles, Perry Baker, a rendu hommage au grand homme en réalisant son propre numéro d’équilibriste à Hongkong.

En 1997, les Fidji ont remporté la première de leurs deux Coupes du monde à Hongkong, en battant en finale une équipe sud-africaine pléthorique qui comptait de futurs Springboks tels que Bobby Skinstad et le regretté Joost van der Westhuizen.

Cette victoire a fait de Serevi un nom familier aux Fidji, mais lorsqu’il a récidivé en 2005, cette fois en battant la Nouvelle-Zélande, sa légende à Hongkong et dans le monde entier s’est affirmée. Il n’a pas fallu attendre longtemps pour qu’il soit intronisé au Hall of Fame de World Rugby, au milieu du terrain de son Hongkong bien-aimé.

Cependant, le souvenir le plus marquant de McRobbie lors de la victoire des Fidji en 2005 est un peu différent : « Lors de la Coupe du monde 2005, j’étais chargé d’annoncer les effets pyrotechniques avant la finale de Cup. Je me suis un peu emballé et j’ai déclenché le feu d’artifice trop tôt. Une fusée a explosé et s’est retrouvée en plein dans le short du manager fidjien. Ce n’est pas très bon !

« J’ai prié pour que les Fidji gagnent ce match, pour sauver ma peau. Heureusement, pour moi, ils l’ont fait ! »

Et maintenant

Croyez-le ou non, la domination du Pacifique Sud à Hongkong a été remise en question par quelque chose d’encore plus menaçant que le feu d’artifice intime de McRobbie, avec l’équipe d’Angleterre à 7. Bien avant d’être absorbée par la Team GB, l’Angleterre a remporté quatre finales de Cup à Hongkong en cinq ans, devant des foules d’expatriés en délire qui considéraient ces victoires comme des victoires à domicile.

En 2006, Ben Gollings – le meilleur marqueur de tous les temps du Hongkong Sevens – a marqué contre les Fidji sur la dernière action devant une tribune Sud pleine à craquer, puis a botté la transformation victorieuse. L’entraîneur Mike Friday raconte comment il a glissé à son capitaine, Simon Amor, la carte de crédit de la RFU ce soir-là, pour permettre à l’équipe de fêter l’événement à la manière de Hongkong. Le lendemain matin, Friday a demandé comment s’était passée la soirée.

Amor a répondu qu’elle avait été épique. La carte RFU dans sa poche, ils l’ont utilisée, mais ensuite, a dit Amor, après avoir bu et dîné à Hongkong, « j’ai oublié le code PIN ». Et il s’est ruiné.

Malgré le grand déménagement vers la Chine continentale l’année prochaine, et son propre déménagement, McRobbie tient à souligner que ce n’est pas la fin, alors qu’il se prépare à faire ses adieux au célèbre stade.

« Il s’agit de le relancer. Ils construisent un tout nouveau stade ultramoderne, taillé sur mesure pour le rugby à sept. L’anniversaire signifie 30 ans de souvenirs extraordinaires, mais il y en aura encore beaucoup d’autres à venir. 40% des billets de cette année ont été vendus à des supporters étrangers, et nous sommes en passe d’afficher complet. L’avenir du rugby à sept de Hongkong s’annonce radieux. »

Alors, un dernier hourra avant de démolir la vieille maison et d’accueillir l’avenir radieux. La tribune Sud sera en ébullition et, entre deux interventions au micro, vous nous trouverez peut-être, moi et le reste de l’équipe de commentateurs, en plein cœur de l’action, déguisés en avocats et en bananes, car il s’agit d’une dernière aventure qu’aucun fan de rugby ne voudrait manquer.