Haka anti-gouvernement : les Hurricanes Poua en remettent une couche
La semaine dernière, les Hurricanes Poua avaient créé la polémique en présentant un haka critiquant la politique du gouvernement concernant les affaires maories et la gestion de l’héritage des premiers peuples. Cette semaine, l’équipe féminine des Hurricanes a renouvelé ce message en présentant un nouveau haka.
La phrase « puppets of this redneck government » (les marionnettes de ce gouvernement de ploucs) ajoutée au haka traditionnel avait suscité le débat la semaine précédente. La déclaration avait entraîné de nombreuses réactions, dont celle du vice-premier ministre néo-zélandais Winston Peters, qui ne s’est pas privé d’ironiser sur la défaite de l’équipe qui avait suivi le haka controversé.
Winston Peters et son collègue David Seymour, chef de parti au sein de la coalition gouvernementale tendance extrême-droite, avaient tous deux critiqué le message tout en soulignant le droit des Poua à la liberté d’expression.
Le directeur général des Hurricanes, Avan Lee, avait déclaré que le haka ferait l’objet de discussions internes et qu’il ne se reproduirait plus. Il avait également indiqué que des excuses seraient présentées au gouvernement.
« J’ai fait savoir très clairement à la direction, à l’équipe, que nous n’étions pas favorables aux mots utilisés », a-t-il déclaré au média RNZ.
Sourdes aux menaces de leur club
Loin de vouloir baisser la tête et se laisser faire, les Hurricanes Poua en ont remis une couche ce week-end avec un nouveau haka lors de la deuxième journée du Super Rugby Aupiki, et ont une fois de plus proféré un message en direction du gouvernement.
« La Nouvelle-Zélande se lève ! Voici Hurutearangi », peut-on lire dans la traduction du haka.
« Les gouvernements sont temporaires, le traité perdurera. Poua perdurera. »
Cette semaine, le haka a été suivi d’un meilleur résultat, puisque les Poua se sont imposées 36 à 29 sur les championnes en titre, les Matatu.
Les joueuses de Poua ne sont pas professionnelles à plein temps avec les Hurricanes, mais elles bénéficient d’une convention collective avec le club qui inclut « aucune déclaration politique… et de ne pas jeter le discrédit sur le rugby », a précisé le directeur général du club.
Des éclaircissements ont également été demandés sur le haka des Chiefs Manawa, suggérant que l’équipe faisait également référence au gouvernement.
Cette semaine, Ruby Tui et Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, joueuses de Manawa et des Black Ferns, n’ont pas participé au haka de leur équipe, ce qui a été interprété par certains comme une manifestation de solidarité avec les Poua.
Comments on RugbyPass
Chiefs played some brainless rugby and management of key players was way off. Moving DMac out of 10 is a mistake against competitive teams when the result is in doubt. In the final minutes the Chiefs slowed down the plays as if they were in front and wanted to run down the clock. Lacked vision and innovation here too - too predictable. Team looked like they had spent the week on the beach etc on the Gold Coast! A pale shadow of the force of nature they were against the Brumbies. Finau can cut out the big late hits on small playmakers too - the game needs to protect these players. And O'Keefe refs / Chiefs lose! Again.5 Go to comments
Lets not get carried away here. The big difference has been Borthwick is now allowing the players to play to their potential and not in his up and under mantra . Its great to see and we will all trust the same policy of attack continues v France. With Marcus at 10 of course. 7 missed point by Ford could have been a loss .20 Go to comments
Everyone dropped balls in the conditions. Dominic Gardiner, had a great game. Giving his all.David Havili should be moved to 10 until Fergus Burke returns next month. Bring back Ryan Crotty and Dallas McLeod. Please.Saying Havili should be gone is ridiculous. David, Dominic were 2 of our best.12 Go to comments
That's great observation. The other absurd ruling is the double punishment of penalty try. In itself it punishment enough but adding a yellow card is just too much. This is a sport3 Go to comments
If everything was so well set up, change the captain!1 Go to comments
I still don’t understand how Kemara was signed when Canterbury have Alex Harford right there. Havili has been terrible, and needs to move back to fullback, he’s not a 12. Mcleod needs to be starting at 12 from here on in. Aumua is out of shape. He hasn’t been good at all apart from one good run last week. But he looks overweight and out of shape and was lumbering around like a dead man walking way too early in the game. Any talk of him being an all black is hilarious at this point.12 Go to comments
England aren’t the best team in the world but they are showing signs of a return to form in the occasional match performance like this. Unlike Ireland, England have not really been playing to their potential for a number of years - when they do, they are a threat.20 Go to comments
Well done England but in order to be the best team you have to beat at least 3 of the top teams by one point to be the best team in the world.😂20 Go to comments
Four alternate talking points: 1) Is Borthwick following in the Rassie Erasmus mould of being unable to make his team consistently the best team in the world, but better than anyone else at peaking for key fixtures? 2) The recent Squidge Rugby video about England might be the most perceptive and best timed piece of rugby analysis ever produced. 3) What was it people were saying about not a single English player being good enough to make the Irish team? Clearly that was nonsense. 4) fourth talking point.5 Go to comments
THIS SHOWS THE HUGE IMPACT SCOTT ROBERTSON MADE ON THE CRUSADERS .12 Go to comments
We'll see in July20 Go to comments
British media saying Irish team best in world now British media distancing themselves from and pouring ridicule on their own pronouncements20 Go to comments
AAAAAAAAAND WAIT FOR IT ,, SAFFAS LOSE THEIR S OVER THIS AGAIN .20 Go to comments
Surely the best team in the world are world cup winners which Ireland did not do .Well done England well deserved victory20 Go to comments
Best team in the world?? Do me a favour!! Surely a team must be capable and proven of winning more than once against a far superior team. Looking don’t get me wrong a great performance by England and it’s kept this competition very competitive but best team in the world….not by a long shot! Also Englands line out lading to the drop kick … was that a double pump throw in????20 Go to comments
🤣No one of consequence is saying it.20 Go to comments
This is a manager trying to get in an opposition teams head before a match. To try and twist the knife into a wound. I prefer managers to show a little honour and leave the mind games for the players during the 90 minutes of play. There was two fantastic matches yesterday with none of that. I think it’s still only Gatland and Rassie now. Foster is gone.1 Go to comments
Doesn't being the best team in the world have a criteria of consistency?20 Go to comments
Have to agree about heinz. He stood and watched turnovers develop in front of him multiple times instead of putting his shoulder in and protecting the ball itself, and the one thing he does have is experience, he should be able to see those situations developing and cut them off early12 Go to comments
A pretty fair summary,but when I watched the game,I was amazed at a couple of decisions,1 at about the 60 minute mark & the 2nd at about 70 minutes,when after being awarded penalties that were kickable ,on each occasion they kicked to the corner,& of course came up empty.I was amazed that at 17 10 & a hot day with a misfiring line-out & an inexperienced team,why not take the points.I.am also astounded that Willie Heinz is even in the Squad.At one stage after dropping the ball I noticed he appeared to be looking downwards,to re tie a lace?No I think he was looking for his Gold Card12 Go to comments