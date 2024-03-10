12 - 45
Today
11h00

Haka anti-gouvernement : les Hurricanes Poua en remettent une couche

Par Ned Lester
WELLINGTON, NOUVELLE-ZÉLANDE - 09 MARS : Leilani Perese des Hurricanes Poua mène un haka pendant le match de la deuxième journée du Super Rugby Aupiki entre les Hurricanes Poua et Matatu au Sky Stadium le 09 mars 2024 à Wellington, Nouvelle-Zélande. (Photo par Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

La semaine dernière, les Hurricanes Poua avaient créé la polémique en présentant un haka critiquant la politique du gouvernement concernant les affaires maories et la gestion de l’héritage des premiers peuples. Cette semaine, l’équipe féminine des Hurricanes a renouvelé ce message en présentant un nouveau haka.

La phrase « puppets of this redneck government » (les marionnettes de ce gouvernement de ploucs) ajoutée au haka traditionnel avait suscité le débat la semaine précédente. La déclaration avait entraîné de nombreuses réactions, dont celle du vice-premier ministre néo-zélandais Winston Peters, qui ne s’est pas privé d’ironiser sur la défaite de l’équipe qui avait suivi le haka controversé.

Winston Peters et son collègue David Seymour, chef de parti au sein de la coalition gouvernementale tendance extrême-droite, avaient tous deux critiqué le message tout en soulignant le droit des Poua à la liberté d’expression.

Le directeur général des Hurricanes, Avan Lee, avait déclaré que le haka ferait l’objet de discussions internes et qu’il ne se reproduirait plus. Il avait également indiqué que des excuses seraient présentées au gouvernement.

« J’ai fait savoir très clairement à la direction, à l’équipe, que nous n’étions pas favorables aux mots utilisés », a-t-il déclaré au média RNZ.

Sourdes aux menaces de leur club

Loin de vouloir baisser la tête et se laisser faire, les Hurricanes Poua en ont remis une couche ce week-end avec un nouveau haka lors de la deuxième journée du Super Rugby Aupiki, et ont une fois de plus proféré un message en direction du gouvernement.

« La Nouvelle-Zélande se lève ! Voici Hurutearangi », peut-on lire dans la traduction du haka.

« Les gouvernements sont temporaires, le traité perdurera. Poua perdurera. »

Cette semaine, le haka a été suivi d’un meilleur résultat, puisque les Poua se sont imposées 36 à 29 sur les championnes en titre, les Matatu.

Les joueuses de Poua ne sont pas professionnelles à plein temps avec les Hurricanes, mais elles bénéficient d’une convention collective avec le club qui inclut « aucune déclaration politique… et de ne pas jeter le discrédit sur le rugby », a précisé le directeur général du club.

Des éclaircissements ont également été demandés sur le haka des Chiefs Manawa, suggérant que l’équipe faisait également référence au gouvernement.

Cette semaine, Ruby Tui et Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, joueuses de Manawa et des Black Ferns, n’ont pas participé au haka de leur équipe, ce qui a été interprété par certains comme une manifestation de solidarité avec les Poua.

