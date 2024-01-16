Gregor Townsend appelle quatre novices dans l'équipe d'Écosse pour le Tournoi des Six Nations

L’ancien demi d’ouverture a choisi pour quatre joueurs encore non capés dans le groupe : les piliers Alec Hepburn et Will Hurd, l’ailier Arron Reed et le demi de mêlée Harry Paterson. Ils sont appelés pour la première fois dans la sélection nationale écossaise avant l’ouverture du Tournoi contre le Pays de Galles, à Cardiff, le samedi 3 février.

Townsend détaille ses choix

« Aaron joue régulièrement depuis plusieurs saisons, mais il a joué beaucoup de minutes cette année avec Sale », a expliqué Gregor Townsend. « Je l’ai rencontré à plusieurs reprises pour discuter de sa place dans notre organigramme et cette saison, il est monté dans la hiérarchie. C’est quelqu’un qui apporte beaucoup d’efforts et de vitesse. Il a une attaque très intéressante, mais il est aussi agressif et offensif en défense.

« Harry nous a beaucoup impressionnés lorsqu’il a eu l’occasion de jouer à Édimbourg. Il a notamment réalisé deux grosses performances à l’extérieur, en Ulster et à Clermont, où il s’est montré à la hauteur. Il apporte une touche à son jeu, mais c’est aussi un excellent attaquant, quelqu’un avec un jeu au pied, quelqu’un qui peut jouer n’importe où dans le triangle arrière, ce que nous recherchons évidemment du fait de la blessure d’Ollie Smith en ce moment. »

Changer d’allégeance

Alec Hepburn, le pilier gauche des Exeter Chiefs né en Australie, est retenu grâce à la filiation avec son père, né en Écosse, tout comme Arron Reed, l’ailier des Sale Sharks, né en Angleterre. Will Hurd, le pilier droit des Leicester Tigers, a représenté l’Ecosse chez les moins de 20 ans, tandis que Harry Paterson, qui peut jouer à l’aile et à l’arrière, a également joué dans les catégories jeunes et un international de rugby à sept pour l’Ecosse.

« Deux joueurs qui ont joué en première division anglaise cette année. Will Hurd a joué en Écosse chez les moins de 20 ans et était dans les rangs de Glasgow il y a quelques saisons, mais c’est au cours des derniers mois à Leicester qu’il s’est vraiment imposé comme le type de joueur qu’il est. Un joueur fort en mêlée, quelqu’un qui frappe fort en défense et qui travaille très dur en attaque et en défense.

« Alec a toujours été un excellent joueur. Il s’adapte vraiment au style de jeu d’Exeter, qui est similaire au nôtre en termes de circulation du ballon. Depuis qu’il est revenu de blessure et de maladie il y a quelques semaines, il joue très bien en mêlée et nous sommes ravis qu’il ait pu être sélectionné. »

Le capitaine n’a pas encore été nommé

Le reste de l’équipe de Townsend, dont le capitaine n’a pas encore été nommé, présente un aspect assez familier, avec Pierre Schoeman, Jamie Bhatti, Zander Fagerson et WP Nel qui occupent les postes de piliers.

Townsend a déclaré à propos de l’identité du capitaine : « Nous allons attendre une semaine avant de nous prononcer. Jamie [Ritchie] était bien sûr notre capitaine la saison dernière et il est en train de se remettre d’une petite blessure en ce moment, mais il devrait être de retour ce week-end.

« Nous allons donc évaluer la situation après le week-end. Nous savons que Jamie pourrait être notre capitaine contre le Pays de Galles, mais il y a aussi d’autres joueurs en lice. »

Le retour de Glen Young chez les avants

Au poste de talonneur, Ewan Ashman, Johnny Matthews et George Turner complètent les options de la première ligne.

En deuxième-ligne, les expérimentés Grant Gilchrist et Richie Gray sont rejoints par Scott Cummings, Sam Skinner et Glen Young, qui revient en sélection après avoir été capé pour la dernière fois contre l’Argentine en 2022.

Pour compléter le pack, l’Écosse compte sur les membres de la troisième-ligne Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Luke Crosbie, Josh Bayliss et Andy Christie.

Retour d’Adam Hastings chez les arrières

A l’arrière, Reed et Paterson font partie d’une liste de sept joueurs qui inclut les ailiers Duhan van der Merwe, Darcy Graham, Kyle Steyn et Kyle Rowe, ainsi que l’arrière Blair Kinghorn.

Cinq trois-quarts centres ont été sélectionnés : Sione Tuipulotu, Huw Jones, Stafford McDowall, Cameron Redpath et Rory Hutchinson, qui revient pour la première fois depuis qu’il a participé à deux tests lors de la tournée en Argentine en 2022.

Le retour de blessure d’Adam Hastings a permis au joueur de Gloucester de rejoindre Finn Russell et Ben Healy dans le groupe, ainsi que trois demis de mêlée Ben White, Ali Price et George Horne.

Au total, le groupe comprend 15 joueurs des Glasgow Warriors, 13 d’Edinburgh Rugby et 11 autres qui évoluent en dehors de l’Écosse.

Après avoir affronté le Pays de Galles à Cardiff, l’Écosse recevra la France et l’Angleterre au Scottish Gas Murrayfield, avant de boucler le Tournoi des Six Nations 2024 par des déplacements à Rome, pour affronter l’Italie, et à Dublin pour rencontrer l’Irlande.

SELECTION ECOSSAISE POUR LE TOURNOI DES SIX NATIONS 2024 (LES SELECTIONS SONT ENTRE PARENTHESES) :

Avants

Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (12)

Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby (5)

Jamie Bhatti – Glasgow Warriors (34)

Andy Christie – Saracens (4)

Luke Crosbie – Edinburgh Rugby (7)

Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors (33)

Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors (15)

Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors (15)

Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby (68)

Richie Gray – Glasgow Warriors (78)

Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (40)

Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (62)

Alec Hepburn – Exeter Chiefs (non sélectionné)

Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers (non sélectionné)

Johnny Matthews – Glasgow Warriors (1)

WP Nel – Edinburgh Rugby (61)

Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby (46)

Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (26)

Sam Skinner – Edinburgh Rugby (30)

George Turner – Glasgow Warriors (40)

Glen Young – Edinburgh Rugby (3)

Arrières