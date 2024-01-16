Gregor Townsend appelle quatre novices dans l'équipe d'Écosse pour le Tournoi des Six Nations
L’ancien demi d’ouverture a choisi pour quatre joueurs encore non capés dans le groupe : les piliers Alec Hepburn et Will Hurd, l’ailier Arron Reed et le demi de mêlée Harry Paterson. Ils sont appelés pour la première fois dans la sélection nationale écossaise avant l’ouverture du Tournoi contre le Pays de Galles, à Cardiff, le samedi 3 février.
Townsend détaille ses choix
« Aaron joue régulièrement depuis plusieurs saisons, mais il a joué beaucoup de minutes cette année avec Sale », a expliqué Gregor Townsend. « Je l’ai rencontré à plusieurs reprises pour discuter de sa place dans notre organigramme et cette saison, il est monté dans la hiérarchie. C’est quelqu’un qui apporte beaucoup d’efforts et de vitesse. Il a une attaque très intéressante, mais il est aussi agressif et offensif en défense.
« Harry nous a beaucoup impressionnés lorsqu’il a eu l’occasion de jouer à Édimbourg. Il a notamment réalisé deux grosses performances à l’extérieur, en Ulster et à Clermont, où il s’est montré à la hauteur. Il apporte une touche à son jeu, mais c’est aussi un excellent attaquant, quelqu’un avec un jeu au pied, quelqu’un qui peut jouer n’importe où dans le triangle arrière, ce que nous recherchons évidemment du fait de la blessure d’Ollie Smith en ce moment. »
Changer d’allégeance
Alec Hepburn, le pilier gauche des Exeter Chiefs né en Australie, est retenu grâce à la filiation avec son père, né en Écosse, tout comme Arron Reed, l’ailier des Sale Sharks, né en Angleterre. Will Hurd, le pilier droit des Leicester Tigers, a représenté l’Ecosse chez les moins de 20 ans, tandis que Harry Paterson, qui peut jouer à l’aile et à l’arrière, a également joué dans les catégories jeunes et un international de rugby à sept pour l’Ecosse.
« Deux joueurs qui ont joué en première division anglaise cette année. Will Hurd a joué en Écosse chez les moins de 20 ans et était dans les rangs de Glasgow il y a quelques saisons, mais c’est au cours des derniers mois à Leicester qu’il s’est vraiment imposé comme le type de joueur qu’il est. Un joueur fort en mêlée, quelqu’un qui frappe fort en défense et qui travaille très dur en attaque et en défense.
« Alec a toujours été un excellent joueur. Il s’adapte vraiment au style de jeu d’Exeter, qui est similaire au nôtre en termes de circulation du ballon. Depuis qu’il est revenu de blessure et de maladie il y a quelques semaines, il joue très bien en mêlée et nous sommes ravis qu’il ait pu être sélectionné. »
Le capitaine n’a pas encore été nommé
Le reste de l’équipe de Townsend, dont le capitaine n’a pas encore été nommé, présente un aspect assez familier, avec Pierre Schoeman, Jamie Bhatti, Zander Fagerson et WP Nel qui occupent les postes de piliers.
Townsend a déclaré à propos de l’identité du capitaine : « Nous allons attendre une semaine avant de nous prononcer. Jamie [Ritchie] était bien sûr notre capitaine la saison dernière et il est en train de se remettre d’une petite blessure en ce moment, mais il devrait être de retour ce week-end.
« Nous allons donc évaluer la situation après le week-end. Nous savons que Jamie pourrait être notre capitaine contre le Pays de Galles, mais il y a aussi d’autres joueurs en lice. »
Le retour de Glen Young chez les avants
Au poste de talonneur, Ewan Ashman, Johnny Matthews et George Turner complètent les options de la première ligne.
En deuxième-ligne, les expérimentés Grant Gilchrist et Richie Gray sont rejoints par Scott Cummings, Sam Skinner et Glen Young, qui revient en sélection après avoir été capé pour la dernière fois contre l’Argentine en 2022.
Pour compléter le pack, l’Écosse compte sur les membres de la troisième-ligne Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Luke Crosbie, Josh Bayliss et Andy Christie.
Retour d’Adam Hastings chez les arrières
A l’arrière, Reed et Paterson font partie d’une liste de sept joueurs qui inclut les ailiers Duhan van der Merwe, Darcy Graham, Kyle Steyn et Kyle Rowe, ainsi que l’arrière Blair Kinghorn.
Cinq trois-quarts centres ont été sélectionnés : Sione Tuipulotu, Huw Jones, Stafford McDowall, Cameron Redpath et Rory Hutchinson, qui revient pour la première fois depuis qu’il a participé à deux tests lors de la tournée en Argentine en 2022.
Le retour de blessure d’Adam Hastings a permis au joueur de Gloucester de rejoindre Finn Russell et Ben Healy dans le groupe, ainsi que trois demis de mêlée Ben White, Ali Price et George Horne.
Au total, le groupe comprend 15 joueurs des Glasgow Warriors, 13 d’Edinburgh Rugby et 11 autres qui évoluent en dehors de l’Écosse.
Après avoir affronté le Pays de Galles à Cardiff, l’Écosse recevra la France et l’Angleterre au Scottish Gas Murrayfield, avant de boucler le Tournoi des Six Nations 2024 par des déplacements à Rome, pour affronter l’Italie, et à Dublin pour rencontrer l’Irlande.
SELECTION ECOSSAISE POUR LE TOURNOI DES SIX NATIONS 2024 (LES SELECTIONS SONT ENTRE PARENTHESES) :
Avants
- Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (12)
- Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby (5)
- Jamie Bhatti – Glasgow Warriors (34)
- Andy Christie – Saracens (4)
- Luke Crosbie – Edinburgh Rugby (7)
- Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors (33)
- Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors (15)
- Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors (15)
- Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby (68)
- Richie Gray – Glasgow Warriors (78)
- Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (40)
- Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (62)
- Alec Hepburn – Exeter Chiefs (non sélectionné)
- Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers (non sélectionné)
- Johnny Matthews – Glasgow Warriors (1)
- WP Nel – Edinburgh Rugby (61)
- Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby (46)
- Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (26)
- Sam Skinner – Edinburgh Rugby (30)
- George Turner – Glasgow Warriors (40)
- Glen Young – Edinburgh Rugby (3)
Arrières
- Adam Hastings – Gloucester Rugby (27)
- Ben Healy – Edinburgh Rugby (4)
- George Horne – Glasgow Warriors (26)
- Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby (39)
- Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints (8)
- Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors (43)
- Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse (50)
- Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors (1)
- Harry Paterson – Edinburgh Rugby (non sélectionné)
- Ali Price – Edinburgh Rugby (66)
- Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby (9)
- Arron Reed – Sale Sharks (non sélectionné)
- Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors (1)
- Finn Russell – Bath Rugby (75)
- Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors (15)
- Sione Tuipulotu – Glasgow Warriors (22)
- Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby (34)
- Ben White – Toulon (18)
Comments on RugbyPass
He's got an outside chance of becoming an “ok” NFL player but much more likely to be back in rugby in a few years. America is full of athletes like him and they've been playing football since kindergarten. By the time he's squandered some of his best years then had to readapt to rugby he will have ruined his career… I can't see him eating humble pie and coming back to Wales so he'll probably sign for a French club in a few years and never fulfill his potential to be the greatest Welsh winger of all time.3 Go to comments
Very good. The sooner the Aupiki & the SRW competitions can be joined the better. Four teams in a comp quickly wears thin.1 Go to comments
Why would Rees Zammit feel passionate about playing for Wales when they have a kiwi coach ? It’s just a team of mercenaries without a welsh coach.1 Go to comments
There are tons of athletes like him in the US, he isn’t that special!!!! He’ll be back in union as fast as Perry Baker or Carlin Isles can run, both who played football as youth.3 Go to comments
Another Cheat cos of course they don’t have discipline or attitude issues.1 Go to comments
Nearly gave away the Glasgow game, hugely talented, pace to burn but needs more experience.1 Go to comments
What is the net effect of key Boks playing in Japan rather than Europe? I have a sense that Japan is becoming an increasingly useful place to mitigate some of the burnout risks associated with the timing of seasons. Better on the bodies too. And, is the world league idea not going to assist with reconfiguring seasons across the NH and SH? But over and above this, is the answer not going to be around making players ineligible for provincial duty in SA as we are already seeing at the moment? I don’t know the answers. Asking for a friend. Hardly panic stations imho.17 Go to comments
given gus warr hasn’t been named, does that mean he’s in contention for england?1 Go to comments
Journalists should inform us how the funding is completed for Women’s rugby. Is women’s rugby self funding or are they reliant on taking money from men’s rugby. This is controversial but it is a relevant question. My rugby club at Level 6/7 had the infrastructure built on the men’s game for over 80 years. Over 25 years ago we were encouraged by the RFU to start girl’s and women’s rugby. So far so good. However no subs came from the girls or women whereas men had to pay to play rugby. Further the demands for “better” changing facilities, new showers, new kit and the club bar to be open for them keeps coming. But they hardly drink so the bar loses money by staying open for the women. I wonder whether womens rugby is still largely subsidised by mens rugby at the elite levels. This is a conversation that needs to be had.1 Go to comments
I would have loved to see Ritchie play under Razor. The games Ritchie performed well, our forwards either dominated or matched the opposition. That was not the case in the RWC final and the Twick thrashing by that same team.15 Go to comments
Very naive artical from GP with regards to SA. With WR still enforcing (and increasingly so) their mandate that all their officials protect and molly coddle SA rugby teams in all forms of the game against international opponents) SA must be left to sleep in the bed they made. They fled from Super Rugby with their tails between their legs after 9 winless years and now the clown Erasmus is crying wolf about too much rugby for the mediocre journeymen that SA churn out en masse. Stupid is as stupid does but when you have the sport's governing body ensuring (through increasingly more desperate and embarrassing protective measures) it's easy to see why he bkeats so. Hell, another pathetic, laughable social media cry baby dump can’t be far away.17 Go to comments
Eddie’s plan was to pick a young team who would do what he said/not challenge him and pick up on the fact that he was doing a half-arsed job while he bided his time before starting his new job lined up after the WC in Japan. Maybe if Aus got lucky and surprised at the WC (bonus) he’d have stuck around… Where’d I put my tinfoil hat? Oh, there it is… Eddie’s integrity is sadly questionable.4 Go to comments
Having 5 out 6 international 10s like in 2010/11 is a luxury. Having 3 is a need.15 Go to comments
The author is over the top in his critique as usual but we can't afford to blow up our domestic game for a few players, let's alone on one who is good rather than great and has made a conscious decision not to be an All Black.15 Go to comments
Go away Donaldson. You were part of the problem. Too many second rate Tah players getting an undeserved leg up from fellow Tah Jones.1 Go to comments
Come on bitter and twisted kiwi haters. You know you want to ha ha.1 Go to comments
Ben finding blame wherever he can. Poor man. Springboks pumped them all over the field and missed opportunities too. AB try was a blatant knock forward too, game wasn't even close. 4X🏆 . Thanks for participating.15 Go to comments
Dan Carter was a luxury but Mo is tourist class. At a time when world No 10s are at a low ebb Mo hardly shines above the others. He was not even the best 10 at Super level in 2022 and has had two goes at World Cups, with little impact.15 Go to comments
So many sad Europeans still crying themselves to sleep because the Boks CONSISTENTLY better them 🤣🤣 how many world cups have france and ireland won again? Maybe make a semi final at least before coming here all tough 😂😂67 Go to comments
I wonder if this is to reduce the mental loading on Papali'i to get him back to his best? Or if Cotter thinks he can get the best out of Tuipulotu (or just because of Tuipulotu’s mana within the team and supporters)? Tuipulotu has never really achieved his potential. Tuipulotu and A Ioane are arguably part of the reason why the Blues fail in the big; heaps of potential but not 80 minute players. Both had multiple chances in the All Blacks, but couldn’t perform well enough to become permanent fixtures.1 Go to comments