Top 14 : Farrell et Hogg débutent par une défaite

FEATURE What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels Pragmatism is required from Rassie Erasmus' evolving group if South Africa are to scale new heights.

FEATURE Mick Cleary: 'It's up to Steve Borthwick to make England's brave new world work' The RFU's new Professional Game Agreement places more control in the head coach's hands, but more pressure upon his shoulders.