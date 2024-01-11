38 - 19
Brive

Et maintenant, Courtney Lawes s’intéresse à Brive

Par Willy Billiard
Courtney Lawes - PA

Alors qu’on le disait intéressé par Provence Rugby, c’est vers une autre destination que le deuxième-ligne anglais Courtney Lawes pourrait se diriger.

La Montagne révèle en effet que le joueur aux 105 sélections sous le maillot de la Rose a été aperçu visitant les installations du CA Brive mercredi 10 janvier, après un vol direct depuis l’Angleterre.

« Les dirigeants corréziens sont en quête d’un gros coup à réaliser sur le marché des transferts », indique le quotidien, tout en précisant que « pour l’heure, rien n’est acté mais le deuxième-ligne a tout de même visité les installations ».

Brive dans le ventre mou du classement de Pro D2

Courtney Lawes était visiblement accompagné de son agent et aurait longuement conversé avec Pierre-Henri Broncan, le nouveau manager de Brive depuis novembre, à la suite de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023 à laquelle il avait participé en étant adjoint d’Eddie Jones dans le staff de l’Australie.

Alors que Provence Rugby est 3e du classement général de la Pro D2 à la veille de la 16e journée du 19 janvier, Brive stagne à la 7e position après huit victoires et sept défaites.

Approchant de ses 35 ans, Lawes, polyvalent en tant que deuxième ou troisième ligne, a toujours évolué au sein du même club depuis ses débuts en 2007, à savoir Northampton, club avec lequel il est en contrat jusqu’à la fin de la saison.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
Clive 9 minutes ago
Asher Opoku-Fordjour: 'Sale, England, the Lions... I want to do it all'

Gunge and Sinkhole, “titans of the game”? Fnarr.

1 Go to comments
C
Clive 25 minutes ago
Clive Woodward won't be part of ITV's Six Nations coverage

SCW really brings the boring know it all, he will not be missed especially when they bring in some girly to squeak bowlocks.

2 Go to comments
C
Clive 27 minutes ago
British and Irish Lions to send women’s team on New Zealand tour – reports

A colossal waste of money which will attract no coverage and little interest here or there.

2 Go to comments
T
Tom 34 minutes ago
A favourite emerges to replace Owen Farell as England captain

Alex Dombrandt 25/1 I don't like those odds.

4 Go to comments
C
Chris 45 minutes ago
Prepare for the Springboks' wheels to fall off

So many “pundits” predicting our demise. In Rassie we trust

20 Go to comments
C
Clive 47 minutes ago
Coach hints at what's next for Beno Obano after 'phenomenal' form

Neither Mako nor Gunge are solid enough in the scrum, same for Sinkhole on the other side, if you can’t scrum you can’t win. Obano seems to have improved and in the absence of Marler and Rodd would seem to be next in line, Iyogun if he could stay fit.

2 Go to comments
C
Clive 1 hours ago
A favourite emerges to replace Owen Farell as England captain

The utter paucity of a quality skipper says so much about the England problem, the lack of leadership both on and off the pitch during the reign of Offal the shoulder gob she height has been palpable. Ok, so it’s easy if you have got a natural skipper who is a shoo in for selection, we haven’t had one since………..?

4 Go to comments
f
finn 1 hours ago
Clive Woodward won't be part of ITV's Six Nations coverage

thank god

2 Go to comments
C
Chris929 2 hours ago
British and Irish Lions to send women’s team on New Zealand tour – reports

this seems like the unions wanting to use the lions brand to try to sell the womens game and increase its popularity.Will it work? Will by 2027 the other nations be pushing england for test places? will thousands of supporters travel to NZ to support a womens lions tour? we also saw with WXV-early kick off times on obscure channels are a huge barrier to draw in new fans.6am on ppv will not get new fans. A tour to france with good kick off times shown on bbc/itv or even NZ travelling to uk and playing tests v a lions team at twickenham/cardiff etc would do much more for the game here. the crowds were terrible in NZ for WXV-why keep taking everything there?

2 Go to comments
E
Eric 2 hours ago
Bayonne vs Northampton | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Thats actually a good team from bayonne, tight 5 has done well, meh line-outs{…still, northampton are on it . I hope Coles keeps the penalty count down.

1 Go to comments
E
Eric 3 hours ago
Benetton vs Newcastle | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

A strong team from beneton, and a good bench, and they’ve form. Yet falcons luck has to change sometime?

1 Go to comments
f
finn 4 hours ago
Prepare for the Springboks' wheels to fall off

Good analysis. After 2019 we heard that the South Africa teams would dominate the URC, and that hasn’t happened. After the 2023 RWC we heard that South Africa would dominate the 6N if they joined, despite the fact that they regularly lose to the six nations teams when they play, and have never won a full-length Rugby Championship. Throughout it all we have been told that South Africa have the greatest strength in depth of any country on earth. What we are seeing, and what we have seen for several years now, is that South Africa can only be great for extremely short periods of time. Unlike the 2005-2018 All Blacks (or even 2016-17 England or 2022-23 Ireland), South Africa are only able to beat the top teams when they have the freedom to use lesser fixtures as training runs. If Erasmus truly aspired to coach the greatest team of all time, a 67% win rate would not have been considered acceptable. What we are also seeing is that there frankly is no strength in depth behind the current springboks team. There are a small number of very good uncapped players (Horn, Green, J. Vermeulen, etc.) but its extremely hard to see where the bulk of the 2027 squad are going to come from.

20 Go to comments
k
karin 4 hours ago
Bok bombshell: Elton Jantjies issues statement as true cause of absence emerges

Someone suggested that the spgingboxes should have been tested for drugs during the world cup . Mmmmm makes you think .

11 Go to comments
f
finn 4 hours ago
A favourite emerges to replace Owen Farell as England captain

I’d favour Genge, partly because I like the continuity of him having been vice captain last season Also, I’m a bit surprised Lewis Ludlam and Tom Curry aren’t on the list. I know Ludlam wouldn’t normally be considered a nailled-on starter, but he is a proven captain, and while Curry isn’t available in the short term but would make sense as a long term appointment if Farrell isn’t coming back or wants to step back from captaincy. Like for the reasons mentioned I get why Ludlam and Curry aren’t near the top of the list, but seriously, would anyone choose Alex Dombrandt or Manu Tuilagi over them?

4 Go to comments
f
finn 4 hours ago
Coach hints at what's next for Beno Obano after 'phenomenal' form

I hope he gets his chance, but I also hope Marler and Mako aren’t written off, and I also hope that Borthwick puts faith in Genge and Rodd as his 1/17 combo. Although England lack a world class loosehead our strength in depth is incredible and I _almost_ find myself hoping that guys do stay injured just so more guys can get given a chance.

2 Go to comments
f
finn 4 hours ago
Andy Farrell officially named 2025 British & Irish Lions head coach

Head - Farrell Lineout - Borthwick Attack - Townesend or Catt Defence - Forshaw or Sinfield Scrum - ???

6 Go to comments
N
Nigel 4 hours ago
The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

As long as WR continues its horrific and now very embarrassing bias and protection of SA these rankings are meaningless. The seasonal variations also make single year rankings pointless.

13 Go to comments
N
Nigel 5 hours ago
South African teams confront club v country conflict in never-ending season

The SA teams fled from the SR competition with their tails between their legs after 9 winless years. They made their bed, now they must sleep in it. No place for whinging and whining in professional sport.

2 Go to comments
N
Nigel 5 hours ago
Prepare for the Springboks' wheels to fall off

The horrific bias, protection and favoritism that SA's international teams and players have enjoyed from WR/IRB over the past 3 decades is not that definitive in the URC. Hardly rocket science.

20 Go to comments
C
Colin 5 hours ago
Andy Farrell officially named 2025 British & Irish Lions head coach

At last a UK Lions coach. Should never have had a Kiwi, especially since he was favourable to players from Wales. Let us hope Farrell picks UK born and bred players ands not the Kiw, Oz, South African imports.

6 Go to comments
