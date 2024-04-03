Aurélie Groizeleau toujours guidée par la passion

Le 8 mars dernier, on célébrait la journée internationale des femmes. Pendant que des millions de personnes à travers le monde marquait l’événement, Aurélie Groizeleau passait un jour semblable à une autre au boulot, en supervisant le match de Pro D2 entre Colomiers et Mont-de-Marsan.

L’arbitre française a fait son petit bonhomme de chemin dans le rugby. Elle est la première femme, et pour l’instant la seule, à officier au niveau professionnel en France, et compte bien écrire l’histoire en en faisant de même au niveau supérieur, en Top 14.

La jeune femme, née il y a 35 ans à La Rochelle, a été retenue dans le pool d’arbitres sur le Tournoi des Six Nations féminin 2024. Pionnière dans son domaine, elle se réjouit d’être prise en exemple par d’autres femmes dans le monde du sport.

« Je suis la première femme à avoir signé un contrat professionnel avec la fédération française de rugby (FFR), et à avoir officié en tant qu’arbitre central en Coupe du Monde », rappelle-t-elle.

« Petit à petit, on sent que les choses avancent, que la position des femmes évolue. En prenant l’exemple de Stéphanie Frappart dans le football, qui officie en Ligue 1 et est considérée comme une des meilleures arbitres au monde, on se rend compte que le sport, du moins aujourd’hui, ouvre des portes.

« Je me dis que moi aussi, peut-être, je suis en train de briser les barrières et pour celles qui viendront après, ce sera plus facile de se faire une place dans l’arbitrage.

Aurélie Groizeleau est devenue arbitre en 2009, à la suite d’une blessure qui a mis un terme à sa carrière de joueuse à même pas 20 ans. Elle en est à sa 3e saison de Pro D2 après avoir gravi les échelons un à un. Sous le regard bienveillant de tous.

« J’ai reçu le soutien de beaucoup de mes collègues, et ils me soutiennent encore aujourd’hui, apprécie-t-elle. Il y aura toujours des jaloux, des gens qui critiquent parce qu’ils estiment que j’en suis là uniquement parce que je suis une femme.

« En France, ce n’est pas le critère principal. Il s’agit avant tout d’être performante sur le terrain ; je pense que c’est ce qui m’a aidé à atteindre la Pro D2. On ne peut pas arbitrer au niveau professionnel pour la seule raison d’être une femme. »

Sa collègue et amie Hollie Davidson s’est retrouvée sous les projecteurs cette année, en devenant la première femme à officier en tant que juge de touche durant un match du Tournoi des Six Nations masculin. Mais la Française, si elle avoue être admirative de l’Écossaise, trouve l’inspiration ailleurs.

« Pour moi, c’est Joy Neville la véritable pionnière de l’arbitrage féminin. Ce que réalise Hollie est fantastique, parce qu’il ne faut pas oublier que se retrouver la seule femme au milieu d’un groupe d’hommes, ce n’est ni simple ni facile. »

Puis la conversation a naturellement dévié vers ses propres ambitions, avec notamment le Top 14 en ligne de mire. Il semble qu’il lui reste du travail afin d’y arbitrer en N.1, bien qu’elle ait déjà officié en tant qu’assistante.

« Aujourd’hui, il faut vraiment dominer la Pro D2 pour se sentir à l’aise à l’étage au-dessus. Je pense que j’ai encore beaucoup de choses à apprendre qui me permettront, un jour, d’être à la hauteur. »

Pour le moment, le Six-Nations féminin occupe tout son esprit. Aurélie Groizeleau était sur le terrain lors du premier week-end du Tournoi, à Parme, lors de la réception par l’Italie de l’Angleterre, tenante du titre et grande favorite à sa succession.

« La dimension physique est capitale, avec plusieurs séances par semaine », dévoile-t-elle au moment d’aborder sa préparation. « Je travaille également avec un coach mental, car diriger des matchs en anglais, ça consomme beaucoup d’énergie mentale. Il faut que je sois prête à ça sans que cela n’ajoute de fatigue supplémentaire. »

Ces dernières années, le public s’est rendu toujours plus nombreux dans les stades des Six Nations. Il faut s’en réjouir, mais malheureusement cela expose aussi davantage les équipes arbitrales du tournoi au harcèlement, tant sur le terrain qu’en dehors.

« Cela m’est arrivé », reconnait celle qui est aussi agricultrice. « En fin de compte, cela vient surtout du public, très peu des joueurs ou du staff. »

« On a l’impression que le public vient au bord du terrain pour se défouler et se libérer des tensions de la semaine de travail. C’est peut-être vrai, mais en même temps, ils se permettent certaines libertés dans leurs propos, et c’est parfois dur à entendre. »

Aurélie Groizeleau reconnaît que de gros efforts ont été déployés pour éradiquer les attaques visant les arbitres : « Nous avons vu beaucoup de clubs diffuser des communiqués de presse sur les réseaux sociaux, demandant à leurs supporters d’être beaucoup plus respectueux envers les arbitres et les clubs adverses. Car, il ne faut pas se le cacher, c’est une notion forte qui a toujours existé dans le rugby. C’est dommage qu’on arrive aujourd’hui à des excès jamais vus auparavant. »

« Certains disent que c’est l’évolution de la société. C’est dur à comprendre, je trouve. Pour moi, il s’agit simplement d’une question de respect. On ne tolère plus la moindre erreur et même les fans peuvent être très durs avec leurs joueurs. Il faut garder en tête que l’arbitre est humain. Nous ne sommes pas infaillibles, nous cherchons à limiter les erreurs au maximum, mais il nous arrive d’en faire malgré tout. »

Des comportements à mettre en relation avec les quelque 200 arbitres manquants dans le rugby hexagonal, selon les derniers chiffres. L’ancienne internationale à XV et à VII considère que les clubs jouent un rôle vital pour encourager les vocations d’arbitre. « Il faut plus de monde dans l’arbitrage, c’est vrai. Nous devons être plus proches des clubs et du jeu. En d’autres mots, il faut cesser de couper l’arbitre du terrain. »

La passion la motive plus que tout. Et elle est extrêmement fière de tout ce qu’elle a déjà accompli.

« Je voulais faire carrière en tant que joueuse, mais ça n’a pas pu se faire. J’ai fini par faire une carrière dans l’arbitrage, ce qui me permet de vivre des choses incroyables, de voyager de par le monde, de rencontrer beaucoup de gens. Nous sommes très peu à pouvoir vivre de notre passion, donc ce n’est pas rien », estime-t-elle.

« Je me dis que je ne suis pas au bout du chemin, que j’ai encore plein de super expériences à vivre et à partager.

Ce qui compte pour moi, c’est qu’au-delà de mon projet personnel, j’ai aussi un projet familial. Je ressens le soutien de mon compagnon, de ma fille, qui partagent la même passion que moi, et c’est indispensable pour moi. »

Assistante sur le match Angleterre – pays de Galles le week-end dernier, Aurélie Groizeleau reprendra le sifflet le 20 avril, à Twickenham pour Angleterre – Irlande pour l’avant-dernière journée du Tournoi.