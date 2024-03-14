Après les Fidji, les Blitzboks aussi changent d’entraîneur
Deuxième coup de tonnerre sur la planète Sevens. A 134 jours du début des Jeux olympiques de Paris 2024, une deuxième équipe phare de rugby à sept change d’entraîneur principal.
L’équipe de rugby à sept d’Afrique du Sud, vainqueur des Sevens World Series encore récemment en 2021, a décidé de tenter le tout pour le tout pour tenter de sauver sa saison, son avenir au sein de l’élite du rugby à sept international étant menacé.
Dans un renversement des rôles, l’actuel entraîneur principal Sandile Ngcobo a été rétrogradé à un rôle d’assistant et la légende des Blitzboks, Philip Snyman, a pris sa place jusqu’à la fin des Series.
Les Blitzboks, qui ont terminé parmi les deux premiers lors de 12 des 16 dernières saisons du HSBC SVNS, sont actuellement septièmes au classement après avoir terminé neuvièmes puis onzièmes lors des deux dernières éditions à Vancouver et Los Angeles.
Si l’équipe ne termine pas dans les huit premiers du classement, elle devra participer à un tournoi de promotion et de relégation à Madrid.
L’Afrique du Sud n’est pas encore qualifiée pour les JO
Comme si l’avenir de l’Afrique du Sud se jouait dans les quatre mois à venir, l’équipe n’est toujours pas qualifiée pour les JO de Paris 2024, ce qui semble impensable au regard de ses performances passées.
A Rio en 2016, l’Afrique du Sud avait remporté la médaille de bronze et avait terminé 5e l’édition suivante à Tokyo en 2020. Son absence aux JO de Paris serait historique.
Le tournoi de repêchage de rugby à sept pour les Jeux olympiques de Paris 2024 aura lieu à Monaco du 21 au 23 juin 2024. Le prestigieux rendez-vous revient au Stade Louis II, qui avait déjà accueilli les épreuves finales de qualification avant les Jeux olympiques de Rio 2016 et de Tokyo 2020.
Rien n’est joué pour les Blitzboks puisque le tournoi masculin opposera l’Afrique du Sud, le Brésil, le Canada, le Chili, la Chine, la Grande-Bretagne, Hongkong China, le Mexique, la Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée, l’Espagne, les Tonga et l’Ouganda.
Les Blitzboks restent de sérieux prétendants après avoir remporté la première manche du HSBC SVNS 2024 à Dubaï en décembre, tandis que le Canada, la Grande-Bretagne et l’Espagne sont également des équipes titulaires du circuit mondial de rugby à sept, au plus haut niveau.
Changement de rôle
Sandile Ngcobo, alors entraîneur de l’Académie de rugby à sept, avait été promu pour succéder à Neil Powell en septembre 2022 et Philip Snyman, ancien capitaine des Blitzboks, avait été désigné comme entraîneur adjoint.
Snyman occupera désormais le rôle d’entraîneur principal jusqu’à la fin du mois de juillet et l’achèvement des Jeux olympiques de Paris.
« Nous avons un groupe de joueurs de rugby à sept talentueux et expérimentés, mais ils ont sous-performé depuis qu’ils ont remporté le tournoi d’ouverture des World Series à Dubaï et les résultats n’ont fait qu’empirer », a justifié Rian Oberholzer, directeur général de SA Rugby, dans un communiqué publié mercredi 13 mars.
« Nous devons encore nous qualifier pour les Jeux olympiques et il y a un danger que l’équipe titulaire ne conserve pas automatiquement son statut de titulaire sur le circuit mondial. Nous apprécions beaucoup l’honnêteté de l’approche de Sandile et nous devons le féliciter d’avoir placé les besoins de l’équipe au-dessus de ses ambitions personnelles.
Un besoin urgent de gagner
« Nous continuerons à investir dans son développement et nous pensons qu’il a un avenir dans nos systèmes. Cependant, les besoins à court terme de l’équipe sont tels que, dans un souci de continuité, nous avons confié à Philip la tâche de relancer l’équipe.
« La révision de l’ensemble de la structure du département des Sevens se poursuivra afin de s’assurer qu’elle reste alignée sur ses objectifs. Les performances remarquables des Blitzboks ont illuminé le rugby pendant de nombreuses saisons, et nous espérons les voir briller à nouveau. »
La décision de l’Afrique du Sud intervient peu après que les Fidji ont mis fin au mandat de Ben Gollings en tant qu’entraîneur principal en raison de résultats décevants.
