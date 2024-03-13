Antoine Frisch tiraillé entre une sélection pour la France et l’Irlande
Il a été la surprise de cette dernière semaine de préparation du Tournoi des Six Nations 2024. Le trois-quarts centre Antoine Frisch (27 ans, 0 sélection), joueur au Munster depuis deux ans (il lui reste encore un an de contrat), avait été appelé par Fabien Galthié pour rejoindre le groupe France afin de préparer le dernier match contre l’Angleterre.
La sélection et le club semblait être en relation depuis plus d’un an, ce que laissait entendre dans la semaine le directeur de la performance du XV de France, Nicolas Jeanjean. « Le Munster a vraiment joué le jeu. Ils nous ont transmis des données, et quand Antoine retournera en club, on renverra aussi des données », a-t-il confié en conférence de presse.
Ignoré en France, indiscutable en Irlande
Titulaire établi (17 fois sur 18 matchs la saison passée ; 13 pour l’instant cette année), Frisch a joué un rôle clé dans le parcours de la province du sud vers le titre de l’URC la saison dernière et brille depuis le début de la saison.
« Il y a beaucoup de concurrence en France sur ce poste », estime Teddy Thomas, invité du BastaShow, à voir en exclusivité sur la chaîne YouTube de RugbyPassFR. « Lui a pris le parti d’aller s’exiler un peu au Munster, une équipe qui est vraiment performante, où il sort son épingle du jeu. C’est mérité pour lui. Et ça montre que même s’il n’est pas dans notre championnat et notre Top 14, les joueurs peuvent avoir l’opportunité de jouer pour l’équipe de France. C’est bien pour lui. »
Non conservé avec les Espoirs du Stade Français, il est parti à Rouen, puis à Massy en Fédérale 1. N’étant toujours pas repéré, il s’exile à l’étranger à Bristol où Pat Lam (celui-là même qui fera signer Virimi Vakatawa plus tard) lui donne sa chance, puis au Munster où il excelle aujourd’hui.
« C’est osé. Il a vraiment cru en ses capacités, il s’est accroché et c’est un bel exemple à suivre. C’est pas parce que t’as 20 ans et que tu n’es pas en Top 14 que c’est fini pour toi. Il s’est accroché. Je pense qu’il doit regarder d’où il vient et il doit être fier », assure Teddy Thomas.
La menace du Non-Irish Qualified
Libéré mercredi 13 mars dans la soirée, le joueur aux origines irlandaises par sa mère peut donc rejoindre son club… au grand soulagement de celui-ci.
Car ce déplacement surprise aurait pu avoir de sérieuses conséquences pour Frisch. S’il avait été sélectionné, le Français serait direct devenu un Non-Irish Qualified (NIQ), ce qui aurait mis fin à son ambition de jouer pour le XV du Trèfle dont il avait eu une petite expérience en étant aligné avec Irlande A en 2022.
Cette sélection aurait eu aussi des conséquences pour le Munster qui ne peut compter plus d’un joueur NIQ par poste dans ses rangs, alors qu’elle en compte déjà un avec le trois-quarts centre néo-zélandais Alex Nankivell, lui aussi en contrat jusqu’en 2025.
Pour autant, la menace n’est pas encore totalement éloignée. Car voulant mettre ses cadres au repos pour la tournée d’été en Amérique du Sud, Galthié pourrait bien une nouvelle fois faire appel à lui.
La prochaine saison sera charnière
« J’ai travaillé avec Frischy avec l’Irlande A et c’est un bon gars, un bon joueur. Il est malheureusement dans un poste très fort pour nous et il pourrait être intégré dans d’autres équipes s’il en avait l’opportunité », avait confié dans la semaine Simon Easterby, sélectionneur adjoint de l’Irlande.
« C’est un bon gars, un bon joueur et s’il est capé, cela changera évidemment certaines choses, mais je ne m’en préoccupe pas trop pour l’instant. »
Andy Farrell, le sélectionneur de l’Irlande, prendra-t-il les Français de court en convoquant Frisch ultérieurement ? D’autant que son profil polyvalent, aussi bien à l’aise au centre qu’à l’ouverture, ouvre le champ des options.
La saison prochaine sera donc charnière pour Antoine Frisch car l’attention que lui a apportée Galthié n’a fait que renforcer sa cote déjà haute. Si plusieurs clubs s’étaient renseignés sur lui à son départ de Bristol sans concrétiser, cette fois il se pourrait bien que l’un d’entre eux le ramène à la maison pour la saison 2025-2026 au plus tard, à moins d’un rachat anticipé.
