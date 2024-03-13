29 - 21
FT
25 - 19
FT
31 - 29
FT
23 - 22
FT
24 - 45
FT
Vendredi
2h05
Vendredi
4h35
Vendredi
7h00
Vendredi
15h00
U20
Vendredi
15h30
U20
Vendredi
16h00
U20
Vendredi
23h35
Samedi
2h30
Samedi
4h35
Samedi
10h15
Samedi
12h45
Samedi
16h00
Six Nations

Antoine Frisch tiraillé entre une sélection pour la France et l’Irlande

Par Willy Billiard
XV_DEC+Antoine+Frisch+V1-min

Il a été la surprise de cette dernière semaine de préparation du Tournoi des Six Nations 2024. Le trois-quarts centre Antoine Frisch (27 ans, 0 sélection), joueur au Munster depuis deux ans (il lui reste encore un an de contrat), avait été appelé par Fabien Galthié pour rejoindre le groupe France afin de préparer le dernier match contre l’Angleterre.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rencontre
Six Nations
France
16:00
16 Mar 24
England
Toutes les stats et les données

La sélection et le club semblait être en relation depuis plus d’un an, ce que laissait entendre dans la semaine le directeur de la performance du XV de France, Nicolas Jeanjean. « Le Munster a vraiment joué le jeu. Ils nous ont transmis des données, et quand Antoine retournera en club, on renverra aussi des données », a-t-il confié en conférence de presse.

Ignoré en France, indiscutable en Irlande

Titulaire établi (17 fois sur 18 matchs la saison passée ; 13 pour l’instant cette année), Frisch a joué un rôle clé dans le parcours de la province du sud vers le titre de l’URC la saison dernière et brille depuis le début de la saison.

« Il y a beaucoup de concurrence en France sur ce poste », estime Teddy Thomas, invité du BastaShow, à voir en exclusivité sur la chaîne YouTube de RugbyPassFR. « Lui a pris le parti d’aller s’exiler un peu au Munster, une équipe qui est vraiment performante, où il sort son épingle du jeu. C’est mérité pour lui. Et ça montre que même s’il n’est pas dans notre championnat et notre Top 14, les joueurs peuvent avoir l’opportunité de jouer pour l’équipe de France. C’est bien pour lui. »

Non conservé avec les Espoirs du Stade Français, il est parti à Rouen, puis à Massy en Fédérale 1. N’étant toujours pas repéré, il s’exile à l’étranger à Bristol où Pat Lam (celui-là même qui fera signer Virimi Vakatawa plus tard) lui donne sa chance, puis au Munster où il excelle aujourd’hui.

« C’est osé. Il a vraiment cru en ses capacités, il s’est accroché et c’est un bel exemple à suivre. C’est pas parce que t’as 20 ans et que tu n’es pas en Top 14 que c’est fini pour toi. Il s’est accroché. Je pense qu’il doit regarder d’où il vient et il doit être fier », assure Teddy Thomas.

La menace du Non-Irish Qualified

Libéré mercredi 13 mars dans la soirée, le joueur aux origines irlandaises par sa mère peut donc rejoindre son club… au grand soulagement de celui-ci.

Car ce déplacement surprise aurait pu avoir de sérieuses conséquences pour Frisch. S’il avait été sélectionné, le Français serait direct devenu un Non-Irish Qualified (NIQ), ce qui aurait mis fin à son ambition de jouer pour le XV du Trèfle dont il avait eu une petite expérience en étant aligné avec Irlande A en 2022.

Cette sélection aurait eu aussi des conséquences pour le Munster qui ne peut compter plus d’un joueur NIQ par poste dans ses rangs, alors qu’elle en compte déjà un avec le trois-quarts centre néo-zélandais Alex Nankivell, lui aussi en contrat jusqu’en 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pour autant, la menace n’est pas encore totalement éloignée. Car voulant mettre ses cadres au repos pour la tournée d’été en Amérique du Sud, Galthié pourrait bien une nouvelle fois faire appel à lui.

La prochaine saison sera charnière

« J’ai travaillé avec Frischy avec l’Irlande A et c’est un bon gars, un bon joueur. Il est malheureusement dans un poste très fort pour nous et il pourrait être intégré dans d’autres équipes s’il en avait l’opportunité », avait confié dans la semaine Simon Easterby, sélectionneur adjoint de l’Irlande.

« C’est un bon gars, un bon joueur et s’il est capé, cela changera évidemment certaines choses, mais je ne m’en préoccupe pas trop pour l’instant. »

Andy Farrell, le sélectionneur de l’Irlande, prendra-t-il les Français de court en convoquant Frisch ultérieurement ? D’autant que son profil polyvalent, aussi bien à l’aise au centre qu’à l’ouverture, ouvre le champ des options.

La saison prochaine sera donc charnière pour Antoine Frisch car l’attention que lui a apportée Galthié n’a fait que renforcer sa cote déjà haute. Si plusieurs clubs s’étaient renseignés sur lui à son départ de Bristol sans concrétiser, cette fois il se pourrait bien que l’un d’entre eux le ramène à la maison pour la saison 2025-2026 au plus tard, à moins d’un rachat anticipé.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Beyond 80 | Episode 4

Aotearoa Rugby Podcast | Who can truly be called the best rugby side in the world

Justin Marshall | The Big Jim Show | Full Episode

Sevens Challenger Montevideo - Day 3

Japan Rugby League One | Wildknights v Bravelupus | Full Match Replay

Boks Office | Episode 8 | Six Nations Round 4 Preview

Los Angeles HSBC SVNS - Day 3 - Full Replay

Boks Office | Episode 7 | Six Nations Round 3 Recap

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Woki a-t-il refusé d’aller à Cardiff en tant que 24e homme ?

2

Et le XV de France retrouva le sourire

3

On connait les dates du Tournoi des Six Nations 2025

4

Face au pays de Galles, on a retrouvé les Bleus

5

Salary Cap : 7 questions pour comprendre la réforme

6

Classement mondial : l'Italie passe devant l'Australie

7

Les dates du Rugby Europe Championship 2024 sont connues

8

Redevenir maîtres chez eux, l'obsession des Bleus

Commentaires

Inscrivez-vous gratuitement et dites-nous ce que vous en pensez vraiment !

Inscription gratuite
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'

All the best teams have an enforcer’s presence and in George Martin, England have a natural

FEATURE

The Last Chance Saloon

The final furlong is in sight and every nation will be stretching every sinew in order to depart this Six Nations with a pocketful of positives

FEATURE

How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France

The Racing 92 tyro's Cardiff masterclass eased the pressure on his truculent coach Fabien Galthie.

Comments on RugbyPass

R
Rugby 22 minutes ago
Six Nations chief leaps to defence of bonus points amid criticism

The *6-2 bench split* is increasing in frequency in the 6 nations, URC and Super rugby Pacific. Yes some tricky problems have emerged from early injuries. So interesting to see this evolve in our time. HOWEVER Who is brave enough to try the very recent innovation *7-1 bench split* ? Come on this is a like RWC finals, winner takes all, use it as experience for knockouts. If you are not at the top of the table (i.e. Ireland) take a risk, what is there to lose? France v England Ireland v scotland Italy V Wales GO Italy you can do it

2 Go to comments
R
Red 1 hours ago
Eddie Jones eyes huge Japanese rankings surge with 'new style'

Too full of himself - yesterdays man. Agree with Colin!

4 Go to comments
W
Willie 1 hours ago
Eddie Jones eyes huge Japanese rankings surge with 'new style'

There is one reason Japan will not be in the top 4 - Jones.

4 Go to comments
j
john 2 hours ago
'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'

I agree chessum was great at 6 why change

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 2 hours ago
Six Nations chief leaps to defence of bonus points amid criticism

Jesus. Bonus points have meant that European teams now attack more and trailing teams keep playing all the way even when they are looking at defeat. Short memories. The matches used to be dire.

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 hours ago
How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France

Cloudy and cool morning here, as autumn begins to put it’s stamp on the land. At just under 18 C, I am wearing a light top. 27 C max today. I hope the daffodills are apppearing in your part of Wales, and sunny spring weather and all the joys that brings are soon upon your land. I really enjoyed that Wales v France game. Whilst Wales have not won a game, I feel that Warren Gatland has done an admitable job with his young team, and his best players have stepped up well. Aaron Wainright and Rio Dyer have been very good, never taking a backward step, and Tommy Reffell has just done what he dies every week, every game, this time for his country. Really, in my view, it is nonsense to talk of Gatland’s job being in danger. Give the man another couple of years to bring this group on. France were just frightening at times in this game, as well as a joy to watch. Fickou showing why he is one of the world’s best centres, the giant Meafou following in the footsteps of that other Australian giant, Will Skelton, and Nolann La Garrec(love that name) playing with such joy in his soul. That reverse pass ! That is a play that remains an image in the mind forever. Shades of the great gareth Edwards indeed. I would fear England may have drawn the short straw in this 6N of ‘24. I would not be wanting to be sitting here contemplating Ireland taking them on down in Lyon !

13 Go to comments
R
Rugby 3 hours ago
How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France

OMG applaud, what a fantastic piece of writing. I am gobsmacked. Fatland has to go, he has taken enough. Fabien Galthié is an enigma. It does beg the question do you need one top coach? could it be a duo or a panel? Like Rassie and Jacques Nienaber? I am certain that you can not just be a technical genius. You need to have strong positive personal relationships (learnt that from Gordon Hunter). That is why ex teachers and policemen are good coaches as they value relationships, they speak a lot. John Hart spoke too much. It is a balance. I see Raphaël Ibanez in the shadows, I am sure he picks up all the broken pieces. SOLUTION: Maybe Galthié needs an equal partner (Hyde & Jekyll), clip his wings a bit and promote Ibanez a bit? Co-coach. However the French sports bureaucracy is next level. of note How good was Nolann Le Garrec! France have really loaded the scrum Damian Penaud at 36 tries is closing in on the French record by the great Serge Blanco - 38 oh and Duhan is also closing in.

13 Go to comments
N
Natas 4 hours ago
England stole Ireland's game plan and did it better than them

Maybe the Irish are a bit tired as the world’s best team. It’s a struggle at the top.

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 4 hours ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

Legend!

4 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 5 hours ago
Werner Kok to become the first Ulster signing for 2024/25

Been a good player for the Sharks. Always had an eye for a finish and a real fighter on the pitch who sets the tone. Sometimes lacks the raw pace a winger needs and his wide defence at times lets him down not because he is a weak tackler but rather because he sometimes reads it wrong leaving the wider channels exposed. Still a good signing for Ulster

2 Go to comments
N
Neil 5 hours ago
'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'

Chessum had a great game at 6. Can’t we start with three locks every game???

3 Go to comments
A
Alex 5 hours ago
'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'

Martin should be absolutely locked in as first choice tighthead lock for the foreseeable. Be good to see Tuima brought into the squad and given some game time tn the position too as he's the only other player at the moment with the size and power. Partnering them with a more athletic no 5 like Itoje, Chessum or Cole gives a real balance in set piece and loose play

3 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 5 hours ago
England stole Ireland's game plan and did it better than them

Gotta give credit to England. Didnt think they had it in them to play that way. Its a work in progress but shows their potential.

3 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 5 hours ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

From the moment this lad stepped out on the field you could see he was destined to become a legend. What a great player he has turned out to be and really achieved alot with Wales. Made them a better team and really has been a top not finisher who always had the ability to run a defence ragged and if he couldnt do that he just ran right over them.

4 Go to comments
f
finn 6 hours ago
Ben Earl explains why he was unsatisfied with his Ireland display

I think assessing Earl really depends on what position he is playing. As a number 8 he’s more than good enough in defence, but as a 7 its not clear that he’s international standard. If Henry Pollock continues developing as expected England could have the blessing/curse of having the two best attacking opensides in the world, but with neither good enough defensively.

1 Go to comments
J
John 7 hours ago
2.6 million reasons why Wallabies review had to be released

2.6m AUS spent on flights, hotels, dinners and embarassing losses…sounds about right

8 Go to comments
D
David 7 hours ago
Chiefs may no longer be SRP favourites after underdog Reds’ famous upset

Chiefs were lacking good decision makers in those last 5 mins unlike the Canes who got the job done. That’s were Sam Cane, Brad Weber and Brodie from last year would have been useful. Canes looking sharp this year so far. How the Crusaders could have done with Cameron at 10?

2 Go to comments
D
Dan 8 hours ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

I’d start Ford and maybe have Slade take on the goal kicking. Smith probably gets flashbacks of England getting smoked by France at Twickenham last year.

7 Go to comments
R
Rodrigo 9 hours ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

World class… great player.

4 Go to comments
N
Nickers 9 hours ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

I was thinking this too, but now AG has said it I know it must be wrong.

7 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE 2.6 million reasons why Wallabies review had to be released 2.6 million reasons why Wallabies review had to be released
Search