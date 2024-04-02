Que doit-on attendre du Hong Kong Sevens 2024 ?

Par Jean-Baptiste Gobelet

Dans sa chronique exclusive pour RugbyPass, l’ancien international français Jean-Baptiste Gobelet décrypte les enjeux de cette nouvelle édition qui se jouera sur trois jours, du 5 au 7 avril.

Le Test Event Olympique

A quatre mois des JO de Paris 2024, cette édition du HongKong7s 2024 sera LE « test event Olympique », un test grandeur nature en termes d’intensité. Les autres tournois du World Series vont plus servir de phase de préparation athlétique pour préparer les JO. Nous nous attendons donc à un tournoi particulièrement compétitif.

Les prétendants à la médaille olympique vont passer au révélateur du HK7s, nous allons voir qui sera prêt pour Paris2024, cette édition du Hongkong 7s va conditionner mentalement le tournoi olympique.

Fidji, Argentine, Nouvelle-Zélande, Afrique du sud, Australie sont passés complétement à travers de l’étape Nord-Américaine et vont devoir éviter de faire une nouvelle contre-performance.

Sur cette édition 2024, nous allons voir du grand Fidji et Nouvelle Zélande, l’Argentine restera pour moi favorite, c’est un tournoi que les joueurs et le staff veulent gagner depuis longtemps, il y a une attente forte coté Pumas. Ce serait un clin d’œil à l’histoire du Sevens de voir Santiago Gomez Cora soulever ce trophée pour la dernière au Hong Kong Sevens Stadium.

Valse des coachs, les nations majeures sous pression olympique

Les Fidji et l’Afrique du Sud sont en zone de turbulence actuellement.

Attention au réveil des joueurs du Pacifique, double médaillé or olympique, sous les ordres du fraîchement arrivé Oscar Kolinasau capitaine des Fidji lors du premier sacre en 2016.

Rien de mieux que de renouer avec la victoire sur le prestigieux HK7s, un tournoi taillé pour eux : 30 fois finalistes 19 fois champions sur 45 participations. On attend un électrochoc fidjien après l’éviction de leur coach Ben Gollings. Les Fidji ont perdu de leur aura avec un manque flagrant de joueurs leader et de playmakers sur le terrain. Leur parcours olympique va être conditionné sur cette performance au HK7s. Les Fidji sont en quête de rédemption sur ce tournoi où tout est réuni pour un cocktail explosif.

Côté Sud-Africain, nous revenons aux basiques avec Philipp Snyman capitaine des Blitzboks aux commandes, fidèle lieutenant du légendaire coach Neil Powell. Snyman a la mission d’aller chercher l’or olympique tant attendue mais surtout de remettre sur les rails la maison verte et or. Depuis le départ de Neil Powell pour la province des Hollywood Sharks, l’équipe d’Afrique du Sud patine, elle est sur courant alternatif en termes de jeu et de performance. Sur leurs dix derniers tournois, ils ont fini plus de la moitié hors du Top 8 et neuf tournois sur dix hors du Top 4, soit très loin des standards qu’ont toujours proposé les Sud-Africains sur le circuit mondial.

Les débuts de saison des Sud Af’ sur le World Series sont toujours prometteurs : deux victoires sur les deux derniers Dubai7s mais la qualité de jeu se dégrade très vite et l’équipe plonge dans le classement. Philipp Snyman reprend le lead des Blitzboks et va devoir trouver les mêmes ingrédients qui faisaient le succès passé avec un recrutement de profil ciblés. Le retour de certains playmakers leur permettra de retrouver l’ADN du jeu sud-africain basé sur des joueurs électriques dans le cœur du jeu et une organisation défensive agressive. Le retour des Blitzboks est attendue.

La France sans Dupont

Après l’euphorie de la tournée américaine, les Bleus seront attendus à Hong Kong de pied ferme. Le coach Jérôme Daret va avoir des réponses très vite sur la capacité de son groupe à être consistent dans la performance et dans la soi-disant « Dupont-dépendance ».

Car la quête de l’or olympique lors de Paris2024 se jouera sur la capacité d’enchainer des matchs de très haut niveau avec ou sans Dupont. Les grands événements mondiaux sont jonchés d’imprévus de taille comme des absences de joueurs majeurs lors de matchs clefs et il faudra avoir les ressources mentales pour surmonter cela.

J’ai hâte de voir les Français sur le tournoi. Je pense que le titre du LA7s a permis de passer un cap mental, leur nouveau statut devrait débrider leur potentiel. Attention, Il faudra tout de même être méfiant à ne pas s’enflammer. C’est un mal français en termes de contrôle et de gestion d’émotions dans beaucoup de sports. Les Français ont performé car ils étaient disciplinés et focalisés sur leurs rôles spécifiques. On a vu des joueurs réaliser une prestation collective et individuelle sans faute avec une envie débordante sur la tournée américaine. On n’en attend pas moins sur l’étape asiatique.

La course aux armements

Comme en 2016 ou 2021, toutes les nations cherchent à capter une star pour renforcer leur squad. Après avec les Français, Les Australiens lancent Michael Hooper. Le 7 rejoint le Sevens dans le grand bain du Hong Kong Sevens. Ils ont ménagé leur joueur star depuis novembre. Cela ressemble beaucoup à la préparation de Sonny Bill Williams en 2016.

Michael Hooper est un joueur d’expérience qui connaît son corps et qui a besoin de se sentir en pleine possession de ses moyens pour entrer dans l’arène. Le staff australien attend le bon moment avec un décalage horaire non contraignant et un programme d’entrainement adapté. Ce groupe australien est très dangereux. Ils ont déjà des joueurs de grande qualité, avec l’apport d’un joueur leader et performant que peut être Michael Hooper ; l’équipe sera difficile à bouger. Défensivement, son activité va être précieuse au sein de l’équipe ainsi que son leadership, nous allons être attentif sur l’impact qui va apporter à son squad.

Last Dance au Hong Kong Stadium

La Mecque du rugby à 7 va vivre sa dernière malheureusement. Ce stade à l’autre bout du bout est devenu iconique à travers le Sevens, un pan monumental du rugby va disparaître.

J’ai eu la chance de jouer dans les plus grands stades mondiaux à travers ma carrière (Twickenham, Millennium, Stade de France, Wellington, Newsland, Landsdown Road …), mais le Hong Kong Stadium restera un des stades les plus fabuleux sur lequel j’ai eu la chance de jouer.

Une atmosphère hors du commun avec des longues files d’attentes de supporters dès 8h30 le matin, prêts à boire de grandes pintes de bière en guise de petit déjeuner. Les vestiaires et prières partagés avec nos amis fidjiens avant les matchs de phase finales, l’attente dans le couloir face aux tribunes les loges extravagantes où les stars du XV déambulent plus au moins titubants, les shows démesurés avec David Hasselhoff ou Chabal au Karaoké.

Le Hong Kong Stadium est le symbole de la culture Sevens, là où tout a commencé pour beaucoup de novices du Sevens comme moi. C’est un endroit spécial qui aura marqué des générations, il y aura beaucoup d’émotion au coup de sifflet final quand il faudra quitter le stade. Le Hong Kong Stadium va vivre ses trois derniers jours de folie avec un stade sûrement à guichets fermés, une première depuis la pandémie.

Attachez vos ceintures !