Pour Toby Flood, Owen Farrell a tout intérêt à signer au Racing 92

Toby Flood, le demi d’ouverture anglais à la retraite est l’un de ceux qui pensent qu’Owen Farrell pourrait s’épanouir dans le Top 14. A l’instar d’un Joe Simmonds qui s’est vu renaître avec la Section Paloise, l’ex-capitaine de l’Angleterre pourrait retrouver plaisir à jouer s’il venait à signer pour le Racing 92.

Le 5 janvier, il est apparu que le joueur de 32 ans, qui est actuellement en pause du rugby international après avoir mené l’équipe de Steve Borthwick à la troisième place de la dernière Coupe du Monde de Rugby, aurait été « très proche » de quitter les Saracens et la Gallagher Premiership pour s’engager pour deux ans avec le Racing 92 de Stuart Lancaster.

Flood avait passé trois ans en France

C’est en 2014 que Flood, aujourd’hui âgé de 38 ans, a quitté le championnat anglais à l’âge de 29 ans pour un séjour de trois ans à Toulouse et son expérience en France l’a convaincu que Farrell connaitrait une nouvelle carrière s’il acceptait l’offre de partir à Paris – ajoutant que même sa technique de plaquage, parfois très discutée, ne sera pas un problème.

« Il sera très bien en France, ils ne le verront même pas », s’amuse Flood dans un blog sur le rugby pour Lucky Block. « Pendant des années, l’Angleterre a réclamé à cor et à cri un demi d’ouverture capable de plaquer et le voilà. C’est Jonny (Wilkinson) qui a commencé et Owen a continué dans cette voie.

« Owen va pouvoir atterrir en douceur là-bas (à Paris). Les Français ont une façon de jouer, mais avec Stuart (Lancater, l’entraîneur principal du Racing 92, ndlr) et les systèmes qu’il va mettre en place, il sera plus en phase avec lui, sa façon de jouer et le fait qu’il connaisse les gens là-bas.

L’influence de Lancaster

« Ils sont arrivés en Angleterre au même moment et Stuart l’a fait débuter en 2012. Stuart était également un grand fan du père d’Owen, Andy. Il l’aime en tant que personne et en tant que personne d’influence. Avoir quelqu’un qui a la même mentalité et la même aura que son père sera très utile.

« J’ai parlé à l’agent d’Henry Arundell récemment et il m’a dit à quel point Stuart avait été déterminant pour persuader Henry de rester au Racing et de ne pas retourner en Angleterre pour rejoindre Bath. Henry peut travailler avec l’un des meilleurs entraîneurs du moment pendant quelques années et revenir en Angleterre quand il sera encore assez jeune. »

En attendant de revenir dans le XV de la Rose

Flood laisse entendre qu’un passage dans le Top 14 ne signifierait pas nécessairement la fin de la carrière légendaire de Farrell en Angleterre, même si Borthwick n’est actuellement en mesure de sélectionner que des joueurs basés en Premiership.

« J’imagine que son contrat contient de nombreuses clauses de rupture pour parer à toutes les éventualités. Je serais surpris de ne pas le voir revenir en Angleterre à un moment ou à un autre et je serais surpris de ne pas le revoir sous le maillot anglais.

« Ce n’est pas pour toujours, mais en ce moment, le simple fait de lever le pied doit être un soulagement. Cela ne veut pas dire qu’il ne sera pas concentré, mais ce sera différent et si cela devient difficile, il pourra hausser les épaules et passer à la boulangerie. »

Faire de lui un meilleur joueur

Ce dont Flood est certain, c’est que le Top 14 ferait de Farrell un meilleur joueur. « Le Racing est un club énorme. Quand vous êtes un grand club en France et que vous allez jouer contre des clubs plus petits, tout le monde vous tombe dessus. Cela fera de lui un meilleur joueur parce que cela lui ouvrira les yeux sur ce que peut être le rugby, à la fois sur et en dehors du terrain. La façon dont ils jouent est très, très différente.

« En Top 14, un match peut basculer en une fraction de seconde, le public vous soutient et vous êtes sur une vague. La cadence est très différente. C’est le flair gaulois, quelque chose d’ancré dans leur mentalité qui leur permet de générer une vitesse et un tempo différents lorsque les choses vont bien. Il apprendra énormément en essayant de contrôler cet environnement et en essayant de le gérer.

« Les 10 ne sont pas aussi importants qu’au Royaume-Uni. Ce sont les neuf qui conduisent le match. Tout passe par le neuf. Ils sont le point central. Ils sont beaucoup plus proches des avants et les Français aiment que le demi de mêlée organise les avants. Cela peut aider à faire baisser la pression qui pèse sur Owen.

« Il s’agira d’une situation très différente, parfois difficile et frustrante, mais si Owen se prépare mentalement – il a connu des moments difficiles dans sa carrière – et s’il s’en sort, alors il adorera cette expérience.

« Il y a un moment dans la vie où vous ne pouvez pas toujours être le meilleur, chaque jour aux Saracens et en Angleterre les gens le considéraient comme leur leader. Il y a des moments où les gens se disent : ‘Il est temps que je parte’. Il a 32 ans maintenant, a eu une carrière remarquable et est l’un des rares à avoir gagné plus de 100 capes. »