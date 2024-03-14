Posolo Tuilagi, l'habituel invité de dernière minute
Ça fait deux fois qu’on lui fait le coup et il doit commencer à être habitué. Posolo Tuilagi (19 ans, 3 sélections) vient d’être appelé en dernière minute pour être titulaire avec les U20 dans le Crunch marquant la fin du Tournoi des Six Nations.
Libéré de ses obligations du XV de France le mercredi soir, il est finalement convoqué le lendemain matin avec les jeunes.
C’est la deuxième fois que le puissant deuxième-ligne de Perpignan vit la même situation : être l’invité de dernière minute.
De remplaçant à titulaire en trois rencontres
La première fois, c’était pour le France-Irlande des grands du 2 février. Appelé en urgence à Marcoussis le mercredi, il avait fini sur le banc le vendredi au stade Vélodrome pour remplacer Romain Taofifenua (malade) et donc forfait sur ce match.
Le colosse (1,92 m, 149 kg) s’en était magnifiquement bien sorti. Remplaçant sur le match suivant en Ecosse, il avait connu sa première titularisation contre l’Italie.
Suffisamment malade pour être forfait face au Pays de Galles, il a finalement été libéré par le staff de Galthié avant le dernier match du Tournoi contre l’Angleterre à Lyon.
Pas de relâche pour les braves
Alors que le Top 14 est relâche ce week-end, il devait être mis au repos. Finalement, le staff des Bleuets a revu sa copie présentée mercredi matin et a convoqué son joueur fétiche, champion du monde en 2023, pour le mettre titulaire, histoire de ne pas manquer une bonne occasion de gagner.
Ainsi, Simon Huchet se retrouve sur le banc, et Antonin Corso, présent lors de trois des quatre premières rencontres du Tournoi, n’apparaît plus sur la feuille de match.
Habitué à s’entraîner avec le XV de France, Posolo Tuilagi va devoir apprendre en moins de deux jours à s’adapter à cet environnement changeant qui caractérise les Bleuets.
