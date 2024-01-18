Officiel : Joe Schmidt est entraîneur de l'Australie
Joe Schmidt a été confirmé vendredi 19 janvier comme le nouvel entraîneur des Wallabies par Rugby Australia (RA).
Officiellement en poste à compter du 1er mars, le Néo-Zélandais d’origine sera à la tête de la sélection d’Australie au moins jusqu’à la fin de la tournée des British and Irish Lions en 2025.
Palmarès international exemplaire
Reconnu par World Rugby comme Entraîneur de l’Année 2018, il a passé plus de six ans à la tête de l’Irlande, remportant trois éditions du Tournoi des Six Nations (dont le Grand Chelem 2018), battant les All Blacks pour la première fois, s’imposant en Afrique du Sud pour la première fois, et menant l’Irlande au rang de numéro un mondial pour la première fois en 2019.
Avant d’être nommé sélectionneur national de l’Irlande, Schmidt avait passé trois saisons à la tête du club irlandais du Leinster, où il a remporté deux Champion Cups, ainsi que la Challenge Cup et le Pro 14 en 2013.
Plus récemment, Schmidt était entraîneur adjoint des All Blacks, où il a aidé à orienter la Nouvelle-Zélande vers la finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023 contre l’Afrique du Sud.
Ancien coach de l’ASM
L’ancien joueur de la représentation provinciale de Manawatu en Nouvelle-Zélande a fait deux séjours en tant qu’entraîneur adjoint de l’équipe de Super Rugby des Blues, a été entraîneur de l’ASM Clermont Auvergne lorsque celle-ci a remporté le Top 14 pour la première fois en 2010, et a occupé le poste de directeur du rugby et de la haute performance à World Rugby en 2020-21.
Le nouveau sélectionneur des Wallabies sera sous la responsabilité du nouveau directeur de la haute performance de Rugby Australia, Peter Horne, dans le cadre d’une nouvelle structure conçue pour renforcer l’alignement des programmes de rugby de haute performance en Australie.
Premier défi : remotiver les joueurs
« Je suis conscient que les Wallabies ont traversé une période difficile, et je suis prêt à les aider à construire un chemin pour aller de l’avant, avec un meilleur alignement et une direction claire de la part de Rugby Australia », a-t-il déclaré dans un communiqué transmis par la fédération australienne de rugby.
« Les prochains tests-matchs contre le Pays de Galles vont arriver très vite, après le Super Rugby, et le programme jusqu’à la tournée des British and Irish Lions l’année prochaine présente beaucoup d’opportunités et de défis – qui, j’en suis sûr, vont remotiver les joueurs et le staff.
« J’ai hâte d’entrer en contact avec les entraîneurs du Super Rugby, le staff de Rugby Australia, d’observer et de rencontrer les joueurs dans les mois à venir. »
Le comité de recrutement unanime
C’est Peter Horne, le nouveau directeur de la haute performance de Rugby Australia, qui a dirigé le processus de recrutement.
« Ça a été un processus minutieux pour s’assurer que nous avons décroché le meilleur candidat et le plus approprié », a-t-il expliqué, rappelant que le comité chargé du recrutement comprenait Dan Herbert, le président de la fédération australienne de rugby, Phil Waugh, directeur général de la fédé, Joe Roff, John Eales, David Nucifora, le responsable des ressources humaines, et lui-même.
« La décision de nommer Joe a été unanime – tous les membres du panel ont été convaincus par son attitude, son approche sereine et logique du rugby, ainsi que par son style de communication.
« Tout au long de sa carrière, Joe a démontré sa capacité à jouer un rôle de leader pour mener des réformes d’ordre structurel tout en développant une culture forte et des joueurs de classe mondiale.
« D’après mon expérience personnelle de travail avec Joe à World Rugby, il convient parfaitement aux Wallabies et au rugby australien en ce moment, et je suis impatient de travailler en étroite collaboration avec lui sur le développement d’un alignement plus fort avec nos clubs de Super Rugby afin de maximiser nos performances. »
Aligner la sélection nationale avec les clubs
Le directeur général de Rugby Australia, Phil Waugh, a précisé que le CV de Schmidt en tant qu’entraîneur international était indéniable.
« Joe a connu le succès à chaque étape de sa carrière – en remportant des titres européens avec le Leinster, en remportant des Tournois du Six Nations, en menant l’Irlande à la première place mondiale pour la première fois et, plus récemment, son rôle dans le parcours des All Blacks jusqu’à la finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby », a-t-il détaillé.
« Il a également été élu entraîneur mondial de l’année après avoir remporté le Grand Chelem du Six Nations en 2018.
« Compte tenu de notre projet affiché de construire un système unifié dans le rugby australien, l’expérience de Joe avec l’Irlande et la Nouvelle-Zélande – deux des nations de rugby les plus en phase dans le monde – s’avérera sans aucun doute précieuse à mesure que nous avancerons.
« Il a une vision globale du rugby grâce à son expérience dans les hémisphères Nord et Sud, et sa nomination nous place dans une position solide dans la perspective de la tournée des British and Irish Lions de 2025. »
Les détails des nominations du staff d’entraîneurs devant être communiqués ultérieurement.
Comments on RugbyPass
Is it possible that Ireland have selected a bigger whinger than Sexton as their new Captain ? and almost as old ?! Andrew Porter would have been an excellent choice, best prop on the Planet, young and leads from the front. Opportunity missed.8 Go to comments
Englands opponents will be happy big Joe was left out1 Go to comments
This will be interesting. Don’t remember his punting ability but this is a skill which is very similar in both sports, catching a pass from the 9 and hitting a clearance kick is similar to receiving a long snap and punting. That said footballs don’t have as many sweet spots as rugby balls but if you get a hold of them to spiral further. Kickoffs would be easy for him, place kicking a bit more of a challenge though more straight on.1 Go to comments
taking over a team at their lowest ebb, incoming Lions tour and a home RWC. Smart move, Joe, go well.2 Go to comments
It depends what he is appointed for whether this is a success or not. If he is appointed to be part of the catalysist for change in RAs systems I see that working but why only a 2 year contract if thats the aim? If he is appointed purely to get the same cattle to play better then he wont be a success beyond about 45-50% wins and will be blamed for all Australia’s rugby ills.5 Go to comments
He is making a dumb decision by attaching himself to Wallaby rughy.1 Go to comments
Best option for the Aussies, really. No doubt we will see some dumb posters complaining that the Wallabies’ decline has been concocted by some sport of Kiwi conspiracy, but there we go…2 Go to comments
Have to get past Samipeni Finau…2 Go to comments
The idea is to qualify & peak at the Madrid Top 8 Grand Final tourney in July. And then go again at the Olympics a month later in August. Now that tourney points no longer decide the Series winner, teams like NZ & Fiji etc are using the 7 rounds as preparation for the two pinnacle events. Sure, winning a round might elicit bragging rights but means nothing in Madrid. Great to see Tylah N-W King back. The Ferns have missed her playmaker skills & onfield direction.1 Go to comments
Nice long passes from Casey getting his man outside the defender. Has he been studying Aaron Smith?5 Go to comments
How is this law even legal? I’ve never heard anything so prehistorically stupid, bigoted, narrow-minded and thus typical of the faceless suits at the RFU! - What? Arundell’s so good the best foreign team in Europe wants him? Ah, then we must drop him for England! That’ll teach him! No Englishman must be allowed to play abroad and still represent his country. If we have to teach Johnny Foreigner the hard way by destroying our own national team, then so be it. Arf! Arf! 🤮6 Go to comments
A wonderful article to wake up to, Nick, on this morning looking out over a canal at Noosa Heads, already warm and humid, rather than the cool of the higher country where we live up on the Dividing Range. Munster is an interesting rugby province. Historically, in Ireland, rugby players have been drawn from the elite schools, some private, many church linked, Catholic or Church of Ireland(Protestant), and in Ulster, voluntary grammar schools. Thus the players tend to be professional men. Medical men, lawyers, accountants etc. However in Limerick, many have traditionally been working men, lorry drivers, bin men, builders, farmers etc. Thus similar to S. Wales and the Scottish Borders. These men, in the amateur days, were physically “hard men”, and often feared by the “softer” men out of the fine schools of Ulster and Leinster. Connacht was then very much the cinderella province, never winning many games. Another interesting point of difference Munster has is that unlike the other three provinces, where a single school had dominated the very important Schools Cup Competition, Munster has a trifacta, with Cristians(CBC) and Presentations Brothers(PBC), both in Cork, and Rockwell College in Cashel, Tipperary dominant. CBC and PBC sit on 31 wins apeice, with Rockwell on 26. An interesting factor today in the player pipeline is that several former hockey only schools now have powerful rugby teams. Notable examples are Bandon Grammar School in Cork which has produced Jack Crowley, Gavin Coombes and Darren Sweetnam, and Wallace High School in Ulster.5 Go to comments
Love the width play. Saw it at the start of the season with Leinster when JGP got a good wide ball of the lineout, from his flanker I think, and then shifted it to the opposite side of the field in just the 2nd pass, where 3 players were waiting for it and opposition scrambling. Left pass often has better technique and flies truer and longer. 5 years will be a big slog, I don’t know if he would stick around that long. Can see him enjoying a years extension but then I’d imagine he’d be keen on exploring more. Some talk in NZ about selecting offshore so I’d figure NZR would want to understand modern day players/offshore leagues before they do that. Bringing back players like Nankivell, while not necessarily an AB (nor potentially one), will allow them to evaluate their progress from their time overseas (and whether it would be detrimental to standards, or not, to allow ABs to play overseas) much more so. He would still be a great insurance policy come WC27 time as well. If he wasn’t interested in another destination though even earning selection at the back end of his career would be good reward for all, as that would be a big effort by club, and player. Hope the small guys keep sticking to the big fellas.5 Go to comments
There won’t be any Jones’ type games and I anticipate the Wallabies will be very competitive almost immediately. Could easily have been WRC semi-finalists had McLennan stayed in his box and let Rennie fulfill his contract.5 Go to comments
Great article Nick. Wish my AB‘s had given Nankivell a shot, though I appreciate it would have been difficult to usurp Ioane, Barrett or ALB. Good to see he‘s doing well in Ireland!5 Go to comments
Joe is a great coach but Aussie’s don’t like being told what to do especially from a Kiwi. Should be an interesting watch. They will improve in the short run but the players will resort back to bad habits5 Go to comments
If you journos had stopped going on about the mythical and invisible “ control ford had on the team .only to write on the sunday the england s backs were non existant, AGAIN, he would have been dropped for a true class 10. ANYONE would do . A more overrated player who waves his arms but cannot walk the walk i have not seen . The poor wingers who have come and gone after one game. They never saw the damn ball . Sale have scored fewer tries and points than anyone but bottom team Newcastle . The wonderful Ford controlling their game NOT. Please , please lets see true rugby players with ball in hand running at the opposition from now on . This is a squad to raise the pulse. Borthwick . England Expects .2 Go to comments
I agree. The revolution starts now. Great squad , If you pick these guys for heavans sake dont play Ford with his incessant up and unders and let the skillfull runners play to their abilities. Only one troubling issue for me. Love jamie george to bits But at hooker he could get injured and then the captain goes off. Should have been a lion who NEVER comes off . Itoje. Not been this pleased to see England play for years . Bring it on !!!!!!2 Go to comments
Wonderful news John! 🤬5 Go to comments
The news is very good. The news is very good. The only thing I don’t like is that the name of the Georgian team is written incorrectly. In the article you write Los Lelos. This is a big mistake. Georgia is not a Spanish-speaking country. We speak one of the most ancient Georgian languages. We even have 3 alphabets. We Georgians love and respect our language very much. The prefix "Los" is Spanish and has nothing to do with Georgian. The Georgian team is simply called Lelo. By the way, since ancient times in Georgia there has been a game similar to rugby and it is called Lelo. That's why the team was given this name.1 Go to comments