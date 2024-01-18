Officiel : Joe Schmidt est entraîneur de l'Australie

Joe Schmidt a été confirmé vendredi 19 janvier comme le nouvel entraîneur des Wallabies par Rugby Australia (RA).

Officiellement en poste à compter du 1er mars, le Néo-Zélandais d’origine sera à la tête de la sélection d’Australie au moins jusqu’à la fin de la tournée des British and Irish Lions en 2025.

Palmarès international exemplaire

Reconnu par World Rugby comme Entraîneur de l’Année 2018, il a passé plus de six ans à la tête de l’Irlande, remportant trois éditions du Tournoi des Six Nations (dont le Grand Chelem 2018), battant les All Blacks pour la première fois, s’imposant en Afrique du Sud pour la première fois, et menant l’Irlande au rang de numéro un mondial pour la première fois en 2019.

Avant d’être nommé sélectionneur national de l’Irlande, Schmidt avait passé trois saisons à la tête du club irlandais du Leinster, où il a remporté deux Champion Cups, ainsi que la Challenge Cup et le Pro 14 en 2013.

Plus récemment, Schmidt était entraîneur adjoint des All Blacks, où il a aidé à orienter la Nouvelle-Zélande vers la finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023 contre l’Afrique du Sud.

Ancien coach de l’ASM

L’ancien joueur de la représentation provinciale de Manawatu en Nouvelle-Zélande a fait deux séjours en tant qu’entraîneur adjoint de l’équipe de Super Rugby des Blues, a été entraîneur de l’ASM Clermont Auvergne lorsque celle-ci a remporté le Top 14 pour la première fois en 2010, et a occupé le poste de directeur du rugby et de la haute performance à World Rugby en 2020-21.

Le nouveau sélectionneur des Wallabies sera sous la responsabilité du nouveau directeur de la haute performance de Rugby Australia, Peter Horne, dans le cadre d’une nouvelle structure conçue pour renforcer l’alignement des programmes de rugby de haute performance en Australie.

Premier défi : remotiver les joueurs

« Je suis conscient que les Wallabies ont traversé une période difficile, et je suis prêt à les aider à construire un chemin pour aller de l’avant, avec un meilleur alignement et une direction claire de la part de Rugby Australia », a-t-il déclaré dans un communiqué transmis par la fédération australienne de rugby.

« Les prochains tests-matchs contre le Pays de Galles vont arriver très vite, après le Super Rugby, et le programme jusqu’à la tournée des British and Irish Lions l’année prochaine présente beaucoup d’opportunités et de défis – qui, j’en suis sûr, vont remotiver les joueurs et le staff.

« J’ai hâte d’entrer en contact avec les entraîneurs du Super Rugby, le staff de Rugby Australia, d’observer et de rencontrer les joueurs dans les mois à venir. »

Le comité de recrutement unanime

C’est Peter Horne, le nouveau directeur de la haute performance de Rugby Australia, qui a dirigé le processus de recrutement.

« Ça a été un processus minutieux pour s’assurer que nous avons décroché le meilleur candidat et le plus approprié », a-t-il expliqué, rappelant que le comité chargé du recrutement comprenait Dan Herbert, le président de la fédération australienne de rugby, Phil Waugh, directeur général de la fédé, Joe Roff, John Eales, David Nucifora, le responsable des ressources humaines, et lui-même.

« La décision de nommer Joe a été unanime – tous les membres du panel ont été convaincus par son attitude, son approche sereine et logique du rugby, ainsi que par son style de communication.

« Tout au long de sa carrière, Joe a démontré sa capacité à jouer un rôle de leader pour mener des réformes d’ordre structurel tout en développant une culture forte et des joueurs de classe mondiale.

« D’après mon expérience personnelle de travail avec Joe à World Rugby, il convient parfaitement aux Wallabies et au rugby australien en ce moment, et je suis impatient de travailler en étroite collaboration avec lui sur le développement d’un alignement plus fort avec nos clubs de Super Rugby afin de maximiser nos performances. »

Aligner la sélection nationale avec les clubs

Le directeur général de Rugby Australia, Phil Waugh, a précisé que le CV de Schmidt en tant qu’entraîneur international était indéniable.

« Joe a connu le succès à chaque étape de sa carrière – en remportant des titres européens avec le Leinster, en remportant des Tournois du Six Nations, en menant l’Irlande à la première place mondiale pour la première fois et, plus récemment, son rôle dans le parcours des All Blacks jusqu’à la finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby », a-t-il détaillé.

« Il a également été élu entraîneur mondial de l’année après avoir remporté le Grand Chelem du Six Nations en 2018.

« Compte tenu de notre projet affiché de construire un système unifié dans le rugby australien, l’expérience de Joe avec l’Irlande et la Nouvelle-Zélande – deux des nations de rugby les plus en phase dans le monde – s’avérera sans aucun doute précieuse à mesure que nous avancerons.

« Il a une vision globale du rugby grâce à son expérience dans les hémisphères Nord et Sud, et sa nomination nous place dans une position solide dans la perspective de la tournée des British and Irish Lions de 2025. »

Les détails des nominations du staff d’entraîneurs devant être communiqués ultérieurement.