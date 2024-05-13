Lucien Mias, à jamais au Hall of Fame du rugby
Lucien Mias, ancien deuxième-ligne de l’équipe de France (29 sélections entre 1951 et 1959) est décédé lundi 13 mai 2024 à l’âge de 93 ans.
Il avait été intronisé au World Rugby Hall of Fame en 2011. Il fait partie des 150 Français à avoir reçu cette distinction.
Docteur Pack
Lucien Mas est né le 28 septembre 1930 à Saint-Germain-de-Calberte (Lozère). Le deuxième-ligne comptait 29 sélections en équipe de France, dont six en tant que capitaine, entre 1951 et 1959.
Sa première sélection en 1951 à l’âge de 20 ans fut une victoire 14-12 sur l’Écosse tandis que sa dernière fut une défaite 9-5 contre l’Irlande.
Après avoir été instituteur, il est devenu médecin-chef hospitalier, puis en charge de la gériatrie à l’hôpital de Mazamet. C’est pour cela qu’il sera très vite surnommé « Docteur Pack » par une analogie qui liera les deux pans importants de sa carrière.
Puissant (1,87m, 105 kg), on lui attribue la paternité de plusieurs innovations techniques qui ont marqué l’évolution du XV de France destinées à favoriser le jeu des avants.
Grande gueule, ce fils de gendarme ne laissait pas indifférent comme lors de la tournée du XV de France en Afrique du Sud en 1958 – il fut capitaine sur deux rencontres – où les Bleus malmenèrent puis terrassèrent les Springboks. La France fut alors la première nation à battre l’Afrique du Sud chez elle depuis le début du siècle. Il remporta le Tournoi des V Nations en 1954 et 1959.
Respecté de tous
« Capitaine de l’Equipe de France, il a marqué de son empreinte l’histoire du rugby français par son talent exceptionnel et son dévouement sans faille pour ce sport qu’il chérissait tant », a témoigné la fédération française de rugby dans un communiqué.
« Au-delà de ses exploits sur le terrain, Lucien Mias restera dans les mémoires comme un homme généreux, humble et respecté de tous. Après sa carrière de joueur, il a continué à œuvrer pour le rugby français en tant qu’entraîneur, dirigeant et même commentateur des matches du XV de France, laissant derrière lui un héritage indélébile. »
