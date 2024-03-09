Cette fois, l'Italie tient sa victoire
L’Italie, dernière au classement du Six-Nations 2024, accueillait l’Ecosse, ce samedi à Rome. La Squadra Azzurra restait sur un match nul obtenu en France (13-13) lors de la 3e journée, tandis que le XV du Chardon voulait consolider sa place de dauphin de l’intouchable Irlande.
A l’issue d’un match équilibré et riche en rebondissements, ce sont finalement les Italiens qui décrochent le pompon, signant leur premier succès sur l’Ecosse dans le Tournoi.
Les Ecossais démarraient la rencontre tambour battant, plantant trois essais avant même la demi-heure de jeu (Fagerson 5e, Steyn 11e, Schoeman 27e). Mais dans un match très animé, les Italiens restaient au contact grâce à l’essai de Brex (14e) et l’indiscipline écossaise (trois pénalités passées par Garbisi et Page-Relo). Tant et si bien qu’à la mi-temps, le XV du Chardon était certes devant, mais ne menait que 22-16.
Les joueurs de Gregor Townsend croyaient signer un début de 2e mi-temps identique à la première. Mais l’essai précoce de Horne (42e) était annulé pour une charge à vide de Schoeman sur un défenseur italien. Le tournant du match.
Car dans la foulée, Paolo Garbisi délivrait un amour de coup de pied à suivre, repris par Louis Lynagh. Le fils de Michael, la légende des Wallabies, résistait au plaquage pour marquer sa première sélection avec la Squadra Azzurra et ramener son équipe à un point (21-22, 44e).
Peu avant l’heure de jeu, Stephen Varney concluait une longue séquence de pilonnage de la ligne écossaise (56e) et l’Italie prenait les devants (28-22). A moins de dix minutes de la fin, Paolo Garbisi passait une pénalité importantissime, mettant les siens à l’abri d’un essai transformé écossais (31-22, 73e).
Cela servait d’électrochoc pour l’Ecosse. Moins fringants en deuxième mi-temps, les Calédoniens repartaient au combat, conscients de l’urgence de la situation. Ils monopolisaient le ballon et squattaient le camp adverse, et finissaient par trouver le chemin de l’en-but derrière une pénaltouche (31-19, 78e).
Dans une fin de match irrespirable, les Ecossais déclenchaient une séquence de jeu interminable, balayant le terrain de long en large, et en travers. Propres en défense, les joueurs de Gonzalo Quesada provoquaient après quatre minutes de défense héroïques un en-avant adverse qui scellait le sort du match. Ils avaient à peine la force de lever les bras pour fêter leur victoire, la première dans le Tournoi depuis la dernière journée de l’édition 2022 (22-21 au pays de Galles).
I know Andy Goode has lauded the need to get the ball out to the edges to outscore Ireland. But in the RWC quarter NZ completely disrupted Irelands attacking lineout and won several scrum penalties. They still needed couple of long range tries. England plan to disrupt Ireland's set piece…. For scores it will be quick attacks off regathered kicks. That’s the plan. Eveyones got a plan until they get a punch in the mouth. IIreland will have a plan that involves an early punch in the mouth or two. England were not for enough to maintain their rush defense for the whole Scottish match. I expect Ireland to score more easily as the English defense rush tires leaving big holes21 Go to comments
Jones’ blitz defence… Ah, I think it was Nienaber’s. The factor that the English need to inject into the rush defence to make it work is their mindset. The Boks are Uber-aggressive on defense. Love to make big hits. The English aren’y there yet. They need to have belief in the system, yes, and they have to be willing to put their bodies on the line. Thats the Bok way.1 Go to comments
Stylistically, I think England will play like they did in the World Cup SF and Borthwick will revert to what he’s comfortable with. England will want a slugfest that ends 18-15 their way or something. If Ireland dominate the breakdown and the Felix Jones defensive system falls apart, this could be a re-run of the France’s Dupont inspired demolition of England last year. Great win by the Reds by the way over the Chiefs!31 Go to comments
Agree with much of AG’s analysis except Slade has not had a good tournament. He can run a line but has no speed, footwork, offers a dummy or is physical. He is no Will Greenwood, let alone Conrad Smith.21 Go to comments
Great game by the Canes. Look to have good squad depth and no glaring weakness. Coaching team seem to be doing a great job and the determined defense says a lot about the teams culture. Keep it up and they will be a major contender at the business end of the season.1 Go to comments
Great match. Well done to both sets of players. Ireland looked set to pull away in the second half but a few errors crept in. I was sure the 25:18 try would be definitive but they again erred from the restart allowing England to score. Ireland pressured England but Ireland knocked on (thought ref get 4-5 knock on calls wrong) and England were awarded a scrum got the penalty and up for the winning try. South Africa squeeze..the Irish team refused to be beaten and scored from close range under the posts to draw. Great match. Congrats to both teams. Kudos also to Italy who came from 7-14 down at halftime against a great half by Scotland to win 44-14. To late to start Marco Scalabrin tomorrow but remember the wingers name. Hes got the smarts. Taller than most wingers but not massive. But hes somehow got the strength of Jonah Lomu in there. Remember the name: Scalabrin1 Go to comments
Crusaders didn't score again after 19 mins. Blimey. That's a telling stat. Can we now start writing the Crusaders off? Also congratulations to The Fijian Drua. Love watching those cats play with passion.1 Go to comments
Too many raw players on the field in key positions. Kemara is at risk of losing confidence because there is too much pressure on him - and he hasn’t delivered in pressure moments. Newell is getting done at the scrums and around the field. Gardiner is all go but too many mistakes. Havili is still “off” - as is Christie. Selections and execution are wanting. Get too far behind and the season will be gone and Penney will have a hard time living down the baggage he is tied to.5 Go to comments