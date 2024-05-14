7 - 43
FT
26 - 22
FT
40 - 14
FT
21 - 44
FT
31 - 22
FT
17 - 28
FT
31 - 27
FT
32 - 29
FT
21 - 29
FT
48 - 10
FT
40 - 34
FT
90 - 0
FT
20 - 31
FT
20 - 41
FT
24 - 25
FT
34 - 13
FT
47 - 12
FT
58 - 26
FT
61 - 14
FT
26 - 61
FT
Vendredi
3h05
Vendredi
5h35
Vendredi
14h35
Vendredi
14h35
Vendredi
22h05
International

L'Irlande privée d'un joueur d'expérience pour sa tournée d'été

Par Jérémy Fahner
Iain Henderson va manquer la tournée d'été de l'Irlande (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images).

Pas de tournée d’été pour Iain Henderson. Le deuxième ligne irlandais (82 sélections) a subi une opération à un orteil, et manquera par conséquent la série estivale de tests face à l’Afrique du Sud, double championne du monde en titre.

ADVERTISEMENT

L’Irlande se prépare à affronter les Springboks sur une série de deux test-matchs très attendue en juillet, et Andy Farrell doit désormais composer avec l’absence de Henderson.

Related

Arrogants, les Irlandais ? Etzebeth allume la mèche

Le 2e ligne Eben Etzebeth révèle le péché d'orgueil commis par les Irlandais lors de la phase de poule de la Coupe du Monde 2023.

Read Now

Depuis sa première apparition sur la scène internationale en 2012, Henderson est devenu un cadre du XV irlandais. Il a notamment gagné cinq fois le Tournoi des Six Nations (dont deux Grands Chelems).

La province irlandaise a donné des précisions sur la blessure de son capitaine, 32 ans, sur la touche depuis quelques semaines. On sait désormais que l’opération subie ce matin le laissera loin des terrains pendant trois mois.

Bonne nouvelle pour le sélectionneur anglais du Trèfle, un autre deuxième ligne international, James Ryan en l’occurrence, a repris l’entraînement cette semaine avec le Leinster et pourrait participer à la fin de saison de son club.

Henderson, quant à lui, a évidemment mis un terme à sa saison avec l’Ulster, puisqu’il reste deux matchs à disputer contre le Leinster et le Munster, ainsi que d’éventuels matchs de play-offs.

Recommended

L'Angleterre s'offre l'Irlande, et c'est mérité

Antoine Frisch tiraillé entre une sélection pour la France et l’Irlande

ANALYSIS

L’Irlande gagne le Six Nations sous la pression écossaise

BREAKING

Andy Farrell prépare déjà l’Irlande à la suite

BREAKING

Assistez au sacre des champions du HSBC SVNS à Madrid, du 31 mai au 2 juin. Billets à partir de 10 € en vente ici.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

New Zealand v USA | Pacific Four Series 2024 | Full Match Replay

Pieter-Steph du Toit, The Malmesbury Missile, in conversation with Big Jim

Australia v Canada | Pacific Four Series 2024 | Full Match Replay

Rugby Africa Women's Cup | Madagascar v Cameroon | Full Match Replay

The Antoine Dupont Interview

Fresh Starts | Episode 3 | Cobus Reinach

Aotearoa Rugby Podcast | Episode 11

Chasing The Sun | Series 1 Episode 1

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Trois nouvelles règles en place dès le mois de juillet

2

Classement : quels sont les plus grands stades du Top 14 ?

3

L'avenir de Dan Biggar à Toulon ? « On verra » dit Bernard Lemaître

4

L’autre replay du week-end – lundi 13 mai

5

Jérémy Rozier, arbitre aux JO de Paris 2024 : « essayer d’être la meilleure équipe sur le terrain »

6

Salary Cap : 7 questions pour comprendre la réforme

7

150 mètres : l'interminable tunnel du stade Chaban-Delmas à Bordeaux

8

Tournée en Argentine ou Mondial U 20 ? Les Bleus vont devoir trancher

Commentaires

Inscrivez-vous gratuitement et dites-nous ce que vous en pensez vraiment !

Inscription gratuite
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

David Flatman: 'I love watching bone-shuddering tackles, monster ball carries and crushingly intense scrummaging'

Rugby will always be a bit dangerous and not a game for everyone but shouldn't apologise for that, argues the former England prop.

FEATURE

'Nobody wants to go the entire season without a league win' - Falcons aim to avoid equalling record

Newcastle have one match left to break their winless run or join Rotherham and London Welsh in Premiership history.

FEATURE

The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

The durability and grunt of Jerome Kaino has proven difficult to replace at blindside for the All Blacks

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Scott 17 minutes ago
The wily coach facing one of rugby's toughest tests vs Robbie Deans

Dear Robbie, Please return to the Crusaders next season. Sincerely, Scott

1 Go to comments
J
John 23 minutes ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

Did the big E call the Irish the ‘White Can’ts’? That would’ve been good

27 Go to comments
S
Scott 24 minutes ago
All Black backs Ardie Savea to succeed Sam Cane as New Zealand captain

Dalton Papalii will be lucky to be selected on the Matchday 23. Ardie Savea, Ethan Blackadder, Luke Jacobson, and Peter Lauki are all as good or better openside flankers

9 Go to comments
S
Scott 27 minutes ago
All Black backs Ardie Savea to succeed Sam Cane as New Zealand captain

Scott Barrett is a lock and they have a much longer shelf life than a loose forward. Far more likely that Barrett will still demand a starting position based on performance at age 33 at RWC 2027 than Savea, whose explosive athleticism will have declined and he will in all likelihood have been surpassed by Hoskins Sotutu, Wallace Siti, Peter Lauki and Brayden Iose.

9 Go to comments
f
finn 29 minutes ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

Extremely frustrating to get yet more speculation over whether or not Eben actually counted 12 players or not, but honestly big respect to McCloskey for keeping it classy and not pointing out Etzebeth’s hypocrisy. The Irish are a popular team outside of Ireland because they do their talking on the pitch, and its honestly a PR masterclass that they’re keeping it that way following Etzebeth’s provocation.

27 Go to comments
T
Turlough 1 hours ago
Surgery rules Ireland lock Iain Henderson out of Springboks series

Good option for the lineout lost there.

1 Go to comments
D
Dan 1 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

It’s not like Saffas have a long history of spouting absolute shite at any & every occasion. Oh wait… The dangers of an inferior third world education strike again.

27 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

I’m so glad we’re revisiting this. Really needs to be dissected further. I’m also so glad that a guy in the stands who wasn’t anywhere near the field when any of it would have been said (and even confirms this) has taken the lead and commented as Ireland. Definitely cleared it all up. This article would be hilarious if it wasn’t so misleading.

27 Go to comments
f
finn 3 hours ago
Gloucester statement: Kingsholm exit of Jonny May confirmed

its such a shame he hasn’t achieved more success at club level. He’s really not been a potent finisher for a while now, but he’s still excellent in the kick chase. That’s the kind of skillset that generally only gets appreciated when you’re playing in premiership and european finals. I’m not sure whether the challenge cup counts given the quality of the competition seems lower than in previous years, but his duel with Mapimpi should be enthralling.

1 Go to comments
H
Hanno 3 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

The point is the irish players were arrogant,call it like you want sugar coat it aswell but they were you could see it in their way they handeled themselfs on the field when they got something right so dont tell me it was not arrogance it was,you can fool other people but not me,and to say to one of our players see you in the final put a nail in the coffin for this bullsh@t,just be grown men and accept it that you were arrogant,you could if seen it from a mile away, and then you lost to the allblacks what a cocky move that didnt work out for you ,Eben was right when he said u were arrogant,the point is you will deny it because you lost it all just grow some balls and move on we had won you lost accept it.

27 Go to comments
f
finn 3 hours ago
Edinburgh boss backs 'first on the team sheet' to make Scotland debut

“summer tour of North and South America” so its a summer tour of america?

1 Go to comments
V
Vellies 3 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

Everybody is giving the Irish players the benefit of the doubt in ‘what they meant’, but none of these pundits or commentators offer the same courtesy to Eben. I don’t think Eben went, 1, 2, 3… etc. What might have happened is he didn’t count and when the 3rd or 5th guy said he went, hang on why are so many of them saying this… and then started to concentrate on it more and more as players continue to say it. So no, he didn’t count it, he realised many Irish players said it and made an assumption based on that… The Irish team was VERY confident at the time and I do believe they believed they were going to win the World Cup, which borders a bit on the arrogant side…

27 Go to comments
M
Moby 3 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

I can see how some of the Irish players would have said”see you in the final” as a gentle comment after a victory. It’s open to interpretation but it’s clumsy language. I don’t know the fella but I assure you Eben doesn’t have an axe to grind with Ireland. He has never been the media seeking pro. Oh and BTW it is I’ll be our winter in July so won’t be wet.

27 Go to comments
R
Roelof 4 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

*McCloskey*: _I saw this clip. Like, I wasn’t playing that game; I was in the stands…so you don't know sh!t in other words, infact you know just as much as Goode on this matter. I will believe the guy who was on the pitch when things were said as appose to two people speculating over what was said._

27 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 4 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

@ turlough dream on buddy. Your boys are in for one tough time down in sa this summer…

27 Go to comments
M
Moby 4 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

I think Goode is looking to establish a platform for himself. Eben said “Probably” so that suggests he wasn’t counting. It’s an estimate Goode. I think even with your short and uneventful experience with the Sharks you probably realise winding up Saffas will get you some airtime. It’s a none event. Move on

27 Go to comments
R
Roelof 4 hours ago
David Flatman: 'I love watching bone-shuddering tackles, monster ball carries and crushingly intense scrummaging'

Rugby has never been as structured and synthetically pleasing as it is at this moment. The game is simply beautiful and messing with it too much will ruin it for everyone. I can't help but feel that over the past decade or so many rules have been changed to accommodate a certain hemisphere and counter another. Perhaps I am wrong but I somehow don’t think so.

2 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Geoff Parling: 'Australian players are realising they can live with these Kiwis'

Noted some excellent defensive steals from the Rebs last week against the Reds, largely J Canham, I think. It’s not a Rolls Royce but they are a real threat with their defensive line out at the beginning matches. What do you make of Canham Nick, WBs squad material?

86 Go to comments
N
Nickers 6 hours ago
All Black backs Ardie Savea to succeed Sam Cane as New Zealand captain

Coin flip between Ardie and Scott Barrett. Both have their pros and cons, and both would probably be decent. Ardie has way more passion on the field, but that hasn’t always translated into the best decisions. They will both turn 34 at the next World Cup, so both will most likely have their best days a few years behind them. It’s hard to imagine now, but looking at young players coming through Ardie will probably be under the most pressure to retain his place in the team. Beauden Barrett also an outside chance if Razor sees him as the first choice 10.

9 Go to comments
M
Mark 6 hours ago
David Flatman: 'I love watching bone-shuddering tackles, monster ball carries and crushingly intense scrummaging'

Quality stuff from Flats. Rugby can’t replace football nor should we want it to. I think the ‘product’ (awful term sorry) now is absolutely fantastic. Growing the game shouldn’t be at the expense of losing its brutal beauty.

2 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Clip of Louis Rees-Zammit beating defenders in NFL rookie camp sets tongues wagging Clip of Louis Rees-Zammit run in NFL rookie camp has tongues wagging
Search