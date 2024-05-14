L'Irlande privée d'un joueur d'expérience pour sa tournée d'été
Pas de tournée d’été pour Iain Henderson. Le deuxième ligne irlandais (82 sélections) a subi une opération à un orteil, et manquera par conséquent la série estivale de tests face à l’Afrique du Sud, double championne du monde en titre.
L’Irlande se prépare à affronter les Springboks sur une série de deux test-matchs très attendue en juillet, et Andy Farrell doit désormais composer avec l’absence de Henderson.
Depuis sa première apparition sur la scène internationale en 2012, Henderson est devenu un cadre du XV irlandais. Il a notamment gagné cinq fois le Tournoi des Six Nations (dont deux Grands Chelems).
La province irlandaise a donné des précisions sur la blessure de son capitaine, 32 ans, sur la touche depuis quelques semaines. On sait désormais que l’opération subie ce matin le laissera loin des terrains pendant trois mois.
Bonne nouvelle pour le sélectionneur anglais du Trèfle, un autre deuxième ligne international, James Ryan en l’occurrence, a repris l’entraînement cette semaine avec le Leinster et pourrait participer à la fin de saison de son club.
Henderson, quant à lui, a évidemment mis un terme à sa saison avec l’Ulster, puisqu’il reste deux matchs à disputer contre le Leinster et le Munster, ainsi que d’éventuels matchs de play-offs.
Dear Robbie, Please return to the Crusaders next season. Sincerely, Scott1 Go to comments
Did the big E call the Irish the ‘White Can’ts’? That would’ve been good27 Go to comments
Dalton Papalii will be lucky to be selected on the Matchday 23. Ardie Savea, Ethan Blackadder, Luke Jacobson, and Peter Lauki are all as good or better openside flankers9 Go to comments
Scott Barrett is a lock and they have a much longer shelf life than a loose forward. Far more likely that Barrett will still demand a starting position based on performance at age 33 at RWC 2027 than Savea, whose explosive athleticism will have declined and he will in all likelihood have been surpassed by Hoskins Sotutu, Wallace Siti, Peter Lauki and Brayden Iose.9 Go to comments
Extremely frustrating to get yet more speculation over whether or not Eben actually counted 12 players or not, but honestly big respect to McCloskey for keeping it classy and not pointing out Etzebeth’s hypocrisy. The Irish are a popular team outside of Ireland because they do their talking on the pitch, and its honestly a PR masterclass that they’re keeping it that way following Etzebeth’s provocation.27 Go to comments
Good option for the lineout lost there.1 Go to comments
It’s not like Saffas have a long history of spouting absolute shite at any & every occasion. Oh wait… The dangers of an inferior third world education strike again.27 Go to comments
I’m so glad we’re revisiting this. Really needs to be dissected further. I’m also so glad that a guy in the stands who wasn’t anywhere near the field when any of it would have been said (and even confirms this) has taken the lead and commented as Ireland. Definitely cleared it all up. This article would be hilarious if it wasn’t so misleading.27 Go to comments
its such a shame he hasn’t achieved more success at club level. He’s really not been a potent finisher for a while now, but he’s still excellent in the kick chase. That’s the kind of skillset that generally only gets appreciated when you’re playing in premiership and european finals. I’m not sure whether the challenge cup counts given the quality of the competition seems lower than in previous years, but his duel with Mapimpi should be enthralling.1 Go to comments
The point is the irish players were arrogant,call it like you want sugar coat it aswell but they were you could see it in their way they handeled themselfs on the field when they got something right so dont tell me it was not arrogance it was,you can fool other people but not me,and to say to one of our players see you in the final put a nail in the coffin for this bullsh@t,just be grown men and accept it that you were arrogant,you could if seen it from a mile away, and then you lost to the allblacks what a cocky move that didnt work out for you ,Eben was right when he said u were arrogant,the point is you will deny it because you lost it all just grow some balls and move on we had won you lost accept it.27 Go to comments
“summer tour of North and South America” so its a summer tour of america?1 Go to comments
Everybody is giving the Irish players the benefit of the doubt in ‘what they meant’, but none of these pundits or commentators offer the same courtesy to Eben. I don’t think Eben went, 1, 2, 3… etc. What might have happened is he didn’t count and when the 3rd or 5th guy said he went, hang on why are so many of them saying this… and then started to concentrate on it more and more as players continue to say it. So no, he didn’t count it, he realised many Irish players said it and made an assumption based on that… The Irish team was VERY confident at the time and I do believe they believed they were going to win the World Cup, which borders a bit on the arrogant side…27 Go to comments
I can see how some of the Irish players would have said”see you in the final” as a gentle comment after a victory. It’s open to interpretation but it’s clumsy language. I don’t know the fella but I assure you Eben doesn’t have an axe to grind with Ireland. He has never been the media seeking pro. Oh and BTW it is I’ll be our winter in July so won’t be wet.27 Go to comments
*McCloskey*: _I saw this clip. Like, I wasn’t playing that game; I was in the stands…so you don't know sh!t in other words, infact you know just as much as Goode on this matter. I will believe the guy who was on the pitch when things were said as appose to two people speculating over what was said._27 Go to comments
@ turlough dream on buddy. Your boys are in for one tough time down in sa this summer…27 Go to comments
I think Goode is looking to establish a platform for himself. Eben said “Probably” so that suggests he wasn’t counting. It’s an estimate Goode. I think even with your short and uneventful experience with the Sharks you probably realise winding up Saffas will get you some airtime. It’s a none event. Move on27 Go to comments
Rugby has never been as structured and synthetically pleasing as it is at this moment. The game is simply beautiful and messing with it too much will ruin it for everyone. I can't help but feel that over the past decade or so many rules have been changed to accommodate a certain hemisphere and counter another. Perhaps I am wrong but I somehow don’t think so.2 Go to comments
Noted some excellent defensive steals from the Rebs last week against the Reds, largely J Canham, I think. It’s not a Rolls Royce but they are a real threat with their defensive line out at the beginning matches. What do you make of Canham Nick, WBs squad material?86 Go to comments
Coin flip between Ardie and Scott Barrett. Both have their pros and cons, and both would probably be decent. Ardie has way more passion on the field, but that hasn’t always translated into the best decisions. They will both turn 34 at the next World Cup, so both will most likely have their best days a few years behind them. It’s hard to imagine now, but looking at young players coming through Ardie will probably be under the most pressure to retain his place in the team. Beauden Barrett also an outside chance if Razor sees him as the first choice 10.9 Go to comments
Quality stuff from Flats. Rugby can’t replace football nor should we want it to. I think the ‘product’ (awful term sorry) now is absolutely fantastic. Growing the game shouldn’t be at the expense of losing its brutal beauty.2 Go to comments