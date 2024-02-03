17 - 38
L’Ecosse se donne des sueurs froides face au Pays de Galles à Cardiff

Par Willy Billiard
CARDIFF, PAYS DE GALLES - 03 FÉVRIER : Duhan van der Merwe (Écosse) s'échappe avec le ballon pour marquer le troisième essai de son équipe lors du match du Tournoi des Six Nations 2024 entre le Pays de Galles et l'Écosse au Principality Stadium le 03 février 2024 à Cardiff, Pays de Galles. (Photo par Warren Little/Getty Images)

La 12e rencontre a finalement été la bonne pour les hommes de Gregor Townsend qui n’avaient plus gagné au Principality Stadium de Cardiff en 11 matchs depuis avril 2002.

Une disette qui a bien failli continuer après une rencontre intense en deux mi-temps distinctes : une première à l’avantage de l’Ecosse qui menait 20 à 0 à la pause et une seconde marquée par une incroyable remontée des Gallois qui se sont finalement inclinés d’un point, 26-27.

Rencontre
Six Nations
Wales
26 - 27
Temps complet
Scotland
Toutes les stats et les données

Pour la deuxième année consécutive, l’Ecosse a gagné, même sur le fil.

Au final, cette deuxième défaite de Warren Gatland en 13 matchs face aux voisins n’est pas pour redorer le bilan des Gallois dans le Tournoi qui n’avaient échappé à la cuillère de bois dans le Tournoi 2023qu’à la faveur d’une victoire sur l’Italie, leur seule.

Finn Russell s’amuse

Pourtant, son pari de la jeunesse semble annoncer un renouveau intéressant à l’heure où le sélectionneur néo-zélandais tente de reconstruire une sélection en crise en changeant plus de la moitié de ses titulaires par rapport à l’équipe qui s’était inclinée en quarts de finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023.

Mis sous pression dès les premiers instants et fortement pénalisés (trois fois dans les huit premières minutes), les Gallois encaissent une première pénalité par le néo-capitaine Finn Russell, parfait dans la gestion du jeu à la main et au pied pendant la première période (plus en difficulté ensuite).

Synthèse du match

0
Coups de pied de pénalité
2
4
Essais
3
3
Transformations
3
0
Drops
0
140
Courses avec ballon
121
6
Franchissements
5
11
Turnovers perdus
4
4
Turnovers gagnés
3

L’Ecosse marque le premier grâce au pilier Pierre Schoeman qui aplatit au ras en force après une série de pick-and-go sous les poteaux. Déstabilisés, les Gallois perdent trop de ballons, se mettent trop souvent à la faute, multiplient les approximations techniques.

A la demi-heure de jeu, Russell combine astucieusement avec Tuipulotu dans les 22 adverses, avant de pénétrer en faisant une feinte de passe à Van Der Merwe. Finalement, l’ouvreur offre la passe décisive à son ailier, qui n’a plus qu’à finaliser l’action.

A la pause, le Pays de Galles est mené de 20 points (0-20) et Van der Merwe en remet une couche dès le retour des vestiaires suite à une prise d’intervalle de son capitaine qui délivre une nouvelle passe décisive après contact à son ailier qui accélère et disparaît dans l’en-but.

Franchissements par joueur

1
Rio Dyer
3
2
Kyle Rowe
2
3
Josh Adams
1

Le réveil des dragons

Menés 27-0, les Gallois commencent à se rebeller et les mouches changent d’âne. D’abord avec une pénaltouche qui envoie un puissant maul pour permettre au troisième-ligne James Botham d’aplatir (47e). Sur cette action, le talonneur écossais George Turner écope d’un carton jaune et ses adversaires vont en profiter.

Les dragons mettent du rythme, avancent en puissance et arrivent à créer des espaces, ce qui mène au deuxième essai du trois-quarts aile Rio Dyer cinq minutes plus tard. Le score remonte (12-27) et les Gallois profitent pleinement du temps faible de l’Ecosse.

La dynamique s’inverse et Cardiff vibre. De plus en plus pénalisée, l’Ecosse se prend un deuxième carton (Tuipulotu deux fois hors-jeu) et le Pays de Galles marque encore par le troisième-ligne Aaron Wainwright à l’heure de jeu. Trois essais en quinze minutes, la remontada des Gallois ne s’arrête plus (19-27).

Graphique d'évolution des points

Scotland gagne +1
Temps passé en tête
0
Minutes passées en tête
76
0%
% du match passés en tête
95%
25%
Possession sur les 10 dernières minutes
75%
0
Points sur les 10 dernières minutes
0

A douze minutes du terme, ils reviennent à un point grâce à l’essai du troisième-ligne Alex Mann après la même construction que leur premier essai : une touche, un puissant ballon porté et une défense enfoncée (26-29). Le carton de Tuipolotu aura coûté deux essais.

L’Ecosse a bien eu une ultime occasion de creuser l’écart à la toute fin de la rencontre, mais Ven der Merwe a aplati sur la jambe opportune de Rio Dyer plutôt que sur le gazon. Vaincu, le Pays de Galles peut se consoler avec le bonus à la fois offensif et défensif.

Prochain défi pour l’Ecosse : recevoir la France à Edimbourg la semaine suivante.

