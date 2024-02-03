L’Ecosse se donne des sueurs froides face au Pays de Galles à Cardiff
La 12e rencontre a finalement été la bonne pour les hommes de Gregor Townsend qui n’avaient plus gagné au Principality Stadium de Cardiff en 11 matchs depuis avril 2002.
Une disette qui a bien failli continuer après une rencontre intense en deux mi-temps distinctes : une première à l’avantage de l’Ecosse qui menait 20 à 0 à la pause et une seconde marquée par une incroyable remontée des Gallois qui se sont finalement inclinés d’un point, 26-27.
Pour la deuxième année consécutive, l’Ecosse a gagné, même sur le fil.
Au final, cette deuxième défaite de Warren Gatland en 13 matchs face aux voisins n’est pas pour redorer le bilan des Gallois dans le Tournoi qui n’avaient échappé à la cuillère de bois dans le Tournoi 2023qu’à la faveur d’une victoire sur l’Italie, leur seule.
Finn Russell s’amuse
Pourtant, son pari de la jeunesse semble annoncer un renouveau intéressant à l’heure où le sélectionneur néo-zélandais tente de reconstruire une sélection en crise en changeant plus de la moitié de ses titulaires par rapport à l’équipe qui s’était inclinée en quarts de finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023.
Mis sous pression dès les premiers instants et fortement pénalisés (trois fois dans les huit premières minutes), les Gallois encaissent une première pénalité par le néo-capitaine Finn Russell, parfait dans la gestion du jeu à la main et au pied pendant la première période (plus en difficulté ensuite).
L’Ecosse marque le premier grâce au pilier Pierre Schoeman qui aplatit au ras en force après une série de pick-and-go sous les poteaux. Déstabilisés, les Gallois perdent trop de ballons, se mettent trop souvent à la faute, multiplient les approximations techniques.
A la demi-heure de jeu, Russell combine astucieusement avec Tuipulotu dans les 22 adverses, avant de pénétrer en faisant une feinte de passe à Van Der Merwe. Finalement, l’ouvreur offre la passe décisive à son ailier, qui n’a plus qu’à finaliser l’action.
A la pause, le Pays de Galles est mené de 20 points (0-20) et Van der Merwe en remet une couche dès le retour des vestiaires suite à une prise d’intervalle de son capitaine qui délivre une nouvelle passe décisive après contact à son ailier qui accélère et disparaît dans l’en-but.
Le réveil des dragons
Menés 27-0, les Gallois commencent à se rebeller et les mouches changent d’âne. D’abord avec une pénaltouche qui envoie un puissant maul pour permettre au troisième-ligne James Botham d’aplatir (47e). Sur cette action, le talonneur écossais George Turner écope d’un carton jaune et ses adversaires vont en profiter.
Les dragons mettent du rythme, avancent en puissance et arrivent à créer des espaces, ce qui mène au deuxième essai du trois-quarts aile Rio Dyer cinq minutes plus tard. Le score remonte (12-27) et les Gallois profitent pleinement du temps faible de l’Ecosse.
La dynamique s’inverse et Cardiff vibre. De plus en plus pénalisée, l’Ecosse se prend un deuxième carton (Tuipulotu deux fois hors-jeu) et le Pays de Galles marque encore par le troisième-ligne Aaron Wainwright à l’heure de jeu. Trois essais en quinze minutes, la remontada des Gallois ne s’arrête plus (19-27).
A douze minutes du terme, ils reviennent à un point grâce à l’essai du troisième-ligne Alex Mann après la même construction que leur premier essai : une touche, un puissant ballon porté et une défense enfoncée (26-29). Le carton de Tuipolotu aura coûté deux essais.
L’Ecosse a bien eu une ultime occasion de creuser l’écart à la toute fin de la rencontre, mais Ven der Merwe a aplati sur la jambe opportune de Rio Dyer plutôt que sur le gazon. Vaincu, le Pays de Galles peut se consoler avec le bonus à la fois offensif et défensif.
Prochain défi pour l’Ecosse : recevoir la France à Edimbourg la semaine suivante.
Comments on RugbyPass
Freeman has been a great test player for almost 2 years now. Its just a shame that he wasn’t actually getting selected for most of that time!4 Go to comments
For goodness sake Wales grow some nuts and get a Welsh coach. You’re pathetic.2 Go to comments
Some thoughts on the England backs… Dingwall was non-existent, good premiership player but not a test player. Finn Smith looked to have much more time on the ball than Ford, he should have started alongside Mitchell. Freeman looked excellent now that he's been given a license to roam. He's a big guy with good pace but by international standards he's not an out and out finisher. His game awareness and skill levels are top notch, he's a very complete rugby player who's wasted sat on the wing. Let's hope England can continue to make use of him. Slade looks absolute class with ball in hand, reads the game so well and creates space for others with his outside swerve and exquisite timing on his passes. England don't get the best out of him. Daly was a makeshift winger in his prime and he ain't in his prime anymore. Three outside centres on the pitch is excessive. Steward is Steward. He's got a trick, he does it better than anyone else in the world. He doesn't do much else and struggles to defend in the wide channels due to a lack of pace. Mitchell was ok, he looks like a good player, begrudgingly playing to orders.4 Go to comments
having watched the games in the first round, I would be much surprised if the Irish wouldn’t win another Six Nations …… just that England has quite some history in getting far, whilst being ‘unconvincing’1 Go to comments
Will be great to see him out there again after that stinking injury.1 Go to comments
Haibo!3 Go to comments
Well.3 Go to comments
England man here. Funny how you say England “collapsed” in the final 15. Never one to give credit to the boks are you. In truth, our boys were crushed in the scrum and outplayed completely in that final quarter.13 Go to comments
Tony in RSA to recruit Pacific Islanders to the boks…mana5 Go to comments
Always amusing and entertaining when the clueless D4 lads get a rugby column and spew utter clueless tripe. Ian is very much one of those lads.2 Go to comments
Een twee drie. My point exactly. You have to have an attacking plan . You then pick attacking minded players. Farrell was terrific for Sarries and won loads of titles. Yet he was played out of position to put a 10 in who was anything but and was at the bottom of the league and in danger of being relegated . England have bad form in failing to pick the best players . Simmonds, Alex Goode. Cipriani etc When things dont work and you keep losing , change the team. .Youngs,ford,farrell ,tuilagi and Billy at 8 were in the team win or lose. Ireland yesterday were fantastic . Brilliantly coached and had an all round game. Kick when it was needed but off they went when an opportunity came . Ford either kicks, passes short to the poor centre who immediately gets hammered ,thanks george, or does a pass and run round the back . He is as predictable as hell and the defence just line up the next player to him . Maybe the team just needs a better coach and the selection is fine . We will see in a couple of hours. I hope to eat my words13 Go to comments
The France 6N win now makes Ireland the heavy favourites to win RWC2027 too. So AH-MAY-ZING, so AH-MAY-ZING zom-om-bee zom-om-bee zom-om-bee-bee-bee-bee-beeeee . . .8 Go to comments
What a wonderful game to watch. Ireland were immense, Crowley settled in nicely at 10 the longer the game went on. Don't write France off yet, they'll be back and will still be hard to beat this year.1 Go to comments
Dupond here DuPont there, I think Les Bleues should have enough talent to side a competitive team …. pretty disappointing display yesterday …. Ireland on a about the same level as in their QF loss against the All Blacks (nowhere near the clinical brilliance as in the pool games vs Boks or Scotland), but that was enough to destroy an uneven France33 Go to comments
This one’s tough to call. Let’s have a look at games played since 1991… 😳3 Go to comments
Seems like Ireland has a future after Sexton, but france seem to not spark without Du pont? They will need to work in that, what happens if he gets badly injured before a world cup or something33 Go to comments
Surprised there's no mention of Jac Morgan. Wonderful player in an average side with Wales.3 Go to comments
Various rules are being tried in the 6N to “speed up the game”. World rugby is on it. For like the last 30 years. I’d focus on coaching against high tackles and mastering the current rules before pushing to make other changes. Stoppages for high tackles, getting yellows and reds, slows the game down and ruins the tempo of the game. Also, costs you games. In England, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) has introduced a mandating that all tackles must be made at the waist and below. Similarly, South Africa has implemented tackle safety law changes for school and club rugby. These adjustments specify that tackles in open play must be made at the base of the sternum or below. The changes also address the actions of the ball carrier in open play, specifying a “safe zone” between the sternum and mid-thigh accessible to the tackler and prohibiting the ball carrier from entering contact headfirst with the body fully bent and horizontal.3 Go to comments
Gordon…….”Give him the back-up he knows he can rely on. Give him a club with a chance of winning something, and coaches who know how to maximise his growth.” I first read your article this morning, Nick. I had just finished watching that incredible game down in Marseilles, where another young 10, Jack Crowley, had played his part, not always perfect, in what is probably Ireland’s greatest win over France. As I read your words on Carter Gordon, I thought of the pathway this young player has followed, compared to that of Jack Crowley. Crowley, born in Innishannon in West Cork, has always had a strong system to guide him in the game of rugby. First Bandon Rugby Club, then Bandon Grammar School, and into senior rugby with with Cork Constitution, one of Munster and Ireland’s great clubs. From there he moved into the Munster professional system. Thus he has always had “…….the back-up he knows he can rely on. ……..a club with a chance of winning something, and coaches who know how to maximise his growth.” Especially the latter ! Carter Gordon’s path is less easy to research from my laptop. He was born, like Crowley, in a small rural town, Nambour, a sugar town in Qld. Gordon says in one peice I found “ And like from a young age, with my old man, my family, my little brother plays Australia Under 20s … we’re a Rugby-mad household. And playing professionally was always a goal as a kid. I’ve never really got into rugby league or AFL or anything like that. I played some touch on the side and some summer sports.” He did finish his schooling at the powerful Brisbane Boys College, where he would have had top class coaching. Post school Gordon played for the Wests club in Brisbane, had some time training with the Qld. Reds, and then on to the Rebels in Melbourne. So Gordon’s path has been very different to that of Jack Crowley. But for this year at least, if Gordon is selected in the WB’s squad, he will come under the influence of a world class coach, Joe Schmidt, and without doubt, a very strong coaching team. At 22, Gordon is two years younger than Crowley. I wonder if at 24 years of age, Carter Gordon and Jack Crowley will face each other playing for their countries ? I hope so !21 Go to comments
Great start to test rugby for the year. Well done Ireland. Another GS in the making.1 Go to comments