Le jour où Mike Tadjer s’est pris pour Ronaldo face aux Fidji

Au moment où le Portugal va disputer la finale du rugby Europe Championship face à la Géorgie au stade Jean-Bouin à Paris le 17 mars, Mathieu Bastareaud a convié son ami Mike Tadjer à deviser dans le sixième épisode du BastaShow, en exclusivité sur la chaîne YouTube de RugbyPass FR.

L’ancien international du Portugal, retraité depuis le début de l’année, est revenu longuement sur l’aventure du Portugal sur le chemin de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023, posant les fondations d’un avenir à construire.

« Quand j’ai commencé avec eux (la sélection du Portugal, ndlr), c’était digne de Fédérale 3. Que ce soit en termes d’entraînement, d’intensité, de structure… On s’entraînait à 21h. C’était très compliqué », explique l’ancien talonneur Mike Tadjer (34 ans, 34 sélections).

« Pendant un moment j’ai arrêté d’y aller à cause de ça. Sportivement c’était compliqué. Tu passes d’un rythme pro à ça. Quand Patrice (Lagisquet) est revenu, il m’a rappelé, il a mis les bases et ça a été une aventure incroyable pendant quatre ans avec des hauts et des bas, pour finir avec un très haut avec la Coupe du Monde. »

Une qualification aux forceps

La Coupe du Monde a été possible lors du tournoi de qualification à Dubaï en novembre 2022. « La qualification était un scénario de ouf », sourit celui qui vient de racheter un club de plage à Saint-Cyprien, près de Perrpignan.

« On gagne les deux premiers matchs assez facilement contre Hongkong et le Kenya. Et Patrice nous dit la semaine des Etats-Unis que ça peut se jouer sur un match nul parce qu’on a mis plus d’essais.

« Le match se déroule, on mène un peu, ils passent devant et les cinq dernières minutes on obtient la pénalité. Sam (Marques, ndlr) la met sans trembler et on revient à 16-16. Qualification sur un match nul à Dubaï. J’en ai des frissons. C’est quelque chose de fort pour nous.

« Des grands moments, je n’en ai pas vécu énormément. Mais là, c’est quelque chose dont tu te rappelles toute ta vie. »

Le jeu au pied de Tadjer

Le reste de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby France 2023 appartient à l’histoire grâce à Lagisquet. « Le jeu qu’on a produit, c’est grâce à lui. Les lancements de jeu qui fonctionnaient c’est parce qu’il y bossait depuis dix jours », affirme Tadjer qui revient sur ce dernier match de la poule C incroyable contre les Fidji, une victoire historique (24-23) le 8 octobre 2023 à Toulouse.

« Pour nous, ce match était incroyable. Eux ils sont peut-être arrivés un peu tranquilles parce qu’ils étaient quasiment qualifiés, ils n’avaient besoin que d’un point. Nous, on jouait le dernier match de notre vie », raconte l’auteur d’un coup de pied qui restera à jamais dans les mémoires.

« Je peux te le dire, on est issu de cités, on fait du foot depuis tout petit », raconte-t-il en rigolant à Bastareaud. « Avant que l’arrière perce un peu et joue au pied, je fais une passe et je me fais plaquer. Je mets deux heures à me relever. Ça part.

« Je n’étais pas encore relevé à 40 mètres derrière et l’arrière des Fidji retape, je regarde derrière moi, je ne vois personne. Détresse, semblant d’accélération. C’était soit ça, soit je tentais un mauvais tchick-tchak que je ne sais pas faire face à un Fidjien qui allait me fumer, qui allait me découper en deux. Pour moi, la seule option était de jouer au pied. »

Bastareaud jubile : « T’es au niveau de Cristiano Ronaldo en termes de légende du sport portugais ! »