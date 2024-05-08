28 - 33
Sevens

Kildunne et Jones rejoignent les septistes britanniques

Par Imogen Ainsworth
Après avoir brillé à XV, Megan Jones et Ellie Kildunne vont se retrouver avec l'équipe britannique de Sevens (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images).

Voilà deux recrues de choix pour l’équipe de Grande-Bretagne féminine de Sevens. Elle pourra compter sur le renfort d’Ellie Kildunne et Megan Jones pour les Jeux Olympiques de Paris.

La fédération anglaise (RFU) a confirmé qu’un accord avait été trouvé avec leur club respectif (les Harlequins et Leicester), et les deux joueuses pourront participer à la Grande Finale du circuit HSBC SVNS à Madrid, dans quelques jours.

Kildunne et Jones sont des cadres des Red Roses, l’équipe d’Angleterre à XV qui vient de remporter le Tournoi des Six Nations pour la 6e fois consécutive.

L’arrière a terminé meilleure marqueuse de l’édition 2024 avec neuf essais, et est en lice pour le titre de meilleure joueuse du Tournoi et du plus bel essai du Tournoi.

La trois-quarts centre a signé une saison de haut vol avec les Tigres de Leicester, et a maintenu sa forme durant les Six-Nations, inscrivant trois essais au passage.

Kildunne comme Jones ont déjà une histoire avec le Sevens. Jones était la co-capitaine de l’équipe britannique aux JO de Tokyo en 2021, menant son équipe à la médaille de bronze.

« C’est génial de rejoindre cette équipe pleine de talents avec les JO qui arrivent. On a de vraies chances de devenir la première équipe féminine de rugby à VII à décrocher une médaille, et je serais ravie d’en faire partie », s’enthousiasme Megan Jones.

Ellie Kildunne compte déjà 39 sélections avec l’équipe d’Angleterre de Sevens (absorbée depuis au sein d’une équipe britannique) depuis ses débuts dans la discipline en 2018-2019, avant que la RFU ne lui propose un contrat avec les quinzistes en 2019.

« C’est un honneur incroyable pour moi de rejoindre GB7s, et une occasion excitante de me mesurer à un nouveau groupe de joueuses. C’est un rêve de participer aux JO de Paris, et je suis résolue à travailler dur pour le rendre possible », a assuré l’arrière.

L’équipe de Grande-Bretagne a obtenu sa qualification olympique l’année dernière, à la suite d’une victoire 33-0 aux Jeux européens devant la Pologne, le pays hôte.

Les Britanniques occupent actuellement la huitième place des HSBC SVNS, avec pour meilleur résultat de la saison une 3e place décrochée à Perth. Elles vont participer à la Grande Finale du SVNS de Madrid, en compagnie de la Nouvelle-Zélande, de l’Australie, de la France, des États-Unis, du Canada, de l’Irlande et des Fidji du 31 mai au 2 juin.

