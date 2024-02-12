George Ford alerte sur la routine des botteurs
George Ford souligne l’importance pour les buteurs d’adapter leurs routines suite à une décision arbitrale controversée lors de la victoire de l’Angleterre contre le Pays de Galles lors du Tournoi des Six Nations, le samedi 10 février.
L’ouvreur anglais a en effet été victime d’une « Kolbe », du nom de Cheslin Kolbe qui avait contré une tentative de transformation de Thomas Ramos en quart de finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023. Alors que la France cherchait désespérément à marquer des points, ces deux points là auraient sans doute peser dans la balance de la défaite 29-28 de la France face aux Springboks.
#SixNations | ???????????????? #ENGWAL ?????? ???? ??????? !
? Avant sa transformation, l'Anglais fait un mouvement de pied : les Gallois foncent sur le ballon et l'empêchent de botter !
pic.twitter.com/lBqxPsgsjE
— francetvsport (@francetvsport) February 10, 2024
Un petit pas vers la gauche
Ford s’apprêtait à transformer l’essai de Ben Earl à la 20e minute et, après avoir fait un petit pas vers la gauche dans le cadre de sa routine avant de tirer, l’ailier Rio Dyer s’est précipité sur la ligne pour l’empêcher d’effectuer sa transformation.
Le demi d’ouverture anglais s’est alors tourné vers l’arbitre James Doleman pour qu’il intervienne en sa faveur, mais l’officiel de match néo-zélandais lui a confirmé que son mouvement permettait au Pays de Galles de contrecarrer le tir au but.
Rien qu’un mouvement du pied a déclenché la réponse de l’adversaire.
World Rugby a précisé par la suite que la règle en la matière, mise à jour en 2020, dicte qu’un mouvement dans « n’importe quelle direction » permet à l’équipe en défense de commencer sa course.
Le danger des routines
Gorge Ford est resté perplexe face à la décision de Doleman, qui aurait pu être décisive dans un rugby en dents de scie que l’Angleterre n’a remporté que de deux points.
« Cela n’a aucun sens pour moi. J’essaie d’utiliser tout le temps imparti de l’horloge car nous avons des hommes en moins », a expliqué Ford, alors que l’Angleterre jouait en infériorité numérique puisque Ollie Chessum et Ethan Roots étaient tous les deux hors du terrain à ce moment-là.
« Vous êtes en position, vous avez votre routine, et si rien que le fait d’ajuster vos pieds de cette façon est le point de départ de votre course d’élan, alors…
« Certains d’entre nous, les botteurs, vont devoir se tenir comme des statues avant de se lancer.
« Quand on est botteur, on veut sentir les choses et parfois on ne les sent pas tout à fait bien avant de se lancer, alors on ajuste un peu et on se dit ‘c’est bon, je l’ai maintenant’. Vous voulez que votre poitrine soit tournée vers le ballon et toutes ces choses.
« Ce que ça implique pour nous, les botteurs, c’est que nous devons être extrêmement vigilants dans notre préparation et notre processus, parce que s’ils veulent aller sur ce terrain-là et rechercher des trucs comme ça, on ne pourra plus se le permettre. »
