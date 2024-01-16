Comment Louis Rees-Zammit a basculé en NFL… en quelques heures
Louis Rees-Zammit a annoncé qu’il abandonnait le rugby à XV pour la NFL.
Gloucester a annoncé mardi 16 janvier qu’il libérait son ailier, juste avant que le Pays de Galles n’annonce sa sélection pour le tournoi des Six Nations.
A 22 ans, Rees-Zammit a confirmé qu’il rejoignait le programme International Player Pathway (IPP) de la NFL, un parcours censé faciliter l’intégration de joueurs internationaux dans le championnat de football américain.
Tout le monde l’a appris au dernier moment
Gloucester a confirmé quelques minutes seulement avant l’annonce de la sélection du Pays de Galles que le joueur de 22 ans était libéré de son contrat « avec effet immédiat » afin de rejoindre la filière internationale des joueurs de la NFL.
L’international du Pays de Galles (32 sélections), a été approché par la NFL dimanche 14 janvier, et a pris sa décision finale mardi 16 au matin. L’entraîneur de Gloucester, George Skivington, a alors rapidement contacté Warren Gatland, le sélectionneur du Pays de Galles, puis Rees-Zammit, qui a déclaré que c’était son rêve de jouer en NFL.
« Je l’ai appris il y a environ une heure », a confié Gatland alors qu’il venait d’arrêter sa sélection pour le Pays de Galles, comme le rapporte WalesOnline. « J’ai parlé à Louis il y a environ une demi-heure.
« C’est un peu un choc. Gloucester nous a contactés et j’ai parlé à George Skivington vers midi. Les choses se sont passées très rapidement au cours des dernières 24 heures.
« Les papiers ont été validés et signés et Gloucester a accepté de le libérer au cours des deux dernières heures. Il m’a appelé pour me prévenir et me donner ces informations, me remercier pour son temps passé à la Coupe du monde et me dire à quel point il l’avait apprécié.
« Il m’a dit qu’il avait 22 ans et qu’il avait toujours rêvé de jouer dans la NFL. Il pense que s’il ne saisit pas cette opportunité maintenant, elle ne se représentera peut-être pas à l’avenir.
« Je lui ai souhaité le meilleur. J’ai toujours cru que les joueurs devaient saisir les opportunités qui se présentaient à eux. Je lui ai dit que si cela ne fonctionnait pas, quelle serait la prochaine étape ? Il m’a répondu qu’il reviendrait au rugby. »
L’annonce de la composition du Pays de Galles a donc été retardée, sans doute pour permettre à Gatland d’encaisser la nouvelle et de prendre de nouvelles dispositions.
Il était la révélation du Pays de Galles à la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023
Déjà star confirmée, comme il l’a prouvé avec cinq essais dans la compétition, l’ailier Rees-Zammit avait encore toute une carrière internationale dans le rugby à XV devant lui, à seulement 22 ans.
Ce fan de Cristiano Ronaldo avait aussi en ligne de mire le record d’essais inscrits avec le Pays de Galles, propriété de Shane Williams (58). Un facteur X ultra rapide.
Qu’est-ce que le programme IPP ?
Le programme International Player Pathway est en place depuis 2017 et permet à des clubs sélectionnés de se voir attribuer des joueurs.
En septembre dernier, il a été annoncé que la NFL augmentait les opportunités pour les joueurs internationaux à partir de la saison prochaine dans le cadre d’une initiative à l’échelle de la ligue qui verra les groupes d’entraînement élargis à 17 joueurs si un joueur qualifié est inclus.
Quelles sont les chances de réussite ?
L’année dernière, l’International Combine a réuni 38 joueurs de 13 pays et, à la suite de cela, 13 athlètes talentueux ont été invités à rejoindre le programme IPP aux États-Unis. Huit d’entre eux, un record, ont été inscrits sur les listes de la NFL pour la saison 2023.
Que gagnent-ils en essayant ?
En 2023, le salaire d’un membre de l’équipe d’entraînement pour la saison régulière est de 216 000 dollars (environ 200 000€).
Qui est déjà passé par le système IPP ?
Efe Obada, des Washington Commanders, est un des joueurs qui est passé par ce programme. Il a quitté l’Angleterre pour rejoindre les Carolina Panthers en 2017 par le biais du programme IPP, avant de rejoindre les Buffalo Bills puis DC.
Une poignée de joueurs IPP figurent sur les listes actives de la saison 2023, dont Jordan Mailata, des Philadelphia Eagles. Le joueur de 26 ans était un rugbyman en plein essor en Australie avant de rejoindre la NFL, où il s’est épanoui et a participé au Super Bowl LVII.
Qui d’autre a tenté sa chance ?
L’ancien joueur de l’équipe d’Angleterre de rugby à sept, Alex Gray, a fait partie de l’IPP et a passé un certain temps avec les Falcons d’Atlanta. Christian Scotland-Williamson a passé deux ans avec les Pittsburgh Steelers après avoir joué comme deuxième-ligne pour Worcester.
Enfin, Christian Wade est l’ancien joueur de rugby le plus célèbre à avoir tenté sa chance dans la NFL, en étant recruté par les Buffalo Bills en 2019. L’ailier anglais à deux sélections est parti l’an dernier et a repris le chemin du rugby à XV avec le Racing 92 en 2022. Aucun de ces trois joueurs n’a participé à la saison régulière.
