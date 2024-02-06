Classement mondial : Chute du Portugal, montée de la Belgique
La Belgique a créé la surprise en battant le Portugal 10-6 lors de la première journée du Rugby Europe Championship 2024, malgré son classement inférieur de 18,20 points et 16 places par rapport aux Os Lobos. Les deux équipes avaient de nouveaux entraîneurs principaux, mais c’est Laurent Dossat qui a remporté la victoire pour la Belgique. Hugo De Francq a marqué le seul essai du match en première période. La victoire a permis à la Belgique de gagner trois places au classement mondial, se positionnant désormais en 26e place, tandis que le Portugal descend de trois places pour se retrouver 16e.
Pendant ce temps, l’Espagne a remporté une victoire serrée de 20-18 contre les Pays-Bas, permettant à l’Espagne de dépasser la Roumanie et de prendre la 19e place au classement. La Roumanie a gagné 0,12 point pour sa victoire 20-8 sur la Pologne, se plaçant juste derrière l’Espagne avec 63,40 points contre 63,46 points.
La Géorgie, sous la direction de son nouvel entraîneur Richard Cockerill, a gagné 28-17 contre l’Allemagne. Bien que la Géorgie n’ait pas gagné de points supplémentaires, elle a gagné une place au classement, se positionnant maintenant en 13e position.
Dans le Rugby Europe Championship masculin, le premier tour a été très compétitif, avec des victoires serrées.
La France reste 4e
À Marseille vendredi soir, le Tournoi des Six Nations a débuté avec une victoire incontestable de l’Irlande, championne en titre du Grand Chelem, sur une équipe de France réduite à 14 joueurs, sur le score de 38-17. Les 1,54 points obtenus par l’Irlande dans cette victoire conséquente lui ont permis de réduire l’écart avec l’Afrique du Sud en tête du classement à 2,43 points.
Malgré cette performance, l’Irlande et la France maintiennent leurs positions respectives en deuxième et quatrième places. Les autres équipes du Tournoi des Six Nations sont toujours en lice, avec des victoires serrées à l’extérieur pour l’Angleterre et l’Écosse lors des matchs de samedi.
L’Angleterre conserve sa cinquième place après avoir été poussée jusqu’au bout par l’Italie à Rome, finissant par l’emporter 27-24. L’Écosse se classe juste derrière à la sixième position, ayant réussi à gagner à Cardiff pour la première fois en 22 ans. Bien que l’Écosse ait eu une avance confortable de 27 à 0, le Pays de Galles a menacé de réaliser la plus grande remontée de l’histoire du Tournoi des Six Nations avec une performance remarquable en seconde période. Cependant, le Pays de Galles a finalement perdu d’un point, la défaite 27-26 lui coûtant 1,02 point.
Malgré cette défaite, le Pays de Galles reste à la huitième place mais descend en dessous de la barre des 80 points, avec un total de 79,62 points.
Enfin, l’Algérie a battu le Sénégal 26-12, gagnant 10 places au classement mondial et se positionnant désormais en 70e place, tandis que la Tunisie a perdu cinq places pour se retrouver en 61e position.
Comments on RugbyPass
Powder puff paddy what else is new?1 Go to comments
A custom built #12 with a rugby pedigree. Why not?4 Go to comments
Opinions of Dupont not the most complimentary here in our village just north of Toulouse. The word égoïste, selfish, being used quite often.1 Go to comments
A quality player who I think would make it in Union if given the right environment. WOuld have been a vg player if he had stayed in Union from the get go.4 Go to comments
Too much hype for my liking. There’s a reason why he wasn’t used during the three knockout finals tests at RWC. Too jittery at this early stage of his career. Really looking forward to the competition for the ABs #9 jersey & this guy looks like he’ll be somewhere near the pointy end. But let’s not get too carried away for now.2 Go to comments
Dont stuff around. Just get on and return. If the fire is in your belly it will happen….if it’s just”cool” it doesnt sound like you’re serious. If you do, avoud any Auckland side. It will only end in tears. The Chiefs or Crusaders will get ypu back up to speed the best.4 Go to comments
thats great to see he will be playing super rugby in australia2 Go to comments
A good solid worker as a player. he will be great for the younger guys to see his work ethic.2 Go to comments
Wow a nice rugby story with no headline grabbing title and no controversy. Whats it doing on here? I wish we had more player stories instead of the usual stuff. I watched the NZ cricket match between rugby and cricket and the stories out of that were great. Lara was great and seemed to really enjoy his role and JT from NRL was great too and had a ball. More of these very enjoyable stories please.2 Go to comments
Interesting. Let’s hope that, if he makes the switch, he doesn’t get Rogered — ie slotted, as RTS was, into the wrong position. Though in his case, second-five might be just the trick: he’s a big unit (6’4”), but also has the requisite agility and kicking skills.4 Go to comments
Imagine how good the Irish could be if they had an Irish coach they could believe in. I can’t wait to see this guy get stuck in to the All Blacks.15 Go to comments
Good size and power from the young lock. He did impress me and I did notice him when he played against the Maori back in 2022. Ireland have 4 quality internal locks which contrasts to what NZ has now. In regards to the French, I’ve seen them give rubbish ball to Du Pont before but the physical strength of him has saved them. I would imagine also that Shaun Edwards will be a little worried by the tries conceded.15 Go to comments
How many more before the RFU realises it has to live in the 21st Century?2 Go to comments
What is really encouraging is what Ireland has learned from the world cup. We have taken on other teams strenghts (our defense an more like Springboks in certain areas) as well as addressed some of our errors. The two maul tries were accurate and unmistakable. Zero chance of being held up. Defense up a few notches too. I heard pundits like SIR Kirwan saying Ireland needs to rebuild, that we wouldn’t get over the NZ loss. Ireland’s philosophy of constant improvement means evolution and being realistic about a big loss without letting it hurt the team. Looking forward to the rest of the 6Ns and taking on other rivals such as the World Champs in SA twice. The NZ match in Dublin will be interesting…💣12 Go to comments
Outstanding article, once again. Hah, Joe McCarthy from Wisconsin, his mother was from Tipperary and father also had Irish roots. Nice link. Big Joe was abrasive but he did not fully live up to McCarthyism and the persecution of left-wing. He stayed in the ruck. I did wonder if Paul Willemse aggression (poorly executed -twice) was in response to big Joe and others? Ireland had that plan when they picked Big Joe, the French should have seen it coming when he was named in the starting 15. Your third clip shows it perfectly. The Irish we using their forwards to run back into where the ruck was, but further up field, rather than spreading it wide, they pulled the French back in and would run at flat footed French. Antoine Dupont was missed he is like an extra loose forward and a good tackler. By going back in it allowed the Irish to set up their phase play in the backs, sometimes the forwards broke through to score - which was a good reward but I think it was just meant to create space and position for the backs. As it turned out the French lost Willemse so it became easier. By the time O’Mahony was off game was under control. Maybe France could have brought their subs on 10 mins earlier? and Charles Ollivon should have moved to no 2 in lineout. French Lineout and decisions around the breakdown and half back were the problems for the French team, Both can be fixed.15 Go to comments
Pecos and Graham go make you own blog or vlog where you can flog your log all day. Go make your Cant’erbury fan page. Rugby Pass is an International Rugby discussion site not a red and black stool fan club.13 Go to comments
The French were disappointing, too many mistakes and too many incorrect rugby decisions on the field. For example, who kicks directly to James Lowe (4 times maybe more) ? that would be like kicking to Frans Steyn, you will always loose ground. Half back did not have his best game. And Willemse come on that was dumb play. Lineouts were an issue but it can be fixed. The Irish No 2 ranked team in the world, picked up a massive 1.54 ranking points (the maximum) from that game. They played very very well. Except last quarter where they chose to sit and protect their lead. Giving penalties away to stop tries. This is negative play. It reminds me of the AB’s (aka the Pacific Lions) that’s what they do, 5-10 meters out they give penalties via foul play rather than concede a well constructed try to the opposition even when they have a good lead.12 Go to comments
Would be nice if the video actually explained how “expected points” are tallied. Because to be quite frank - it looks and sounds like a load of bollocks. Why can’t we just have the good old fashioned biased pundit tell us who should have won? Imagine if they’d had this tool at the World Cup. Ireland would have won the games they weren’t even playing in. And of course the World Cup.2 Go to comments
The Irish were very good on Friday. No argument. France were soundly beaten. Congrats to Ireland. But I love this confidence. While we’re at it - let’s just say Ireland are favourites to win the World Cup. Let’s get totally carried away because of one win at the beginning of the season.12 Go to comments
Yes, you forgot Hodnett and soon Brian Gleeson12 Go to comments