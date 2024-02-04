17 - 38
Bastareaud : « ce qui me manque, c’est le vestiaire »

Par Willy Billiard
Baptiste Serin et Mathieu Bastareaud dans le BastaShow

World Rugby a diffusé ce mardi 30 janvier le premier épisode d’une toute nouvelle émission consacrée au rugby, le BastaShow, animée par l’ancien international français aux 54 sélections (2009-2019), Mathieu Bastareaud.

Pour ce premier épisode, le désormais team manager du RC Toulon a convié le demi de mêlée du club, Baptiste Serin, à échanger de manière libre autour du rugby, de ses valeurs et du Tournoi des Six Nations.

Bastareaud : « avec ma génération, la santé mentale c'était tabou »

Dans le premier épisode du BastaShow, à voir en exclusivité sur la chaîne YouTube de World Rugby, Mathieu Bastareaud et Baptiste Serin tombent le masque sur le haut niveau.

Un échange à bâtons rompus entre Serin, actuellement blessé à l’épaule mais qui potentiellement a toujours sa place dans le groupe France, et Bastareaud qui a pris sa retraite internationale en juin 2019 alors que Jacques Brunel n’avait pas besoin de ses services pour la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2019 au Japon.

Une pige à New York

Le trois-quarts centre avait alors pris la route des Etats-Unis pour une saison dans la Major League Rugby sous les couleurs de Rugby United New York – club dissous en décembre 2023 – avant de revenir en France au LOU, puis à Toulon où il a disputé son dernier match au terme de la saison 2023. Suite à quoi il est devenu manager du club.

« Moi ce qui me manque, c’est le vestiaire. Tout ce qui est entraînement, ça me manque pas, surtout tout ce qui est après-saison », lâche dans un rire l’ancien trois-quarts centre de Toulon. « Ce que j’ai vécu pendant 16-17 ans, le vestiaire, ça, ça me manque. J’ai passé le flambeau à des petits jeunes comme toi… »

Pourtant, les deux anciens partenaires n’ont que six ans d’écart. Bastarocket vient du Val-de-Marne, Serin des Landes.

Serin a commencé à 4 ans

Celui que Basta surnomme « le petit prince de Parentis » (Parentis-en-Born, petite commune des Landes) est très fier de ses origines qu’il partage avec d’autres joueurs qui brillent sur les terrains des championnats de France comme l’arrière de Mont-de-Marsan Yoann Laousse Azpiazu, le troisième-ligne montois Léo Banos prêté à Toulouse le temps du Tournoi des Six Nations, l’ailier/arrière de Pau Clément Laporte et le demi de mêlée de Montpellier Léo Coly, qui a grandi à Biscarosse, mais a mûri à Parentis.

Lui, Baptiste Serin, a commencé à jouer au rugby à l’âge de 4 ans avant de partir à 15 ans au CABBG à Bègles, passé par la filière fédérale, trois ans de pole Espoir, un an de Pole France (un an de moins que Bastareaud), la dernière étape avant de passer Pro. « Je me souviens, on avait une belle génération avec Parra, Maestri… », se souvient-il.

« Tu es quelqu’un que j’apprécie », lui adresse Mathieu Bastareaud. « On te connaît comme un super joueur, bourré de talent, pas très gros plaqueur mais très bon techniquement, avec tes fameuses chisteras. Je voulais que les gens te connaissent un peu mieux en tant qu’homme. On est un peu dépendant de l’étiquette que l’on peut nous mettre. »

Echanges capillaires

Au-delà de la performance et du haut niveau, les deux amis ont en commun de veiller particulièrement à… leur coupe de cheveux. Et c’est sur ce terrain que Basta l’emmène…

« La première fois que je t’ai vu, ça devait être en 2013 ou 2014, tu étais en moins de 20. J’étais avec le XV de France et on regardait le 6 Nations. Tu fais une interview à la mi-temps et la première chose qui me frappe, c’est ta coupe de cheveux ! Franchement douteuse. Et franchement, je m’y connais en coupe de cheveux, mais c’était pas ça ! Ce qui m’avait marqué, c’est ton discours à la mi-temps. Pour un mec de 18-19 ans, j’ai trouvé que t’étais hyper mature, vachement lucide dans l’analyse du match. J’avais trouvé ça fort à ton âge », raconte Mathieu Bastareaud.

Serin rigole et développe : « J’avais une petite salade composée, des mèches… », précise-t-il. « J’étais très blond, style surfeur qui n’a jamais touché une planche. Quand je suis passé professionnel, je me suis fait raser et j’ai repoussé tout blond. Ça m’a soulé et j’ai fait des mèches. »

FEATURE
FEATURE Nine reasons to be thankful for the Six Nations Nine reasons to be thankful for the Six Nations
Search