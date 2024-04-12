Assia Khalfaoui casse la baraque

Son sourire est aussi communicatif que ses charges sont destructives. A tout juste 23 ans (elle les a fêtés le 24 mars), Assia Khalfaoui est en train de réaliser un Tournoi des Six Nations de haute volée et s’installe comme une des cadres de ce jeune groupe tricolore. Elle sera titulaire pour la troisième fois en trois matchs, dimanche contre l’Italie à Jean-Bouin, où l’équipe de France voudra continuer son parcours sans-faute dans cette édition 2024.

Arrivée en 2022 dans le groupe France, quelques jours après son 21e anniversaire, la joueuse du Stade Bordelais a depuis vécu un apprentissage en accéléré. Elle dispute cette année-là son premier Tournoi des Six Nations, engrange sa première titularisation lors de la 3e journée contre l’Écosse, puis gagne sa place pour la Coupe du Monde 2021 (reportée à 2022 à cause de la crise sanitaire liée au Covid-19).

En Nouvelle-Zélande, elle se contente encore des miettes laissées par Clara Joyeux, installée au poste de pilier droit : elle n’est titulaire que pour le 3e match de poule, sans réel enjeu, et pour le match pour la médaille de bronze. Elle montre cependant qu’il faudra compter sur elle, et le sélectionneur d’alors, Thomas Darracq, ne s’y trompe pas. Si elle entre en jeu sept et huit minutes lors des premiers matchs de poule, la joueuse d’origine lot-et-garonnaise passe près d’une demi-heure sur la pelouse en quarts et demi-finale.

L’an dernier semble marquer un tournant. Elle s’installe parmi les taulières du pack, démarrant quatre des cinq rencontres du Six-Nations 2023. Et elle va enchaîner, dimanche contre l’Italie, une troisième titularisation de rang dans le Tournoi.

Une suite finalement logique pour une joueuse à fort potentiel, identifiée comme tel depuis longtemps. « Elle a commencé avec l’école de rugby de Pont-du-Casse et est arrivée ici au club d’Agen en U15-14 garçons, U15 chez les filles », rembobine Laurent Marchès, conseiller technique territorial, dans une vidéo mise en ligne par le Conseil départemental du Lot-et-Garonne. « C’était déjà un phénomène, on voyait très vite qu’elle avait un énorme potentiel. Morphologiquement, mais aussi sur la volonté. Elle était très courageuse et elle a été une des premières à vraiment pouvoir évoluer avec les garçons en moins de 14. »

Et les garçons concernés doivent s’en souvenir, à écouter cette anecdote relatée par le maire de Pont-du-Casse, Christian Delbrel, dans les colonnes de Sud-Ouest : « Elle prenait autant de coups que les garçons, mais elle, elle ne pleurait pas. En revanche, elle se demandait toujours pourquoi les garçons pleuraient. »

Ses anciens adversaires doivent encore trembler en la voyant évoluer désormais avec les Bleues, pour qui elle réserve ses talents désormais, quand elle n’est pas en club. Solide en mêlée, elle se distingue aussi par son activité ballon en main ou en défense. « On demande autre chose aux piliers que la mêlée, il faut que l’on soit bonne dans d’autres secteurs, notamment pour porter le ballon dans la défense », peut-on l’entendre dire dans l’épisode 2 de la saison 2 d’ « Ames sœurs », la websérie de la FFR.

Et dans ce domaine, on ne peut pas dire que cela reste des paroles en l’air chez Assia Khalfaoui. Les chiffres de ses dernière sorties en bleu parlent en effet pour elle. Ses 17 courses contre l’Irlande lors de la première journée, 25 m gagnés à la clé, ont fait d’elle la porteuse la plus sollicitée des Françaises (0,27 ballon par minute, record de l’équipe). Ajoutez-y neuf plaquages (aucun raté) dont un joli tampon, deux passes après contact, aucune pénalité concédée et même une touche récupérée, et vous obtenez un sacré match pour une joueuse de première ligne.

Après ce succès sur l’Irlande (38-17), « On l’a élu Femme du match, c’est pas pour rien », encourage Pauline Bourdon-Sansus. « Elle nous fait toujours avancer, ne rate pas de plaquages. Elle est dans une nouvelle dynamique, elle est en train d’exploser. Il n’y a pas de doute, elle va être une grande joueuse. »

Si le match contre l’Écosse a été moins flamboyant offensivement (neuf courses et cinq mètres parcourus), la joueuse du Stade Bordelais a une fois encore été solide sur les bases : une seule pénalité concédée, un turnover, et surtout dix plaquages effectués pour dix plaquages réussis.

« J’essaie d’apporter ma pierre à l’édifice et de me donner à 100% pour cette équipe. Je suis bien mentalement, bien physiquement et je suis prête à aller au bout de ce Tournoi. » Et toujours avec le sourire.