Investec Champions Cup

VIDEO - Lynagh, le fils de la légende des Wallabies, décrypte l’essai de la saison de Champions Cup

Par RugbyPass
Louis Lynagh - PA

Louis Lynagh, fils d’un ancien grand joueur des Wallabies et autrefois pressenti pour devenir ailier de l’équipe d’Angleterre, a peut-être contribué à relancer son rêve de rugby international en réalisant une performance spectaculaire avec les Harlequins lors de la Champions Cup.

Billy Millard, l’entraîneur australien du club anglais, a assuré qu’il porterait un toast à l’essai solitaire de Lynagh – l’un des deux essais du joueur de 23 ans lors de la victoire 47-19 sur l’Ulster.

Une action partie de ses 22

Lynagh, fils du maestro Michael Lynagh, champion du monde avec l’Australie en 1991, a battu quatre défenseurs dans une course folle lancée depuis ses propres 22 mètres au Stoop de Twickenham, après une relance rapide et une passe de Marcus Smith.

Mais ce premier essai a surpris Lynagh lui-même, qui ne pensait même pas jouer.

D’abord écarté de la sélection en raison de son manque de performance, il a été rappelé d’urgence sur le banc des Quins juste avant le coup d’envoi, après qu’une blessure a contraint Millard à remanier l’équipe.

Lynagh a ensuite été surpris d’être invité à entrer en jeu après un peu plus d’un quart d’heure lorsque Oscar Beard n’a pas passé le protocole commotion à la 17e minute.

Il a profité de l’occasion pour marquer deux des sept essais des Quins, lesquels se dirigeaient vers une qualification pour les huitièmes de finale de la plus prestigieuse compétition de clubs de rugby d’Europe.

Deux essais opportunistes

Le premier a été le plus spectaculaire : Lynagh s’est engouffré dans la brèche, a déjoué un plaquage de Billy Burns au milieu du terrain, a donné un coup de pied à suivre et a distancé ses poursuivants de l’Ulster, avant de bénéficier d’un bon rebond qui lui a permis de contourner Jacob Stockdale et de plonger pour marquer l’un des essais les plus marquants de la saison européenne.

« Quand Marcus a attrapé le ballon haut et a crié marque, j’ai regardé et nous avons vu un petit espace, il s’est ouvert et ensuite le reste, je ne sais pas vraiment ce qui s’est passé », a déclaré Louis Lynagh en riant.

« Parfois, on essaie des trucs sur le terrain de rugby et ça paye – et c’était l’un de ces moments.

« Le ballon a rebondi dans ma direction et je suis heureux d’avoir pu finir l’action. J’étais crevé à la fin, mais c’était vraiment cool de faire ça et j’espère que je pourrai vivre d’autres moments comme ça. »

Il a saisi sa chance

Six minutes plus tard, il a de nouveau fait preuve d’un réel opportunisme, profitant d’un cafouillage de la défense des visiteurs pour reprendre le ballon et filer une nouvelle fois à l’essai.

Cette performance est un grand encouragement pour Lynagh, qui avait été en marge de la sélection anglaise sous Eddie Jones, avant de tomber dans la hiérarchie suite à des blessures la saison dernière.

Le directeur du rugby de Quins, Billy Millard, était ravi pour lui.

« Louis est avec nous depuis longtemps, il sait donc exactement ce qu’il en est. Il a travaillé très dur et il le mérite. Il nous a permis de prendre pied dans le match », a salué l’Australien.

« Louis est exceptionnel et il l’a montré – je vais m’asseoir et regarder son essai en buvant un verre de rouge. Il a fait preuve d’une détermination sans faille pour rester dans le match. Il joue un rôle important ici. »

