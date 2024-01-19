Toujours pas remis de sa blessure, Jaco Peyper forfait pour le Six Nations
World Rugby a annoncé un changement dans la composition de l’équipe des officiels de match pour la rencontre du Tournoi des Six Nations masculin 2024 entre l’Italie et l’Écosse, prévue le 9 mars.
Jaco Peyper, originaire d’Afrique du Sud, est forfait pour le Tournoi des Six Nations en raison d’une blessure au talon d’Achille.
Remplacé par Angus Gardner
C’est l’arbitre australien Angus Gardner qui remplacera Peyper au Stadio Olimpico de Rome. Ainsi, Gardner est appelé en tant qu’arbitre de champ, Karl Dickson et Adam Leal (Angleterre) en tant qu’arbitres assistants.
Le Sud-Africain Marius van der Westhuizen sera l’arbitre du match pour la télévision (TMO).
La blessure remonte à la Coupe du Monde de Rugby en octobre dernier. Le Sud-Africain, qui avait dirigé le match d’ouverture du tournoi lorsque la France a accueilli les All Blacks à Paris en septembre, avait été désigné le mois suivant pour le quart de finale opposant le Pays de Galles à l’Argentine au Stade Vélodrome de Marseille.
Peyper s’était blessé à la RWC 2023
Cependant, dès que le pilier du Pays Galles Dan Biggar avait transformé son propre essai pour donner l’avantage au Pays Galles 7-0, Peyper avait demandé une pause pour s’entretenir avec les deux capitaines qui se trouvaient sur la ligne médiane, l’Argentin Julian Montoya et le Gallois Jac Morgan.
L’arbitre avait alors expliqué qu’il devait sortir en raison d’une blessure à la jambe gauche contractée en sautant de manière hasardeuse hors de la trajectoire d’une course avec ballon de Montoya vers un ruck argentin antérieur.
« Mon mollet a lâché », avait expliqué Peyper. « Je ne vais pas pouvoir suivre le rythme. Nous allons devoir changer d’arbitre et donner le sifflet à M. Dickson. Donnez-nous juste une minute. »
Alors que le chronomètre est arrêté à 15’25, Pepyer faisait ses adieux et sortait en boitillant jusqu’à la ligne de touche pour être examiné par les médecins et remplacé comme arbitre des quarts de finale par Karl Dickson, qui avait été chargé d’arbitrer la touche avec Andrea Piardi.
