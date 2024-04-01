« The scrum doctor » Mike Cron au chevet des Wallabies

Les Wallabies veulent mettre toutes les chances de leur côté pour remonter la pente. Dernière prise en date, l’expert de la mêlée néo-zélandais Mike Cron, surnommé « the scrum doctor » après près de 30 ans de carrière et plus de 200 matchs avec les All Blacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayant travaillé sur les six continents, dans plus de 15 pays et notamment brièvement avec le Stade Toulousain, Cron a également été consultant auprès de World Rugby ces dernières années, notamment lors de la RWC 2023 en France.

Il est entraîneur de rugby néo-zélandais depuis 2004, travaillant avec les All Blacks ainsi qu’avec les autres équipes nationales de Nouvelle-Zélande, les équipes de Super Rugby, les équipes provinciales et académiques, et de nombreuses équipes de clubs amateurs et de jeunes.

Après six Coupes du Monde en tant qu’entraîneur, cinq avec les All Blacks et une avec les Black Ferns, Mike Cron est reconnu comme l’un des entraîneurs les plus innovants et les plus respectés au monde.

« Mike a apporté une énorme valeur ajoutée dans chaque programme auquel il a participé et apporte une richesse de connaissances à notre staff d’entraîneurs », a salué son compatriote Joe Schmidt, lui aussi Néo-Zélandais.

« Connaissant Chris depuis son passage à World Rugby, il mettra un effort considérable en coulisses pour garantir que notre organisation soit efficacement gérée. »

Un nouveau manager

Par ailleurs, les Wallabies ont confirmé la désignation de Chris Thomson au poste de manager de l’équipe, une nomination importante en coulisses.

Thomson rejoint les Wallabies en provenance des ACT Brumbies, où il occupait le poste de directeur général du rugby professionnel et des filières depuis 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Il était auparavant employé par World Rugby en tant que chef de projet haute performance pour les parcours et le développement des joueurs et avant cela, il était le directeur général de la Fijian Drua, jusqu’à temps que l’équipe remporte le National Rugby Championship 2018.