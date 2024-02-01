Six Nations : quelle incidence le week-end d'ouverture aura sur le classement mondial
La position de l’Afrique du Sud en tête du classement mondial de World Rugby présenté par Capgemini est actuellement sécurisée, mais l’Irlande a une opportunité de réduire sérieusement l’écart de 3,97 points en affrontant la France à Marseille le 2 février.
L’Irlande, championne en titre du Tournoi des Six Nations, aspire à une première victoire en France depuis 2018, ce qui les rapprocherait davantage de l’exploit de remporter deux Grands Chelems consécutifs dans l’ère du Tournoi des Six Nations, un exploit unique. Une victoire resserrerait également l’écart avec les Springboks à seulement 2,43 points, sous réserve d’une victoire convaincante.
Pour la France, une amélioration de sa quatrième place dans le classement n’est possible que si elle remporte le match avec plus de 15 points, dépassant ainsi la Nouvelle-Zélande et reléguant l’Irlande à la quatrième place en cas de victoire.
Les matchs du 3 février revêtent également une grande importance, en particulier la rencontre entre l’Italie et l’Angleterre à Rome.
Une victoire surprise de l’Italie pourrait les propulser dans le top 10 mondial pour la première fois depuis mars 2013, tandis que l’Angleterre pourrait perdre la cinquième place en cas de victoire combinée de l’Écosse contre le Pays de Galles.
Si l’Angleterre remporte le match à Rome, l’équipe dirigée par Steve Borthwick ne pourra pas progresser au-delà de la cinquième place. Cependant, dans le scénario où l’Irlande remporte de manière significative son match à Marseille et que l’Angleterre fait de même le lendemain à Rome, seule une différence de trois dixièmes de point les séparera de la France, qu’ils affronteront à Lyon lors du dernier match du Tournoi.
En ce qui concerne le match entre le Pays de Galles et l’Écosse au Principality Stadium, l’Écosse va chercher à renverser la tendance, n’ayant pas gagné là depuis 2002. Une victoire avec un score similaire à celui de l’année dernière (35-7) pourrait les rapprocher de la cinquième place, mais cela dépendra également des résultats à Rome. Le Pays de Galles pourrait surpasser l’Argentine et atteindre la septième place en cas de victoire, mais devrait gagner avec plus de 15 points pour dépasser également l’Écosse.
Comments on RugbyPass
Given that the four Home Unions have only won SIXTEEN test matches against the All Blacks from a combined total of 150 tests playef, what’s the point again?1 Go to comments
In the best interest, of the ARU ,who are struggling them selves with sponsorship Melbourne should be let go, and only have 4 supersides, How can you compete with the AFL and NRL, where in WA the force have a very strong supporter base7 Go to comments
The Force never flourished before the Rebels existed.7 Go to comments
Think we can all agree that Sinckler has not had a fruitful time at Bristol.1 Go to comments
Well well. . Despite the rhetoric of new style guess who is the new orchestrator of the new attacking play . Pity the poor wingers again . Another lost chance to play one of the new kids on the block to see if they can go forward rather than just up and unders or crab across the field and cramp everyone space . Lets hope it all works .2 Go to comments
Hi! Last year’s final was held in BadAjoz, not Badejoz, Jon. Cheers!1 Go to comments
I don’t like the idea that Tommy Freeman is a bolter. He has already played 4 times for England (3 caps + 1 exhibition game) and has looked brilliant in 3 of those. If I was a selector he’d be on 15 caps right now, purely on the basis of his existing international form.1 Go to comments
First cap against the irish pack. Quite the trial by fire..1 Go to comments
This article is a reasonable attempt at treating the collective HIA effects we got from the (unaffectionately) Foster era. At a win rate of 69.5% (rounded to 70) Foster ranks 17th out of the 17 ABs coaches with 30+ tests. Of the 10 ABs coaches with 40+ tests, Foster ranks 10th. The others are over 80% with two in the 90s. In the overall rankings of the 25 ABs coaches, Foster is 20th. No wonder we're jittery leading into the Razor era. All teams face the same post RWC rebuild issues, but for us, our psyche has been dinged up. I call it “The Foster Effect”. And thus the schedule looks more ominous than usual. In actual fact, the ABs schedule looks very much like business as usual, with two tests v Japan & Fiji added. We’ve only had one perfect season, 2013, saved by an 85th minute try & a two attempt conversion, v Ireland. So yes, losses are definitely on the cards. But what a challenge. Bring it on!!!!!9 Go to comments
Well if Ireland (who’ve never won a RWC knock-out match) can beat the ABs in their back yard then England (4 RWC finals) certainly can…👍2 Go to comments
Josh Lewsey said it all on the Wasps’ training pitch back in the day……👊2 Go to comments
How much are Munster regretting losing Ben Healy now?!1 Go to comments
Interesting to see the double headers in the rugby championship…. Good move I think. Bit more like touring2 Go to comments
There’s no doubt the rebels need to go. Like the rest of the Australian franchises they have about 12 players who are up to Super Rugby (NZ) standard, but the rest are too young or perpetual journeyman. Distribute those 12 players around the remaining 4 clubs and we’ll have 4 (closer to) competitive sides. That could be the beginning of a more even and eventually thriving comp.3 Go to comments
9 teams? There won’t be that many in the Prem in 5 years’ time…4 Go to comments
Indeed Italy can be “competitive”, but not a winner against ENG. In Rome the weather is and will be fine on saturday (15 celsius, no rain in weeks): a good startin’ point for Menoncello, Capuozzo, Garbisi and Vintcent legs. A 21-15 for the rose side4 Go to comments
10 wins would be great but if there’s a year to experiment it’s this one. I wouldn’t hold a couple more losses against the man if he took some liberties with the combos and bench composition.9 Go to comments
I’m exhausted just reading the schedule…9 Go to comments
He is taking over the team that should have won the RWC final. But there are some big names gone. It is a chance to build a new team to dominate the sport.9 Go to comments
Very bold from Eng.2 Go to comments