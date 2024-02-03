Reprise du Rugby Europe Championship ce week-end
Le cocapitaine de la Géorgie, Merab Sharikadze, va remporter sa 100e sélection pour la Géorgie ce dimanche 5 février lorsque les Lelos entameront la défense de leur titre de Rugby Europe Championship contre l’Allemagne à Dessau.
Sharikadze a fait ses débuts avec les Lelos contre l’Espagne en mars 2012 et a été une présence régulière dans leur milieu de terrain depuis, ainsi que capitaine de l’équipe dans 51 de ses 99 capes précédentes.
Le joueur de 30 ans deviendra le septième joueur géorgien à obtenir 100 capes, toutes obtenues au cours des sept dernières années.
L’arrière Merab Kvirikashvili a été le premier membre du club des centurions en février 2017, également contre l’Allemagne. Sharikadze avait marqué lors de cette victoire 50-6 et espère un résultat similaire pour cette occasion spéciale.
Dimanche sera également un jour particulier pour deux débutants, le pilier gauche Giorgi Akhaladze et l’arrière Luka Tsirekidze.
Tsirekidze, un joueur de 19 ans de l’équipe géorgienne Black Lion, remplace Davit Niniashvili, joueur vedette de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023, qui manquera les deux premiers matchs du Rugby Europe Championship en raison d’une blessure mineure.
Les six fois champions en titre débuteront avec le pilier droit Irakli Aptsiauri et le demi de mêlée Mikheil Alania. Giorgi Kartvelishvili, coéquipier d’Alania à Aurillac, pourrait également faire ses débuts sur le banc, à 32 ans, au côté de Giorgi Mamaiashvili, première ligne remplaçant, de 12 ans son cadet.
Le match contre l’Allemagne est également le premier de l’ancien entraîneur de Montpellier Richard Cockerill en tant qu’entraîneur de la Géorgie, et c’est un thème qui revient tout au long du premier tour du Rugby Europe Championship avec quatre des huit équipes ayant un changement à la tête de l’équipe.
L’Argentin Pablo Bouza entame son mandat à la tête de l’Espagne en se déplaçant aux Pays-Bas samedi lors du premier des quatre coups d’envoi (13h15, heure locale, GMT+1). L’Espagne partira favorite face à une équipe néerlandaise qui n’a pas joué depuis le mois de mars, mais la rencontre d’Amsterdam semble être la plus équilibrée du lot.
Le Portugal veut surfer sur sa bonne Coupe du Monde
L’autre des deux matchs de samedi verra la Belgique affronter le Portugal, l’équipe surprise de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023.
Les hôtes espèrent que le match se jouera à guichets fermés devant 5 000 personnes, puisqu’ils ont déplacé la rencontre de Bruxelles au Stade Charles Tondreau de Mons.
Le trois-quarts centre belge U20 Theo Adaba pourrait connaître sa première cape après avoir été appelé sur le banc des Diables noirs.
Le Portugal, dont le seul et unique titre à ce niveau remonte à 2003, espère faire mieux que l’année dernière, lorsqu’il avait été battu en finale par la Géorgie.
Tomás Appleton est toujours là pour mener une équipe qui compte un noyau de joueurs qui ont si bien réussi en France. Le talonneur Luka Begic et le demi d’ouverture Hugo Aubry font leurs débuts avec le Portugal, mais le reste du XV de départ d’Os Lobos figurait déjà à la Coupe du Monde 2023.
Ce sera le premier match de l’ancien entraîneur des Pumas argentins Daniel Hourcade à la tête d’Os Lobos contre la fin du mandat de Patrice Lagisquet, et la démission de son successeur immédiat Sébastien Bertrank.
« La Géorgie est favorite, nous avons eu beaucoup de mal en finale. Mais je pense que nous sommes sur la bonne voie pour atteindre à nouveau la finale », a déclaré Appleton, à la veille du match contre la Belgique.
« Je parle comme si nous allions nous qualifier pour la finale, et je ne suis pas sûr que cela se produise parce que nous aurons des matchs difficiles avant d’y parvenir, mais si nous pouvons garder l’élan de la Coupe du Monde, nous avons une chance de remporter ce trophée. »
La Pologne espère progresser
Outre la rencontre entre l’Allemagne et la Géorgie dimanche, la Pologne accueille la Roumanie à Gdynia.
La Pologne a terminé à la dernière place lors de son premier Rugby Europe Championship en 2023 et n’a jamais battu la Roumanie lors de ses 17 précédentes tentatives.
Cependant, l’avant Tom Fidler est persuadé qu’ils auront appris de cette expérience et qu’ils seront en mesure d’aller plus loin dans les mois à venir.
« L’année dernière était notre première année dans le Championnat et nous étions tous en phase d’apprentissage. Aujourd’hui, l’équipe est bien préparée pour relever les défis de la deuxième année », a assuré Fidler.
« Nous savons maintenant ce qui est exigé à ce niveau et nous avons corrigé certaines choses que nous faisons à l’entraînement, nous les avons affinées car nous savons mieux à quoi nous attendre de la part de nos adversaires et d’une série régulière de matchs.
« Nous avons une très bonne équipe d’entraîneurs, dirigée par Chris Hitt et Morgan Stoddart, soutenue par d’excellents préparateurs physiques, et tout se met bien en place.
« Nous avons quelques nouveaux joueurs qui arrivent et le groupe a l’air en pleine forme. J’espère que nous pourrons obtenir les résultats et les récompenses de ce que nous avons investi dans le Championnat de cette année, parce que dans certains des matchs de l’année dernière, j’ai eu l’impression que nous avons été un peu malchanceux et, en général, nous avons été assez frustrés de terminer là où nous l’avons fait. »
La Roumanie a subi des défaites record lors de ses cinq dernières rencontres et, pour tenter de se relancer, elle s’est tournée vers l’ancien entraîneur adjoint du Portugal, le Français David Gérard.
« Au sortir d’un Championnat 2023 correct (troisième place) et d’une Coupe du monde décevante, nous voulons montrer que nous sommes meilleurs que nos performances précédentes et que nous voulons faire de grandes choses cette année », a déclaré le talonneur Rob Irimescu, qui a fait ses débuts avec les Chênes lors de la victoire 67-27 contre la Pologne à Bucarest l’an dernier.
« L’objectif principal est de remporter le Rugby Europe Championship. Ça ne sert à rien de jouer ou de concourir si ce n’est pas votre objectif principal et c’est sincèrement le cas pour nous. Cela dit, nous voulons aussi montrer que nous nous améliorons et que nous sommes une force avec laquelle il faut compter.
« L’équipe se met bien en place. L’année dernière a été un peu stressante avec tout ce qui se passait, mais cette année nous nous concentrons sur le renforcement de notre cohésion et de notre camaraderie au cours de cette campagne et les entraîneurs et le staff ont fait un excellent travail pour nous aider dans ce sens. »
Le Rugby Europe Championship conserve le format de l’année dernière, les deux meilleures équipes de chacune des poules de quatre équipes se qualifiant pour les demi-finales et conservant leurs espoirs de titre.
Le Stade Jean Bouin à Paris accueillera la finale de cette année qui se jouera le dimanche 17 mars, le lendemain du jour où la France et l’Angleterre baisseront le rideau sur le Tournoi des Six Nations masculin à Lyon.
