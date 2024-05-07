Quesada : « L’Italie ne peut pas jouer comme l’Angleterre ou l’Afrique du Sud »

FEATURE Caelan Doris strikes out as clear Lions captaincy frontrunner In the absence of Garry Ringrose, the Ireland No 8's leadership credentials may have caught the eye of Lions coach Andy Farrell

FEATURE Jacques Nienaber's 'offensive defence' moved Leinster closer to the cherished fifth star The South African supremo's rearguard action stymied the best attack in England at Croke Park.