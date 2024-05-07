41 - 12
FT
11 - 38
FT
17 - 28
FT
28 - 33
FT
56 - 7
FT
28 - 20
FT
32 - 31
FT
40 - 23
FT
20 - 17
FT
38 - 26
FT
Vendredi
3h05
Vendredi
5h35
Vendredi
14h35
Vendredi
14h35
Vendredi
14h45
Vendredi
14h45
International

Quesada : « L’Italie ne peut pas jouer comme l’Angleterre ou l’Afrique du Sud »

Par Jérémy Fahner
ROME, ITALY - MARCH 08: Gonzalo Quesada, head coach of Italy during Italy Captain's Run at Stadio Olimpico on March 08, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images)

Nommé sélectionneur de l’Italie avant même la Coupe du Monde 2023, en charge des Azzurri depuis le début de l’année 2024, Gonzalo Quesada a conduit les Transalpins au meilleur Tournoi des Six Nations de leur histoire.

S’ils n’ont terminé que 5es de l’édition 2024, ils ont présenté pour la première fois un ratio victoires/défaites à l’équilibre : deux succès, deux revers, un nul. Et encore, on se souvient tous de la pénalité de Paolo Garbisi sur le poteau, à l’ultime seconde du match face aux Bleus, enlevant des mains italiennes une victoire retentissante sur le sol français (13-13).

Des résultats enthousiasmants alors que l’Italie avait touché le fond quelques mois plus tôt lors de la Coupe du Monde. Deux défaites humiliantes (96-17 contre la Nouvelle-Zélande, 60-7 face à la France) étaient venues clôturer de la pire des façons la phase de poule des Italiens, alors qu’ils espéraient montrer sur la scène planétaire leurs récents progrès.

C’est sur ces cendres encore chaudes qu’est arrivé Gonzalo Quesada. L’ancien entraîneur du Stade Français a vite fait le même constat que ces prédécesseurs, et notamment le kiwi Kieran Crowley qui le répétait à longueur d’interview durant le dernier Mondial : l’Italie manque de puissance pour rivaliser sur la longueur avec les meilleurs.

« Si on veut être compétitif, il faut prendre des risques, d’autant plus quand on a une équipe plus légère, sans trop de puissance », jugeait samedi l’Argentin sur le plateau de Scrum, l’émission consacrée au rugby sur ESPN Argentina.

« L’Italie ne peut pas jouer comme l’Angleterre ou l’Afrique du Sud, rendre le ballon et défendre.

« Avec les armes dont nous disposons, ce ne serait pas malin. C’est pourquoi on doit essayer de jouer un rugby de meilleure qualité. »

D’après lui, le salut italien passera donc par le jeu. A la manière de ce qu’il avait bâti au Stade Français (2013-2017 puis 2020-2023) et avec la défunte franchise argentine des Jaguares (2018-2020), le technicien Quesada préfère tenir le ballon que courir après, prône du mouvement, soigne les sorties de camp.

Il aime faire participer ses joueurs à la réflexion, use d’un management collaboratif, et s’attelle à instaurer un climat de confiance. Car l’urgence, estime-t-il, est aussi de gagner des matchs.

« En premier lieu, l’Italie doit devenir une équipe performante. On ne peut perdre les matchs qu’on joue systématiquement. Quand on regarde les statistiques et le nombre de victoires italiennes dans le Tournoi des Six Nations ces dernières années, il y en a très peu ».

De quoi se renier un peu ?

« A mon arrivée, j’ai dit aux joueurs que je n’étais pas là pour leur faire jouer un rugby agréable, mais pour être capable de rivaliser avec les autres. On est conscients que sur plusieurs matchs, les statistiques sont en notre défaveur, mais on va quand même se battre. »

Des mots à traduire en action lors de la tournée d’été de l’Italie dans le Pacifique, puis en Europe pour les Automn Nations Series 2024.

Le programme à venir de l’Italie en 2024

  • Samoa – Italie, le 5 juillet à Apia
  • Tonga – Italie, le 12 juillet à Nuku-Alofa
  • Japon – Italie, le 21 juillet à Sapporo
  • Italie – Argentine, le 9 novembre (lieu à définir)
  • Italie – Géorgie, le 17 novembre (lieu à définir)
  • Italie – Nouvelle-Zélande, le 23 novembre (lieu à définir)

Comments on RugbyPass

A
Andrew 54 minutes ago
Battle of potential All Black No.8s: Hoskins Sotutu vs Brayden Iose

I still see nothing in Sotutus play that hes changed his upright running style that failed so many times against decent international defences like the french. Other than that… Iose? Well you have covered his limitations well. If Sititi had been playing the the season… Jacobson? Grace?…Neither shout pick me. So Ardie it is.

1 Go to comments
J
Johnny 1 hours ago
Fin Smith explains the Leinster 'chaos' that caught out Northampton

There isn’t one element you mentioned there that every top class or successful team gets up to. The great All blacks sides used to play on the ‘fringes or edge’ but it was essentially saying they were doing something illegal or borderline to gain dominance. The fine margins at the top are minute between the top sides. La Rochelle, the crusaders, Saracens, Toulon etc etc…..have all been accused. Get over it, the comment comes across as salty and naive. Northampton as well as they played to get back into the match were thoroughly beaten and controlled for 60 minutes and Leinster have only themselves to blame for kicking it away and hence losing control of the match and being nearly the architects of their own downfall.

2 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hours ago
Why two All Blacks coaches attended New Zealand U20 match in Australia

There is some talent coming thru thats for sure. The 10 looks special to me. Rico Simpson is a name to look for in the future.

1 Go to comments
J
Johnny 2 hours ago
'Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth

I think this quiet honestly is just an innocent misunderstanding by someone who is pig sh*t stupid. Eben is a fine player but by christ, if he can’t understand or get what the Irish players were trying to say to him after the match…..well i hope he has someone looking after his finances, career and is reading the fine print for him, cause life after rugby may be quite difficult for the vacuous echo chamber.

21 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 2 hours ago
Caelan Doris strikes out as clear Lions captaincy frontrunner

It could be Doris' day!

3 Go to comments
P
PDV 3 hours ago
'Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth

The whole thing has blown up because Eben’s words have clearly struck a nerve in Ireland. Otherwise they would just laugh it off. I think some former Irish players, commentators and some Irish fans know deep down this Ireland team started to believe its own press and that a certain amount of arrogance had started to creep in during the World Cup. The topic was actually brought up by Irish pundits on Off the Ball recently. It’s fine to be arrogant if you can back it up. Ireland didn’t.

21 Go to comments
P
Paul 3 hours ago
'Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth

‘The Irish are good people'. Why is Goode praising a people who hate his own? Wet wipe.

21 Go to comments
L
Luis 3 hours ago
Leinster vs Toulouse | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

La mejor final que se puede ver en el emisferio norte.

1 Go to comments
f
finn 4 hours ago
'Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth

A lot of cope from south africans in the comments. Etzebeth is a liar and a hypocrite; you don’t have to defend him!

21 Go to comments
J
John 4 hours ago
Banned Springbok Elton Jantjies releases prickly statement

He got big and really slow for a flyhalf…not sure he’s relevant in a bok conversation anymore

4 Go to comments
J
John 4 hours ago
'Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth

Best tourney team vs best team in the regular season for 3 games in RSA - talk is cheap, let’s see what’s what on the tour

21 Go to comments
S
Sam T 4 hours ago
Where does this Hurricanes side rank among the franchise's all-time teams

One overlooked statistic from their 2016 winning season is the Huricanes are still the only team in Super rugby history not to concede a try during the playoff rounds.

4 Go to comments
H
Harry 4 hours ago
Jacques Nienaber's 'offensive defence' moved Leinster closer to the cherished fifth star

Thanks for the article, Nick. The Nienaber blitz D does ask a lot of its scrumhalf. I have been watching JGP on D and he often looks like he has mastered what Nienaber asks for better than Faf de Klerk and Cobus Reinach! 🤣 Impressive season by JGP if I must make an understatement.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
'Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth

Okay last one. I promise. I think it’s despicable for Andy Goode to suggest that Eben can’t count to 12. To be fair he only had to count to 8 - the number of Irishmen who DIDN’T say that. Less the 3 kiwis of course. 23 - 12 - 3 = 8. See Joe. I can do maffs.

21 Go to comments
H
Harry 5 hours ago
How Reds duo could give Joe Schmidt vital backline power

Cheers, Nick! How do you see the Reds’ Jock Campbell’s play this year? Not as strong a carrier as Andrew Kellaway or Tom Wright, but does avoid errors. Do you see Joe Schmidt as wanting safety first at 15 or a try-assisting counterattacker?

91 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
'Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth

I’m sure this was all just a big misunderstanding. Irishmen and Afrikaaners conversing in a noisey stadium. Not easy to get the right messages across. A minefield.

21 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
'Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth

Say what you will about Andy Goode. But he is right about one thing… I’m not sure what that one thing is exactly… but I’m willing to hear him out.

21 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
'Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth

Another article to bait and trigger Irish fans. This must stop.

21 Go to comments
D
Don M 7 hours ago
How Reds duo could give Joe Schmidt vital backline power

Hi Nick. Thanks for your +++ ongoing analysis. Re Vunivalu, He’s been benched recently and it will be interesting to see what Kiss does with him as we enter the backend of SRP. I’m still not sold.

91 Go to comments
S
Simon 9 hours ago
Fin Smith explains the Leinster 'chaos' that caught out Northampton

In the fine tradition of Irish rugby, Leinster cheat well and for some reason only known to whoever referees them, they are allowed to get away with it every single game. If teams have not got the physicality up front to stop them getting the ball, they will win every single game. They take out players beyond the ruck and often hold them on the ground. Those that are beyond the ruck and therefore offside, hover there to cause distraction but also to join the next ruck from the side thereby stopping the jackal. The lineout prior to the second try on Saturday. 3 Leinster players left the lineout before the ball was thrown and were driving the maul as soon as the player hit the ground and thereby getting that valuable momentum. They scrummage illegally, with the looshead turning in to stop the opposing tighthead from pushing straight and making it uncomfortable for the hooker. The tighthead takes a step and tries to get his opposite loosehead to drop the bind. Flankers often ‘move up’ and actually bind on the prop and not remain bound to the second row. It does cause chaos and is done quickly and efficiently so that referees are blinded by the illegal tactics. I am surprised opposition coaches when they meet referees before games don’t mention it. I am also surprised that they do not go to the referees group and ask them to look at the tactics used and referee them properly. If they are the better team and win, fair play but a lot of their momentum is gained illegally and therefore it is not a level playing field.

2 Go to comments
