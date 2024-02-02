Pourquoi les U20 anglais ont pu sélectionner le jeune géant du Racing, Junior Kpoku ?
Steve Borthwick, le sélectionneur de l’Angleterre, a regretté que quatre joueurs de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby aient été déclarés non éligibles pour le Tournoi des Six Nations de 2024 – Joe Marchant, Henry Arundell, David Ribbans et Jack Willis – étant donné leurs engagements dans le Top 14.
Pourtant, par une bizarrerie administrative, Junior Kpoku, 18 ans, lui aussi joueur au Racing 92, a été autorisé à traverser la Manche cet hiver depuis Paris pour gagner sa place dans le quinze de départ de Mark Mapletoft avec les U20.
Ses deux frères évoluent en France
Le jeune géant – il pèse 117 kg et mesure un peu moins d’un mètre quatre-vingt-dix – avait commencé la saison en Angleterre en rejoignant l’équipe d’Exeter de Rob Baxter.
Le séjour de Kpoku a été de courte durée, car il a rapidement refait ses valises pour rejoindre le Racing 92 en Espoirs en novembre. Il faut garder en tête que la France est une terre privilégiée pour sa famille, puisque son frère aîné Joel joue à Lyon, vainqueur de la Challenge Cup 2022, et que Jonathan est attaché au club voisin de Bourgoin.
Donc… Junior faisait partie de l’académie des Saracens lorsque Joel l’a mentionné dans une interview accordée à RugbyPass en novembre 2022, suggérant qu’il serait lui aussi susceptible de bouger pour mener à bien sa carrière. « J’ai un petit frère, Junior, qui est aux Sarries en ce moment, chez les moins de 17 ans », avait déclaré Joel à l’époque.
« Il est plus grand que moi, croyez-le ou non. Je déteste me tenir à côté de lui. J’étais avec lui il y a quelques semaines à son école, Finborough, près d’Ipswich, et il est énorme, un grand gaillard qui a pris du volume.
« On espère qu’il suivra sa propre voie et qu’il y arrivera par lui-même plutôt que de se traîner une réputation de ‘frère de’ : “Je suis le frère de Joël et Jonathan et je veux être joueur de rugby parce qu’ils le sont”. Il a la tête sur les épaules et sait ce qu’il veut. »
Un membre influent déjà chez les U18
C’est mercredi 31 janvier, à la veille du déplacement de l’Angleterre à Trévise pour l’ouverture du Tournoi U20 de ce vendredi, que l’entraîneur des U20, Mark Mapletoft, a évoqué Junior Kpoku.
Interrogé par RugbyPass sur les raisons pour lesquelles Kpoku reste attaché au système anglais malgré son transfert en France, Mapletoft a voulu être clair dans ses explications.
« Junior faisait partie du programme d’académie quand il était aux Saracens et ensuite il faisait partie du programme quand il était à Exeter », a-t-il confirmé.
« Il a joué des matchs avec les U18 – des matchs isolés et dans le Tournoi des Six Nations – il a voyagé en Afrique du Sud avec les U18 – il fait partie intégrante du programme de formation de l’Angleterre, sans parler du programme du club depuis deux ou trois ans maintenant et à chaque fois qu’il est entré en jeu, il a réalisé de bonnes performances.
Sous la houlette de Stuart Lancaster
« Bref, il remplit toutes les conditions requises pour être deuxième-ligne et nous pensons que peu importe l’âge, si vous jouez bien, vous êtes assez bon pour être sélectionné.
« Il a joué Espoirs là-bas. Nous savons tous que Stuart (Lancaster) est là-bas et nous connaissons bien Stuart, nous avons une bonne relation personnelle avec Stuart, qui nous aide beaucoup. Yannick Nyanga dirige leurs joueurs Espoirs et il est un point de contact direct avec nous pour Junior et, une fois de plus, il nous a énormément aidés.
« Ses performances avec les Espoirs ont été remarquables. Il a été particulièrement bon contre Bordeaux ; il est venu ici et a joué contre Bath, contre Oxford et il a été titularisé ce week-end, alors j’ai hâte de voir comment il va se débrouiller.
« Je connais Junior, nous avons passé beaucoup de temps ensemble au cours des 18 derniers mois dans le programme. C’est un garçon formidable, qui possède toutes les qualités que l’on attend d’un deuxième-ligne moderne. Nous lui avons offert une opportunité et j’espère qu’il la saisira. »
Comments on RugbyPass
The card will be the talk of the day, but it really shouldn’t. France never looked like winning the match, not even at full strength. They played well below their standard.2 Go to comments
Ballsac yellows showing how hilariously, maddingly stupid rugby union has become. Reactionary taints who would rather spoil a match than face the music.2 Go to comments
Thanks NB. Where does Gordan fit in with the Schmidt Wallabies? I’m guessing he will also need to be goal kicking at around 80% as well.6 Go to comments
Gordon is a fantastic talent but the Tahs will set out to cripple his career so one of their players gets selected, like they did Quade Cooper’s. That’s how they work.6 Go to comments
As an Englishman, I thought Ireland played extremely well in the cauldron of Paris. But to rate Jack Crowley as a 6 is an injustice, at least a 7 if not 7.5 Dan Sheahan was also a 7 not a 6.1 Go to comments
South Africa actually isn’t in the six nations. South Africa play in the Rugby Championship. The teams that are in the 6 nations are England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France, & Italy.4 Go to comments
Great to see George Bower back after along injury recuperation. George is one of the ultimate team men. Good luck to Taha Kemara, ( interviewed in this article), starting at 10. Dominic Gardiner is a player with a big future, starting on the blindside flank.3 Go to comments
Thanks Nick. I'd love to keep all five teams but I can see the realities of both options. The management have to make tough decisions and some are going to be unpopular! Great analysis about Gordon. Be fascinating to see how they all respond to the 23 disaster. I hope that burning desire is there but it would be very tough.6 Go to comments
It’s a true reflection of what goes on off the field went on , on the field. Springboks ‘TMO’ champions should not have won against France , England or NZ thanks to doggy TMO decisions and their president even highjacks the day …priceless48 Go to comments
Accepting Ford is their best option is sad for the ‘Ning But hay ho4 Go to comments
Andy. I bow to your experience but . Ford was the 10 when leicester would have been relegated if not for Sarries issue . He has been 10 while England have played rubbish . England have only won 2 games in 6 nations 3 times running . Sale have fewer points except Newcastle who havent won a game yet . Fewer tries too . Exactly what do you base your assumption Ford can run a back line . Every big game he disappears . Please help me on this cos i just cant see how he keeps being picked . AND HE HAS NEVER BEEN PICKED FOR LIONS . Not just me then .4 Go to comments
Ah. The usual “Ireland no.1” narrative.2 Go to comments
Yes. SA is good at rugby. SA and the PIs. Rugby player making machines.4 Go to comments
That is an exceptionally strong team that would challenge the combined not-injured XV.1 Go to comments
So the Boks are, likely, the only team with 100% of their players from SA? Interesting…3 Go to comments
TBs international coaching credentials are better than Razors even. If you think about it. 2024 is going to be a CRACKER!3 Go to comments
Go on Dingers 👌1 Go to comments
Thanks Nick, another top article touching on the uncomfortable bits of Australian Rugby. Yes, common sense, money and depth says fewer SR teams IF there will indeed be SRP beyond 2025. The depth issue is 100% related to money, not whether or not we produce young players. What should be the depth of our SR teams is actually the 100+ Australian SR standard players spread across England, France and Japan. They do it for money, and much more money than SRP pays. Keeping the Rebels SR team will just exacerbate the problem. There is another way of course to keep the Melbourne team (and the Brumbies and Force and the other two) which involves keeping all 5 current SR teams playing in an NRC type comp. No pain from cutting teams and fewer dollars. At the same time, beg, plead or bribe the Japanese to let us enter 1 or 2 yet to be created teams into their lucrative comp (NZ might ask too) Japan wouldn't accept all teams as it would dilute their status, though not necessarily their standard. Short of a sugar daddy with $200m+ there is just no future for SRP and a high quality competition in our part of the world. We have to accept this and try other options IMO6 Go to comments
Since the coaches obviously prefer to pick foreign players they will alienate Scottish born players. A plastic Scotland side.3 Go to comments
The loss of teachers has been one of the problems, for example at Jed, the legendary commentator Mr Johnstone was the PE teacher. the enthusiasm and love of rugby (and his toorie) he brought and instilled to us, his pupils.3 Go to comments