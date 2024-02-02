Pourquoi les U20 anglais ont pu sélectionner le jeune géant du Racing, Junior Kpoku ?

Steve Borthwick, le sélectionneur de l’Angleterre, a regretté que quatre joueurs de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby aient été déclarés non éligibles pour le Tournoi des Six Nations de 2024 – Joe Marchant, Henry Arundell, David Ribbans et Jack Willis – étant donné leurs engagements dans le Top 14.

Pourtant, par une bizarrerie administrative, Junior Kpoku, 18 ans, lui aussi joueur au Racing 92, a été autorisé à traverser la Manche cet hiver depuis Paris pour gagner sa place dans le quinze de départ de Mark Mapletoft avec les U20.

Ses deux frères évoluent en France

Le jeune géant – il pèse 117 kg et mesure un peu moins d’un mètre quatre-vingt-dix – avait commencé la saison en Angleterre en rejoignant l’équipe d’Exeter de Rob Baxter.

Le séjour de Kpoku a été de courte durée, car il a rapidement refait ses valises pour rejoindre le Racing 92 en Espoirs en novembre. Il faut garder en tête que la France est une terre privilégiée pour sa famille, puisque son frère aîné Joel joue à Lyon, vainqueur de la Challenge Cup 2022, et que Jonathan est attaché au club voisin de Bourgoin.

Donc… Junior faisait partie de l’académie des Saracens lorsque Joel l’a mentionné dans une interview accordée à RugbyPass en novembre 2022, suggérant qu’il serait lui aussi susceptible de bouger pour mener à bien sa carrière. « J’ai un petit frère, Junior, qui est aux Sarries en ce moment, chez les moins de 17 ans », avait déclaré Joel à l’époque.

« Il est plus grand que moi, croyez-le ou non. Je déteste me tenir à côté de lui. J’étais avec lui il y a quelques semaines à son école, Finborough, près d’Ipswich, et il est énorme, un grand gaillard qui a pris du volume.

« On espère qu’il suivra sa propre voie et qu’il y arrivera par lui-même plutôt que de se traîner une réputation de ‘frère de’ : “Je suis le frère de Joël et Jonathan et je veux être joueur de rugby parce qu’ils le sont”. Il a la tête sur les épaules et sait ce qu’il veut. »

Un membre influent déjà chez les U18

C’est mercredi 31 janvier, à la veille du déplacement de l’Angleterre à Trévise pour l’ouverture du Tournoi U20 de ce vendredi, que l’entraîneur des U20, Mark Mapletoft, a évoqué Junior Kpoku.

Interrogé par RugbyPass sur les raisons pour lesquelles Kpoku reste attaché au système anglais malgré son transfert en France, Mapletoft a voulu être clair dans ses explications.

« Junior faisait partie du programme d’académie quand il était aux Saracens et ensuite il faisait partie du programme quand il était à Exeter », a-t-il confirmé.

« Il a joué des matchs avec les U18 – des matchs isolés et dans le Tournoi des Six Nations – il a voyagé en Afrique du Sud avec les U18 – il fait partie intégrante du programme de formation de l’Angleterre, sans parler du programme du club depuis deux ou trois ans maintenant et à chaque fois qu’il est entré en jeu, il a réalisé de bonnes performances.

Sous la houlette de Stuart Lancaster

« Bref, il remplit toutes les conditions requises pour être deuxième-ligne et nous pensons que peu importe l’âge, si vous jouez bien, vous êtes assez bon pour être sélectionné.

« Il a joué Espoirs là-bas. Nous savons tous que Stuart (Lancaster) est là-bas et nous connaissons bien Stuart, nous avons une bonne relation personnelle avec Stuart, qui nous aide beaucoup. Yannick Nyanga dirige leurs joueurs Espoirs et il est un point de contact direct avec nous pour Junior et, une fois de plus, il nous a énormément aidés.

« Ses performances avec les Espoirs ont été remarquables. Il a été particulièrement bon contre Bordeaux ; il est venu ici et a joué contre Bath, contre Oxford et il a été titularisé ce week-end, alors j’ai hâte de voir comment il va se débrouiller.

« Je connais Junior, nous avons passé beaucoup de temps ensemble au cours des 18 derniers mois dans le programme. C’est un garçon formidable, qui possède toutes les qualités que l’on attend d’un deuxième-ligne moderne. Nous lui avons offert une opportunité et j’espère qu’il la saisira. »