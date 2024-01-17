Peter O'Mahony nommé capitaine de l'Irlande pour les Tournoi des Six Nations
Peter O’Mahony sera le capitaine de l’Irlande lors du Tournoi des Six Nations pour défendre son titre. Le sélectionneur Andy Farrell le considère comme un « leader né ».
Le troisième-ligne du Munster était l’un des principaux candidats pour remplacer Johnny Sexton comme capitaine de l’Irlande après la retraite du demi d’ouverture à l’issue de la Coupe du monde.
Aucun novice dans le groupe
Le joueur de 34 ans conduira une équipe bien rodée, alors que l’Irlande vise à remporter un deuxième titre consécutif, avec aucun joueur non capé dans le groupe. Il n’y a que huit joueurs comptant moins de dix sélections dans l’effectif de 34 joueurs.
Il y a cependant trois réservistes non capés en formation, dont le pilier du Munster, Oli Jager, né à Londres. Il est entouré de son coéquipier Thomas Ahern, ainsi que du numéro 10 du Leinster, Sam Prendergast.
Un groupe en forme
Après avoir nommé son équipe, Farrell a déclaré : « Le Tournoi des Six Nations nous donne l’occasion de grandir et de nous développer. Le Tournoi des Six Nations est l’une des plus grandes scènes du monde du rugby et la compétition de cette année sera très disputée.
« Je suis satisfait de la qualité des performances réalisées par le groupe élargi au cours des dernières semaines et je pense que l’équipe est en bonne forme. Je tiens à féliciter tous ceux qui ont été sélectionnés, en particulier ceux qui n’en sont qu’au début de leur parcours international.
« Il n’y a pas plus difficile que la France en déplacement lors du premier week-end, mais c’est un défi que nous aborderons dans un état d’esprit positif. »
Au sujet du nouveau capitaine de l’Irlande, Farrell a ajouté : « Concernant notre nouveau capitaine Peter O’Mahony, il est un leader né et quelqu’un qui a été une personnalité influente pour le Munster et l’Irlande pendant de nombreuses années. Je suis convaincu que l’équipe continuera à bénéficier de ses skills, tant sur le terrain qu’en dehors.
« Il mérite amplement cet honneur et je sais qu’il aura plaisir à travailler en étroite collaboration avec notre groupe de leaders et l’équipe au cours de la prochaine campagne. Je tiens à le féliciter, ainsi que sa famille, en ce moment particulier. »
Une fierté pour O’Mahony
Le Tournoi des Six Nations sera marqué par l’arrivée de nouveaux capitaines : Jamie George (Angleterre), Gregory Alldritt (France) et Dafydd Jenkins (Pays de Galles) ont été désignés pour la première fois capitaine, tandis que les capitaines de l’Écosse et de l’Italie n’ont pas encore été confirmés.
A son tour, le nouveau capitaine de l’Irlande, O’Mahony, a indiqué : « Depuis que j’ai commencé dans le rugby, j’ai toujours rêvé d’être capitaine de l’Irlande. On m’a déjà demandé de diriger l’Irlande à plusieurs reprises, et chacun de ces dix matchs a été un événement particulier.
« Le fait qu’on me demande aujourd’hui d’être le capitaine de l’Irlande à l’approche du Tournoi des Six Nations est sans aucun doute l’un des moments dont je suis le plus fier, et je tiens à remercier Andy pour la confiance qu’il me témoigne.
« Nous disposons d’un solide noyau de leaders qui joueront tous un rôle clé dans la mise en place des meilleurs standards pour l’équipe au cours des prochaines semaines. La concurrence est très forte au sein de l’équipe et nous sommes tous très motivés pour travailler dur lorsque nous nous retrouverons la semaine prochaine avant le premier match à Marseille. »
L’Irlande entamera la défense de son titre en se rendant à Marseille le 2 février pour y affronter la France.
SELECTION DE L’IRLANDE POUR LE TOURNOI DES SIX NATIONS 2024 (LES SELECTIONS SONT ENTRE PARENTHESES) :
Avants (19)
- Ryan Baird (Leinster/Université de Dublin)(15)
- Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers)(36)
- Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne)(46)
- Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere)(41)
- Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(36)
- Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf)(72)
- Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf)(125)
- Iain Henderson (Ulster/Académie)(79)
- Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne)(26)
- Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen)(4)
- Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Université de Dublin)(5)
- Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution)(101) (capitaine)
- Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch)(12)
- Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD)(59)
- James Ryan (Leinster/UCD)(59)
- Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)(21)
- Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch)(2)
- Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge)(3)
- Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD)(57)
Arrières (15)
- Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians)(52)
- Harry Byrne (Leinster/UCD)(2)
- Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon)(13)
- Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)(9)
- Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD)(1)
- Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(30)
- Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers)(71)
- Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD)(36)
- Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(30)
- James Lowe (Leinster)(26)
- Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor)(15)
- Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen)(112)
- Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster)(1)
- Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD)(57)
- Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan)(37)
Les trois réservistes en formation :
- Oli Jager (Munster)*
- Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster)*
- Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)*
- * indique un joueur non capé
