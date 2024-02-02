Peter O'Mahony minimise le rôle décisif du match d'ouverture
Le nouveau capitaine de l’équipe d’Irlande, Peter O’Mahony, écarte toute idée selon laquelle le match du Tournoi des Six Nations de vendredi contre la France, qu’il anticipe comme étant « colossal », sera déterminant dans la course au titre.
Les hommes d’Andy Farrell se rendront à Marseille en tant que champions du Grand Chelem en titre, grâce à leur victoire déterminante (32-19) sur les Français lors de la deuxième journée en février dernier à Dublin.
Les Bleus, qui sont les favoris du Tournoi cette année, avaient réalisé un parcours sans faute en 2022 après une victoire cruciale sur l’Irlande à Paris (30-24).
Le troisième-ligne du Munster O’Mahony, qui a succédé à Johnny Sexton au poste de capitaine, a réfuté toute idée que le match puisse à nouveau décider de l’attribution d’un titre, avant une soirée d’ouverture qui s’annonce passionnante au Stade Vélodrome.
« Je ne sais pas si c’est le cas », a-t-il déclaré lors d’une conférence de presse à la veille de la rencontre.
« C’est la première pour nous, la première pour eux aussi. Dans cette compétition, chaque match est colossal et c’est un euphémisme.
« Nous sommes tous les deux là pour gagner, nous mettre dans une dynamique pour la suite de la campagne.
« Chaque fois que vous avez l’occasion de jouer pour l’Irlande, c’est énorme, mais celle-ci semble particulièrement spéciale… pour continuer notre chemin.
« Quel endroit pour le faire, quel stade… quel endroit pour jouer au rugby. »
L’Irlande et la France sont toutes deux en train de rebondir après des quarts de finale angoissants lors de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023.
Mais O’Mahony insiste sur le fait que l’équipe est tournée vers l’avant, plutôt que d’essayer de rattraper la déception subie aux mains des All Blacks.
« Nous ne cherchons pas à nous justifier vis-à-vis de ce qui s’est passé », explique-t-il.
« Notre objectif est plutôt de nous évaluer à travers nos performances, de comprendre où nous en sommes, de définir nos objectifs futurs, et de nous donner un élan positif.
« On ne peut pas changer le passé, mais nous allons nous concentrer sur le test-match à venir. Cette opportunité est cruciale pour nous, et la priorité absolue est de livrer une performance exceptionnelle.
« Chacun est ici pour donner le meilleur de soi-même au service de l’équipe irlandaise, c’est notre ambition principale. »
O’Mahony a déjà été capitaine de l’Irlande à plusieurs reprises, mais il dirigera son pays pour la première fois en tant que capitaine titulaire.
Le joueur de 34 ans pense que lui et ses coéquipiers ont tous appris de son prédécesseur Sexton.
« J’ai eu une bonne discussion avec lui il y a quelques semaines et je peux vous dire qu’il est en bonne forme », a déclaré O’Mahony.
« Je serais étonné si vous demandiez à quiconque dans notre vestiaire, ayant joué avec Johnny, s’il n’a pas tiré une leçon de lui.
« C’est le propre du rugby, c’est d’apprendre, d’être assidu et de s’inspirer des gars qui ont compris et il était certainement l’un d’entre eux. »
Comments on RugbyPass
The card will be the talk of the day, but it really shouldn’t. France never looked like winning the match, not even at full strength. They played well below their standard.2 Go to comments
Ballsac yellows showing how hilariously, maddingly stupid rugby union has become. Reactionary taints who would rather spoil a match than face the music.2 Go to comments
Thanks NB. Where does Gordan fit in with the Schmidt Wallabies? I’m guessing he will also need to be goal kicking at around 80% as well.6 Go to comments
Gordon is a fantastic talent but the Tahs will set out to cripple his career so one of their players gets selected, like they did Quade Cooper’s. That’s how they work.6 Go to comments
As an Englishman, I thought Ireland played extremely well in the cauldron of Paris. But to rate Jack Crowley as a 6 is an injustice, at least a 7 if not 7.5 Dan Sheahan was also a 7 not a 6.1 Go to comments
South Africa actually isn’t in the six nations. South Africa play in the Rugby Championship. The teams that are in the 6 nations are England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France, & Italy.4 Go to comments
Great to see George Bower back after along injury recuperation. George is one of the ultimate team men. Good luck to Taha Kemara, ( interviewed in this article), starting at 10. Dominic Gardiner is a player with a big future, starting on the blindside flank.3 Go to comments
Thanks Nick. I'd love to keep all five teams but I can see the realities of both options. The management have to make tough decisions and some are going to be unpopular! Great analysis about Gordon. Be fascinating to see how they all respond to the 23 disaster. I hope that burning desire is there but it would be very tough.6 Go to comments
It’s a true reflection of what goes on off the field went on , on the field. Springboks ‘TMO’ champions should not have won against France , England or NZ thanks to doggy TMO decisions and their president even highjacks the day …priceless48 Go to comments
Accepting Ford is their best option is sad for the ‘Ning But hay ho4 Go to comments
Andy. I bow to your experience but . Ford was the 10 when leicester would have been relegated if not for Sarries issue . He has been 10 while England have played rubbish . England have only won 2 games in 6 nations 3 times running . Sale have fewer points except Newcastle who havent won a game yet . Fewer tries too . Exactly what do you base your assumption Ford can run a back line . Every big game he disappears . Please help me on this cos i just cant see how he keeps being picked . AND HE HAS NEVER BEEN PICKED FOR LIONS . Not just me then .4 Go to comments
Ah. The usual “Ireland no.1” narrative.2 Go to comments
Yes. SA is good at rugby. SA and the PIs. Rugby player making machines.4 Go to comments
That is an exceptionally strong team that would challenge the combined not-injured XV.1 Go to comments
So the Boks are, likely, the only team with 100% of their players from SA? Interesting…3 Go to comments
TBs international coaching credentials are better than Razors even. If you think about it. 2024 is going to be a CRACKER!3 Go to comments
Go on Dingers 👌1 Go to comments
Thanks Nick, another top article touching on the uncomfortable bits of Australian Rugby. Yes, common sense, money and depth says fewer SR teams IF there will indeed be SRP beyond 2025. The depth issue is 100% related to money, not whether or not we produce young players. What should be the depth of our SR teams is actually the 100+ Australian SR standard players spread across England, France and Japan. They do it for money, and much more money than SRP pays. Keeping the Rebels SR team will just exacerbate the problem. There is another way of course to keep the Melbourne team (and the Brumbies and Force and the other two) which involves keeping all 5 current SR teams playing in an NRC type comp. No pain from cutting teams and fewer dollars. At the same time, beg, plead or bribe the Japanese to let us enter 1 or 2 yet to be created teams into their lucrative comp (NZ might ask too) Japan wouldn't accept all teams as it would dilute their status, though not necessarily their standard. Short of a sugar daddy with $200m+ there is just no future for SRP and a high quality competition in our part of the world. We have to accept this and try other options IMO6 Go to comments
Since the coaches obviously prefer to pick foreign players they will alienate Scottish born players. A plastic Scotland side.3 Go to comments
The loss of teachers has been one of the problems, for example at Jed, the legendary commentator Mr Johnstone was the PE teacher. the enthusiasm and love of rugby (and his toorie) he brought and instilled to us, his pupils.3 Go to comments